How to Get Spotify Free Trial for up to 6 Months (2025 Latest)

Spotify has become one of the leading platforms for music streaming worldwide, offering millions of songs at your fingertips. While many users opt for the Premium version for its added features like offline listening, no ads, and unlimited skips, not everyone is eager to pay the monthly subscription fee. Fortunately, there are several ways to enjoy Spotify Premium without paying, and some offers can give you free access for up to 6 months. In this article, we’ll explore various methods, promotions, and discounts to help you maximize get Spotify Premium free.

Part 2. Use Official Spotify Free Trials

One of the easiest ways to get Spotify Premium for free is by taking advantage of Spotify’s official free trials. These trials are designed to let new users experience the full range of Spotify Premium features without committing to a paid subscription.

How to Get Spotify Premium for Free (New Users)

Spotify offers a standard 1-month free trial for new users who have never subscribed to Spotify Premium. This trial grants you access to all the Premium features, including ad-free listening, offline downloads, and unlimited skips. The process to sign up is straightforward:

Sign up on Spotify’s website or mobile app. Enter a valid payment method (PayPal or credit card). Start enjoying Spotify Premium for one month at no cost.

Extended Trial Offers

From time to time, Spotify runs special promotions that extend the trial period beyond the typical 1-month offer. During certain sales events like Black Friday or special holiday promotions, Spotify may offer a 3-month or even 6-month free trial. Keep an eye on their promotions page or subscribe to their newsletter to be alerted when such offers are available.

Terms and Conditions

While the trials are an excellent way to enjoy Spotify for free, they usually require a payment method, such as a credit card or PayPal. It’s important to note that these trials are typically available only for new users, and if you’ve had a Premium account in the past, you may not be eligible for another free trial.

Part 3. Spotify Student Discount: Get 6 Months Free

If you’re a student, Spotify offers one of the best deals to enjoy Spotify Premium for an extended period for free. Through the Spotify Student Discount, eligible students can get 6 months of Spotify Premium absolutely free.

How Does It Work?

Spotify’s Student Discount offers 6 months of Spotify Premium for free when you sign up through the student verification process. After the 6-month period, you will continue enjoying Spotify Premium at a 50% discount for as long as you remain a student.

To be eligible for the student discount:

You must be a full-time student enrolled at an accredited college or university.

You’ll need to verify your student status using a service like SheerID, which confirms that you are currently enrolled.

You’ll need a valid .edu email address (or similar verification method) to complete the verification process.

How to Claim the Student Discount:

Go to the Spotify Student Discount page. Sign up with your university email address. Verify your student status through SheerID. Activate your 6-month free trial of Spotify Premium.

After the 6 months are over, you’ll continue to enjoy a 50% discount on Spotify Premium, making it one of the most cost-effective ways for students to enjoy the service.

Part 4. Use Partner Promotions and Special Deals

Spotify often partners with mobile carriers, internet providers, and tech companies to offer extended free trials of Spotify Premium. These partnerships provide great opportunities to score several months of Spotify Premium without paying a dime.

4.1 Mobile Carrier and ISP Promotions

Many mobile carriers, including T-Mobile, Verizon, and Vodafone, offer Spotify Premium as part of their mobile plans. Depending on your provider and plan, you may receive 3 to 6 months of Spotify Premium for free. Additionally, some internet service providers (ISPs) also partner with Spotify to offer similar deals.

To get Spotify Premium through these offers:

Check if your mobile carrier or ISP provides a Spotify Premium promotion. Sign up for the plan that includes Spotify Premium. Follow the activation instructions to get your free access.

4.2 Tech Company Promotions

Companies like Samsung, Google, and Microsoft often run promotions where new device purchases come with a free Spotify Premium subscription. For instance, Samsung often bundles Spotify Premium with the purchase of their Galaxy devices. Similarly, purchasing certain Google products might also qualify you for a free subscription to Spotify Premium for a few months.

How to Redeem These Offers

Purchase the eligible device or service. Follow the promotional instructions provided by the company to claim your Spotify Premium trial. Enjoy Spotify Premium for the duration of the offer.

These promotions vary throughout the year, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for new deals or signing up for newsletters from your mobile carrier or tech company to stay informed.

Part 5. Use PayPal and Credit Card Offers

Another way to get Spotify Premium for free is by taking advantage of special offers through PayPal or certain credit card companies. These promotions are often limited-time offers and can provide users with several months of Spotify Premium for free.

5.1 PayPal Offers

Occasionally, PayPal runs promotions where you can receive a few months of Spotify Premium for free if you use PayPal as your payment method. These offers are usually sent via email or found in the PayPal promotions section, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on your PayPal account for any relevant offers.

5.2 Credit Card Offers

Some credit card companies, such as Visa and MasterCard, also offer Spotify Premium for free when you use their card for certain purchases or subscriptions. These offers are typically available for new users and can provide anywhere from 3 to 6 months of free access to Spotify.

How to Use These Offers

Check for relevant offers in your PayPal account or credit card issuer’s promotions section. Follow the steps to activate the offer and link your PayPal or credit card account to your Spotify subscription. Enjoy the free trial period without worrying about charges until the promotion ends.

Part 6. Stacking Trials: Maximize Free Access

A method many users employ to get even more months of Spotify Premium free is stacking trials. This involves creating multiple accounts and using different payment methods or devices to claim new trials.

How to Stack Trials

Create a new Spotify account after each free trial expires. Use different devices (smartphones, tablets, or computers) to activate each new trial. Use different payment methods, such as PayPal or different credit cards, to avoid any issues with overlapping trials.

Risks and Considerations

While stacking trials can extend your free access to Spotify Premium, be aware that Spotify may restrict the ability to sign up for multiple trials with the same user information. It’s also important to cancel your trial before the free period ends to avoid unwanted charges.

Part 7. Seasonal and Holiday Promotions

During holidays and special events, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and New Year, Spotify often runs seasonal promotions that can offer 3 to 6 months of free access to Spotify Premium.

When to Look for Offers

Black Friday (late November)

Cyber Monday (early December)

New Year’s Promotions

Spotify usually announces these offers through their website, emails, and social media, so be sure to stay updated on potential seasonal deals.

Part 8. How to Avoid Paying After the Free Trial

While free trials are a great way to get Spotify Premium without paying, it’s important to cancel the trial before it expires to avoid being charged. Many trials will automatically renew unless you cancel beforehand.

How to Cancel Spotify Premium Trial

Log in to your Spotify account. Go to your Account Settings . Cancel the trial before it ends.

Set a Reminder

It’s a good idea to set a reminder on your phone or calendar a few days before the trial ends to make sure you don’t miss the cancellation deadline.

Conclusion

Whether you're taking advantage of Spotify's free trials, student discounts, or partner promotions, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Spotify Premium for free for up to 6 months. Choose the method that works best for you and start enjoying uninterrupted music today!