As we have seen in the rest of this book, there are some partnerships in Hollywood that capture this motion picture dream, which is not just impacted by or reflected in different parts of culture, but instead shapes or remakes that culture. Such example is ‘Top Gun,’ released in 1986 that for years associated Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis as the couple whose passion not only defined the feeling of the 80-s but also adjusted the vision of the film industry and, more specifically, the principles of fashion for many years.

The Unforgettable Union



Yes, “Top Gun,” directed by Tony Scott was more than just the movie about the flying jet and the naval aviation. It was a style phenomenon of the eighties, a period which coincided with the exploration of the concepts of greatness and extraordinary in all aspects of life. However, the center of this film was the amazing chemistry shared by Tom Cruise and the beautiful Kelly McGillis in her debut movie role as Charlotte ‘Charlie’ Blackwood. The chemistry between them on the screen was climactic of the 1940’s and their fashion pulled off the balance of rough and glamour in a man.

Tom Cruise: This book has been described as “The Maverick of Style”.



Most people know that Tom Cruise playing as Maverick was a great performance, levels above this was a clear proclamation. His character was the epitome of the 1980s man who was risk taking, rebellious, and cool to the bones. Cruise’s selection of dresses in the movie contributed to creation of this image. Among all the items of clothing that Maverick wore, the most memorable is definitely the bomber top gun jacket. Thus, this militaristically styled jacket symbolized everything that men’s imagination associated with masculinity, adventure, and rebellion. The other piece of clothing that was important for the Maverick’s image was aviators, which gave the character mystery and coolness and the actor himself.

In fact, it can be said that Cruise’s style was not only an epitome of the film “Top Gun” but also an inspiration for it. The blue-collar bomber jacket and the aviator sunglasses became accepted fashion pieces, and the brands scrambled to come up with imitations. Even today the pairing remains as popular as ever as does the ‘feel’ of the ‘80s represented in the film and Maverick’s daring spirit to fly, or more literally put, the spirit to take flight; riskily so! Indeed, Cruise along with others rewrote the rules of male attractiveness in the ‘90s where rough and ready were deemed as desirable as clean shaven and well groomed.

Kelly McGillis: The Height of Fashion for the Year 1980

Just as Cruise’s leading man arrogance was matched in Maverick, so also did the capable leading lady in the person of Kelly McGillis as Charlie. It is also important to noticed that McGillis as Charlie was a young female with a lot power in the boys club. Deliberately, she was dressed chic in the film and appeared like a smart and sophisticated woman who is nevertheless assertive.

If there was a special characteristic of clothing being sported by actor Kelly McGillis during “Top Gun”, it had to be the maleish touch. Her cropped and slim fitted blazers, blouse, and high-waist trousers did not align with the trends and aesthetically that was dominant which was more girlish. This androgynous look was intended to remain a reference to the power dressing that women adopted in the 1980s where clothes became a symbol of power and confidence at the work place.

This informal aspect of McGillis’s elegance seemed to have shouldered her rather simple dressing style. Her off-screen dressing style which featured everyday casual wears such as a pair of jeans and white T-shirt were a perfect portrayal of class. Aimed at the less-is-more and easeified casual abstraction of more comfort caring and stylish niche, the concept appealed to many of the female consumer niche.

Family Relationship Movies Beyond Screen



It is interesting to note that Cruise and McGillis seemed to have been very much attracted to each other in real life as they were in the movie. Although the love interest in “Top Gun” was Inspired, it created an interest into the notion of love that is unconventional. The friendship between Maverick and Charlie can be also considered rather odd – Charlie was older and more experienced pilot, moreover he was Maverick’s superior. However, they still had chemistry that people couldn’t help but fall in love with the lead characters.

This on-screen relationship impacted fashion in many ways that people would not have thought was possible. In terms of the clothes they wore, Lever and Farnsworth proved to blend the aspects of masculinity and femininity, equal to the change of the conventions in relationships of the period. Maverick was rough-looking while Charlie was neat and on point; their kind of dressing influenced coupled fashion in the following years. This giant couple is one of those that gave the notion of matching clothes, where one partner’s choice of dress enhances the other’s, its start.

The above mentioned true facts brings out the legacy of the Uggs in the fashion world.

I suppose that today the style of Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis in the “Top Gun” still continues to be popular. The wide-cut bomber jacket and aviator sunglasses make visitors of the show still associate with the images of cool, obedient the consequences of the 1980s in fashionable collections. Likewise, the power dressing trend which was prominently featured by McGillis has changed over the years but remain relevant to today’s world of fashion.

The romance between Maverick and Charlie has been adopted into popular culture as being portrayed through movies, television shows and, fashion advertisers. Many representatives of the fashion industry favor the concept of a man and a woman whose outfits mix in a fantastic way; as a result, brands frequently develop campaigns which involve couples. The latter remained rooted in the screen coupling of the young Tom Cruise and the beautiful Ridley McGillis; nevertheless, this penchant has retained its influence upon today’s fashion perception.

Conclusion: An Enduring Influence



Apart from setting a milestone in the cinema, the style of Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis along with the love bonding in ‘Top Gun’ became a landmark on fashion too. There is hardly a woman of today under forty who did not rebel against the dress codes and ideals which were set for her by Greta Garbo and her characters. But when considering the impact of “Top Gun” in today’s context, one must remember that this film did not only shaped a new generation of pilots and films about it but also became a part of our civilization’s history and the world’s clothing culture. Cruise and McGillis have remained favorite style icons due to the timeless nature of the chemistry that stood out between the two in their big screen appearances, a combination of classiness and daringness that are still fashionable in taste as we have seen above today.

