Hyperliquid Price Prediction Eyes $50 as Bitwise ETF Filing Boosts HYPE and Pepeto Nears Listing

Bitwise filed an amendment to its BHYP ETF application with fees included, and the hyperliquid price prediction strengthened because a regulated fund product opening HYPE to American investors would create structural demand that does not disappear during pullbacks.

HYPE trades at $40 after a whale deposited $5 million USDC and used $2.4 million to buy 59,000 tokens, and the platform generated $833 million in annual fees. Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and early HYPE holders turned small entries into massive returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction Strengthens as Bitwise Files ETF and Whales Accumulate $2.4 Million

Bitwise filed an amendment to its BHYP ETF application including a 0.67% expense ratio, moving closer to launching the first Hyperliquid exchange traded fund for American investors (BanklessTimes). A fresh wallet deposited $5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and used $2.4 million to buy 59,239 HYPE tokens, while the platform processed over $200 billion in monthly volume (TheMarketPeriodical). The hyperliquid price prediction targets $50 as resistance at $45 becomes the next barrier.

HYPE Forecast and the Connected Platform Built for What DEX Tokens Cannot Deliver at Presale

Pepeto

The difference between profitable positions and everyone else is whether the tools behind a token actually function before the listing. Pepeto stands apart because it operates as a connected platform that merges contract scanning with live tracking to read institutional flows, spot sentiment turns, and flag early entries before the crowd reacts.

Wallets can inspect any smart contract using the audit agent and receive results instantly. This practical approach places Pepeto among the few projects with real utility focused on solving real trading problems rather than chasing meme trends. The token passage moves holdings across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana for free while PepetoSwap processes each trade without charging a cent.

SolidProof already checked every contract, so safety is verified. More than $8.8 million flowed in and the entry remains at $0.000000186. A former Binance expert engineered the systems, and 185% APY staking builds on each balance automatically. The hyperliquid price prediction needs the BHYP ETF to launch and $45 to break, but Pepeto.s confirmed Binance listing removes the waiting entirely. With the confirmed listing approaching and every tool already live, the return timeline compresses from months to one event.

Pepeto is one of the most positioned tokens in this cycle, and the Pepeto connected platform could turn the current presale into the return that HYPE’s $8 billion cap cannot compress.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction

HYPE trades at $40 with support at $37 and resistance at $45, and the RSI reads 65.58 in bullish territory while 25 of 29 indicators signal positive (CoinCodex). Coinpedia projects a 2026 range between $25 and $90 with an average near $50, and analyst Ali Charts identifies $42 as the measured breakout target after HYPE cleared its descending channel (TronWeekly).

The platform generated $833 million in annual fees and burns most of them, reducing available supply permanently. The hyperliquid price prediction from $40 to $50 delivers 28%, a gain that depends on the $45 resistance breaking and ETF approval confirming, a timeline presale entries compress when one listing opens the full distance.

Conclusion

Whales keep accumulating HYPE and the Bitwise ETF filing confirms where institutional demand flows, but established DEX caps need months for charts to confirm. Early HYPE holders turned small entries into massive returns by entering one day before the crowd arrived, and the listing is where Pepeto presale holders through the Pepeto official website make the returns everyone else pays more for. Being hours early is the difference between collecting returns and watching others celebrate, and the confirmed Binance listing is the window that closes permanently when trading opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does the latest hyperliquid price prediction show after the Bitwise ETF filing?

The hyperliquid price prediction shows HYPE at $40 with Coinpedia targeting $90 and the Bitwise BHYP ETF filing moving toward launch with a 0.67% expense ratio.

How does the Bitwise ETF filing affect the HYPE outlook?

The BHYP ETF would give American investors regulated HYPE exposure, creating structural demand that does not disappear during fear cycles and could push price toward $50.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than the hyperliquid price prediction suggests?

Pepeto raised more than $8.8 million with a confirmed Binance listing, offering presale entry through the Pepeto official website that compresses what HYPE needs months to deliver into one event.