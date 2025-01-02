How to Remove Watermarks Using Wink Premium Mod APK

Removing watermarks from videos using Wink Video Editor is simple. When you like a video online but it has a distracting watermark, Wink’s AI-powered features allow you to easily remove it. This makes the video usable for commercial purposes without any logos or watermarks.

Wink is gaining popularity for its AI capabilities, making video editing effortless and professional. It offers basic editing tools for photos and videos along with AI tools like quality enhancement and repair for a polished finish. Whether you’re new to video editing or experienced, Wink ensures your videos look professional without hassle.

What does Wink do?

Wink is a fresh addition to the world of video editing, standing out with its use of AI technology. It simplifies tasks like improving video quality and fixing photos or videos. Wink simplifies the editing process, making it suitable for both casual fun and serious projects.

Why do people add watermarks, and what purpose do they serve?

To understand, watermarks are used in videos and images to show who created them or where they came from. They can be text or a see-through layer on top of the video or picture.

People use watermarks mainly to protect their work from being stolen or changed without giving credit to the original creator. However, in educational videos that reference other clips or images, these watermarks can be annoying to viewers.

Methods to remove watermarks or logos from videos or images using the Wink Video Editor.

There are a couple of ways to do this, each with its own level of difficulty and accuracy. In this guide, we’ll explore the two best methods for removing watermarks. These methods differ greatly in how complex they are. There are various methods to remove watermarks from videos, and one of the simplest options is cropping the original video.

Cropping the original video: This involves removing the portion of the video where the watermark appears. It’s a straightforward method but may alter the video’s composition. Using the Blur/Stamp Tool: This tool allows you to blur or cover the watermark with a stamp, effectively hiding it from view. It’s a bit more intricate but can preserve the overall video quality.

Key Requirements for Removing the Watermark in Wink

Before trying any method, make sure these conditions are met to avoid issues when removing watermarks from videos:

To remove a watermark using Wink APK, ensure you have the latest version installed on your computer and the video file ready for editing.

This straightforward approach requires adjusting the video frame to exclude the section containing the watermark.

Method 1: Crop the Original Video

Follow the steps in Wink APK to complete the process and achieve a watermark-free video.

Step 1: Open Wink and Add Your Video

Store the video you wish to edit on your device.

Launch the Wink app and select “New Project.”

Import the video or image to crop.

Step 2: Find the Crop Tool

After importing the video, look for the crop tool in the toolbar.

The crop tool is usually shown as a rectangle or square icon.

Select it to start cropping your video.

Step 3: Choose an Aspect Ratio

Wink offers pre-made aspect ratios for TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms.

Try various aspect ratios to find the most effective one for removing the watermark.

Choose the one that trims out the watermark while keeping your video in good shape.

Step 4: Adjust the Crop Frame

If the preset aspect ratios don’t work, you can manually adjust the crop frame.

Make sure to remove the watermark while keeping all important parts of the video inside the frame.

Step 5: Save and Export Your Video

Watch the video to ensure the watermark is gone and nothing important is cropped out.

Once satisfied with the result, click “Export.”

Select the desired resolution and fps, then save the video to your device.

Method 2: Using the Blur and Clone Stamp Tool

You can extract watermarks from your videos utilizing the blur tool or clone stamp tool. The blur tool works best for small watermarks.

Blur Tool:

The blur tool helps you remove small logos or watermarks without cropping your video or image. This makes it a better option for keeping your video’s full size.

Clone Stamp Tool:

The clone stamp tool copies parts of your video and pastes them over the watermark. Here’s how you can use this tool in Wink:

Open the Wink app on your Android, iOS, or Mac device. Tap “New Project” and import the video for editing. Find and select the clone stamp tool to begin editing. Adjust the brush size, sharpness, and opacity as needed. Brush near the watermark to copy that area, then use the copied part to cover the watermark. Hold on to the screen to use the tool like a paintbrush and fix the watermark area. Watch the video to check if the watermark is gone. If everything looks good, save the video and enjoy it on your device!

Legal Issues of Removing Watermarks

Removing watermarks can be illegal if the video is protected by copyright. Make sure you have authorization to edit the video before taking out any watermarks.

Ethical Issues in Video Editing

It’s important to respect the original creator’s work. If the watermark shows who owns or created the video, you should ask for permission before removing it.