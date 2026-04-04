I Was Contacted by Influential Women on LinkedIn, Here’s What I Found

When I first received a message on LinkedIn from Influential Women, my initial reaction was hesitation.
Like most professionals, I’ve seen plenty of outreach messages over the years, and it’s not always clear which ones are worth exploring. The message referenced my background and invited me to participate in an editorial feature, which made me curious but also cautious.So I did what most people would do. I looked into it.
Understanding Influential Women on LinkedIn
From what I found, Influential Women is a media platform that focuses on publishing thought leadership content from women across industries. Its LinkedIn presence appears to be a primary channel for distributing that content, including Q and A features, editorial profiles, and short-form insights.
The platform highlights professionals across fields like healthcare, finance, technology, and business, with a focus on real experiences and perspectives rather than traditional recognition.
My Initial Hesitation
At first, I wasn’t sure what to think. Any time you’re approached for something like this, questions come up. Is it legitimate? What’s the catch? Is it actually valuable?
There isn’t always full clarity upfront, which is why I took the time to review their content more closely. After going through several features, I started to understand the structure and what they were trying to build.
How the Process Works
From what I experienced, the process is fairly straightforward. Participants are either invited or apply, and once accepted, they provide background or responses that are used to create an editorial-style feature. The content is then published and shared, often in formats designed for LinkedIn, like carousel posts or shorter highlights.
Like many modern media platforms, there can be both complimentary editorial opportunities and optional programs tied to expanded visibility.
What Stood Out
What stood out most to me was the consistency and tone of the content. The features felt structured and focused on actual experiences, not just surface-level summaries. There was a clear effort from the editorial team to shape the content into something cohesive and readable, which made a difference. It didn’t feel like something thrown together. It felt intentional.
A Personal Shift I Didn’t Expect
What I didn’t expect was how much the experience made me reflect on my own identity.
Over the past decade, my career has evolved steadily. I started in marketing, moved into a leadership role in a mid-sized healthcare company, and eventually transitioned into consulting while raising two young kids. Somewhere along the way, my focus shifted almost entirely to responsibilities, deadlines, and everyone else’s needs.
I stopped thinking about my own voice. As women, and especially as mothers, it’s easy to lose that part of ourselves. We stay busy, we show up, we handle everything, but we don’t always take the time to step back and recognize the value of what we’ve built.
Going through this process, even just answering questions and reflecting on my experience, was a reminder that what I do actually matters. That I have perspective. That I have something to say. And maybe more importantly, that I want to say it.
My Review
For me, this wasn’t just about being featured somewhere. It was about reconnecting with a part of myself that I had put on the back burner for a long time.
It reminded me that thought leadership doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes it’s just about sharing what you’ve learned, what you’ve seen, and how you think.
Since then, I’ve found myself wanting to write more, contribute more, and be more intentional about how I show up professionally.
Final Thoughts
If you come across Influential Women on LinkedIn and aren’t sure what it is, it’s worth taking a closer look. Review the content, understand the format, and decide if it aligns with where you are in your career. Influential Women also hosts a podcast interviewing women leaders across industries.
For me, it turned out to be more than I expected. Not just because of the feature itself, but because of what it reminded me of.
That our experiences have value. And that sometimes, we just need the right opportunity to start sharing them again.