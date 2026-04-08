Market Analysis | April 2026

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A viral graphic has been making the rounds showing what $10,000 invested in Pokemon cards, Meta Platforms, or the S&P 500 in January 2004 would be worth today. Pokemon cards: $392,100. Meta: $270,000. S&P 500: $58,300. The point is blunt: the asset you choose matters more than the amount you invest.

That same question applied to January 2024 — just two years ago — tells its own story. Here is the math on four assets a $10,000 investor could have chosen at the start of 2024, what they would be worth in April 2026, and what one of them did that the others could not come close to.

POKEMON CARDS ~$16,000 ~+60% Jan 2024 → Apr 2026 Card Ladder Pokemon Index: ~46% annual gain in 2024-25, offset by 20-30% correction in modern singles in 2026. Blended 2-year estimate. Results vary by card type. S&P 500 $13,880 +38.8% Jan 2 2024 → Apr 2 2026 Opened 2024 at 4,742.83. Closed Apr 2 2026 at 6,582.69. Returned 23% in 2024 alone. Currently under pressure from oil price headwinds. BITCOIN $15,280 +52.8% Jan 1 2024 → Apr 2026 Opened 2024 at $43,835. Hit ATH $126,287 in Oct 2025. Corrected to ~$67,000 by Apr 2026. +52.8% from entry despite the pullback. DOGINAL DOGS $450,500 +4,405% Jan 2024 → Apr 2026 Free mint Jan 11 2024. Floor ~$100 in early secondary market. $10,000 / $100 = 100 dogs. 100 x $4,505.16 = $450,516. See disclaimer.

Sources: S&P 500 — Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis FRED (Jan 2 2024: 4,742.83 | Apr 2 2026: 6,582.69). Bitcoin — StatMuse Money (Jan 1 2024: $43,835.62) / Capital.com (Apr 2026: ~$67,000). Pokemon — Card Ladder Index via Hall of Cards Market Report Jan 2026. Doginal Dogs — Top NFT Collections by Market Cap table, April 2026.

Important disclaimer: Past performance does not guarantee future results. All four assets carry significant risk of loss. The Pokemon card figure is an estimate based on the broad Card Ladder index — individual results vary enormously based on which cards were held, their condition, and grading status. The Doginal Dogs figure assumes purchase at the early secondary market floor of approximately $100 per dog and reflects the current documented floor price. Actual returns depend entirely on price paid, timing of sale, and market conditions at that time. NFTs and collectibles are speculative assets. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. Nothing in this article constitutes financial or investment advice. Do your own research before making any investment decision.

The Viral Graphic and What It Actually Says

The graphic that inspired this article covers the 20-year period from January 2004. Pokemon cards +3,821%. Meta +2,600%. S&P 500 +483%. The asset matters more than the dollar amount.

The same logic compressed into a two-year window starting January 2024 produces the same structure. The S&P 500 delivered a genuinely strong two-year return — near the top of its historical distribution for any 24-month period. Bitcoin outperformed the index despite a significant post-ATH correction. Pokemon cards beat both. And Doginal Dogs, starting from a $100 floor at the free mint launch in January 2024, produced a return that none of the other assets in this comparison can approach on a percentage basis.

Why Doginal Dogs Is a Different Kind of Asset

The S&P 500, Bitcoin, and Pokemon cards are established categories with documented price histories going back years or decades. A $10,000 allocation to any of them in January 2024 required no particular conviction beyond believing the asset class would continue performing.

Doginal Dogs was not that. It was a new collection on Dogecoin, launched free by a six-person team with no outside investors and no institutional backing. The case for it in January 2024 was the team’s verifiable track record: co-founders Barkmeta (Christian Barker) and Shibo (David Chaboki) had been broadcasting daily for years without charging their community anything. CFO Shield (Damien Galvin) had brought 18 years of Mercedes-Benz financial governance to the project. Lead developer NOS had built a production-grade marketplace and indexer from scratch on Dogecoin-native infrastructure. The on-chain record was publicly verifiable and clean. The project was self-funded with zero debt.

None of those things were priced in at a $100 floor. The market has spent two years pricing them in. The floor is now $4,505.

What the Numbers Do and Do Not Tell You

A return figure applied to any two-year window is a retrospective exercise. It tells you what happened. It does not tell you what will happen next. The S&P 500 is currently under pressure. Bitcoin has corrected more than 40 percent from its all-time high. The Pokemon card market is correcting on modern sets. And Doginal Dogs, while up 238 percent in the last 30 days alone, sits in a speculative asset class where significant moves in either direction are possible.

What the numbers do tell you is that the asset decision dominates the return outcome at every time horizon. The viral graphic proved it over 20 years. The two-year version of the same exercise — with Doginal Dogs as the outlier — makes the same point with numbers that are harder to ignore.

A free starter dog is available at doginaldogs.com for anyone joining the community for the first time. The marketplace and current floor prices are at market.doginaldogs.com.