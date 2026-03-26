How User Intent Shapes High-Performing PPC Campaigns

Most Pay-Per-Click (PPC) campaigns don’t fail exclusively because of bad keywords or poor design choices. They fail because the message reaches the right person at the wrong time. The ad lands. The click happens. And then nothing.

They fail because the person who clicked wasn’t ready for what they found on the other side. This is a user intent problem, and it’s more common than most advertisers want to admit.



User intent describes the purpose behind a search. Not just the words someone types, but why they type them, and what they hope to get out of their search. Identify this, and everything else in a PPC campaign becomes more effective. Get it wrong, and no amount of budgeting will save you. It’s why the strongest campaigns are well-targeted and well-timed.



Whether you run PPC ads in-house or partner with an experienced PPC agency in London, understanding user intent can help you get the best out of your ad spend.

The Four Types of Intent (and Why Each One Matters)

Every search query falls somewhere on a spectrum of intention and understanding that journey is the first step toward creating campaigns that convert.

Informational Intent

Users here are in the research phase. This is the learning and questioning stage, not the buying stage. “How does PPC bidding work?” or “What affects Google Ads Quality Score?” are classic examples. These searchers have value, but they need nurturing, not a hard sell, or a link to a product.

Navigational Intent

This person knows where they want to go and is using search as a shortcut. “Google Ads login” or “Meta Business Manager” are waypoints, not conversion opportunities.



Commercial Intent

Now, this is where things get interesting. People in this category are weighing options, comparing providers, and reaching a decision. For example, “best shoes for trail running” signals someone who’s ready to be convinced, but hasn’t committed yet.



Transactional Intent

The moment every PPC campaign is built around. They might search “Hire a PPC agency” or “Google Ads management pricing”, suggesting that they’re ready to act. This is where your budget should be concentrated, and where every element of the campaign needs to be flawless.



Most wasted ad spend comes from targeting transactional keywords with informational landing pages, or bidding on informational queries with bottom-of-funnel creative. The intent and the message are out of alignment.

The Hidden Cost of Getting It Wrong

Intent mismatch is one of the quietest budget killers in paid search. It doesn’t show up as an obvious error. The campaign looks fine on the surface. Impressions are healthy. Clicks are coming in. But the conversion rate is flat, the cost per acquisition keeps climbing, and nobody can explain why.



The reasoning behind this is that people click when an ad looks relevant. They convert when the experience matches what they were actually looking for. An informational searcher who clicks a “get a free quote” ad isn’t going to request a quote, mainly because they’re not sure that what they’ve found is what they actually need. They’re going to bounce, and that click still costs money.

Google notices this, too. When users land on pages that don’t match their intent, bounce rates rise, engagement drops, and Quality Scores suffer. Lower Quality Scores mean higher costs per click. The mismatch compounds itself.



The fix isn’t complicated, but it does require intentional thinking at every stage of campaign build. The best way to avoid this pitfall is to build a strong, user-led campaign from the outset.

Building Campaigns Around the Entire Funnel

Mapping intent types to funnel stages transforms a fragmented set of ads into a coherent strategy.



Top-of-funnel activity targets informational intent. The goal here isn’t a sale, it’s building awareness and trust with people who will eventually be ready to buy. You’re adding value before attempting to make a sale. Think educational content, thought leadership, and brand visibility.



Mid-funnel campaigns speak to commercial intent. This audience is comparing options and needs reasons to choose you. Clear differentiation, social proof, and specific value propositions do the heavy lifting here.



Bottom-of-funnel PPC is where transactional intent lives. Every element, including the keyword, ad copy, landing page, and call to action, needs to create a frictionless path from click to conversion. Anything that slows that journey down could cost you.



When these stages work together, they create full coverage. Top-of-funnel activity warms audiences, and bottom-of-funnel campaigns close. The result is a lower cost per acquisition and a stronger return on ad spend.

What AI Changes (and What It Doesn’t)

Google’s shift toward AI-driven campaign types, particularly Performance Max, has changed how intent is read and acted on. The algorithm now interprets meaning and behavioural signals across Search, YouTube, Display, Gmail, and Discover simultaneously, using this context to infer intent.



This makes smart automation genuinely powerful, but it also raises the stakes for the inputs marketers provide. Clean first-party data, well-structured audience signals, and varied creative assets are how you guide the algorithm toward the right audiences. Feed it vague signals, and it will optimise efficiently toward the wrong outcome.



Platforms are getting better at understanding intent. But they still need human strategy, nuance and understanding of regional and global trends to define what a meaningful conversion actually looks like. Automation handles execution. Marketers set the direction.

The Practical Takeaway

Intent-led PPC isn’t about overhauling campaigns from scratch, but rather, asking this question at every stage: what does the person seeing this want right now?



Start with your keyword list. Not just search volume and competition, but what each query signals about the person typing it. Use the search engine results page (SERP) to cross-check, and you’ll see that the results Google serves tell you what intent it has already assigned to a query.



Group keywords by intent type across separate ad groups. Write ad copy and build landing pages that align with each group’s journey stage. Monitor search term reports regularly, because real search behaviour is surprising and often changes.



Then keep refining. Intent shifts with seasons, trends, and how markets evolve. The campaigns that hold up over time are the ones that keep asking the audience what they want and adjust their answer to match.