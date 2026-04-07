Hyperliquid just clocked $205 billion in monthly trading volume and $993 million in total revenue, and the hyperliquid price prediction is pointing toward $60 as the next target if $45 resistance breaks.

Those are real numbers from a platform that rivals mid tier centralized exchanges, but from a $9.4 billion market cap, the math limits what even a perfect breakout can deliver to late arrivals. The wallets making the biggest move right now are not chasing HYPE at $37. They are entering Pepeto where more than $8 million already flowed in before a confirmed Binance listing reprices every position.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction Builds as Record Volume and Revenue Align

The hyperliquid price prediction gained fresh support this week after the platform recorded $205 billion in 30 day perpetual volume with $993 million in total revenue, according to 99Bitcoins. HYPE gained 20% through March and now consolidates below $45 resistance with TVL holding at $1.65 billion and a long/short ratio near 1.47, as reported by CoinPedia. The HYPE forecast for a breakout toward $60 requires clearing $45 on volume, and the market is watching closely.

HYPE Outlook, Presale Entries, and the Gap Between Market Cap and Return Potential

Pepeto: The Entry the Hyperliquid Price Prediction Cannot Replicate

While the hyperliquid price prediction targets $60 from $37, Pepeto is pulling capital from wallets that understand a different equation entirely. The same architect who built the original Pepe token past $11 billion without a single product and an identical 420 trillion coin count now operates a live trading hub with a contract scanner that flags dangerous tokens before a buyer loses a dollar, backed by a full SolidProof verification that cleared the code before the presale opened.

The zero cost swap engine lets holders trade across chains without paying the fees that shrink positions on competing platforms. A token bridge shuttles assets between blockchains for free, so liquidity stays whole during every transfer. Those products are already running, shielding wallets that locked in at $0.000000186 before the window shuts. An ex Binance professional embedded in the core group is orchestrating a listing that forecasters place at 100x above today’s entry.

Holders also earn 187% APY through staking that grows their share every day. The people who built wealth from every coin that exploded all made one decision, they moved while the entry was still open, and the same entry is open right now at Pepeto for anyone who sees that the gap between presale and listing is where life changing returns get made.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction: Targets, Levels, and What the Math Shows

HYPE trades at $37 after gaining 20% through March and consolidating below $45 resistance. TVL at $1.65 billion and perpetual volume at $205 billion show real usage, not speculation. Analysts target $48 to $60 if $45 breaks with confirmation, according to CoinCodex.

The HYPE outlook for 2026 ranges from $25 on the low end to $90 at the peak. From $37, reaching $90 delivers 143%, a strong return over months but one that a $9.4 billion market cap earns slowly. For comparison, a presale entry before a confirmed Binance listing carries distance that market cap math simply cannot replicate.

Conclusion: The Hyperliquid Price Prediction Shows Strength but the Widest Gap Lives Elsewhere

The hyperliquid price prediction is backed by record volume and revenue, and HYPE has earned its place among the strongest performers of 2026. But moving while the entry is open is how every crypto success story started, and the people who made real wealth from HYPE itself entered when nobody believed, not after the token reached $9 billion.

The same decision is available now at the Pepeto official website, where entering the presale while the Binance listing has not repriced the token is how to own returns that waiting will never produce, because one more week of watching charts is one week closer to the moment this entry closes and the listing delivers the returns to the wallets that already moved.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the hyperliquid price prediction for 2026?

Analysts target $48 to $90 for HYPE if $45 breaks with volume, but the gap from a presale to a confirmed listing delivers distance no large cap can offer.

Why is Hyperliquid recording such high trading volume?

Gold, oil, and equity perpetuals draw real demand, with 100K weekly users and $205 billion monthly volume confirming the HYPE platform adoption thesis.

How does Pepeto compare to HYPE for returns?

HYPE at $9.4 billion needs massive capital to double, while the Pepeto official website shows a presale entry the confirmed Binance listing will reprice permanently.