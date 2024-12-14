How to Get a TradingView Free Trial

While TradingView is completely free to use, they do offer premium features like multiple charts per layout, market profile charts, footprint charts, and much more. Luckily, you can test these features by getting a TradingView free trial before committing.

How You Can Get a TradingView Free Trial

You can get a free trial for any of its subscription plans, including the Essential, Plus, and Premium plans. To check if they are currently offering free trials, click on our discounted affiliate link, which will always provide the best offer possible.

It is important to note that TradingView only offers its free trial for new accounts. So, if you already have an account, consider deleting it and creating a new one using the link above to claim a free trial. We may be compensated if you purchase a TradingView subscription after clicking on our affiliate link.

TradingView Free Trial Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these steps to get your TradingView free trial:

Use our discounted affiliate link to create a NEW TradingView account (you will also get $15 off with our link).

Visit the plan selection page by clicking your profile in the top right of the TradingView home page.

On the plan selection screen, select the ‘try free for 30 days’ option on the plan you wish to trial.

Enter your payment details. You can use a credit card or PayPal.

Click start free trial, and then you will have complete access to the premium features.

After you have access to the free trial, you can cancel before getting charged at any time through your account settings.

TradingView Free Trial Account Guidelines

TradingView will only offer free trials one time per account. You can also only have one TradingView account at a time. If you plan to create a new account, ensure you delete your old one first.

Which TradingView Plan Should You Trial?

We recommend getting a free trial of TradingView for the highest tier plan possible; this way, you can test out all of the best features. You can change your plan before you get charged, so you might as well get a trial of the one with the most features!

How Much Does TradingView Premium Cost?

TradingView premium plans range from $12-$60 per month, depending on the plan and billing frequency you choose. Here is a breakdown of the plans:

Essential : $14.95 per month ($155.40 annually)

Plus : $29.95 per month ($299.40 annually)

Premium : $59.95 per month ($599.40 annually)

You should also note that TradingView is having its Black Friday sale from November 25th to December 4th, 2024. You can save a lot of money during this time, and you can also get an additional $15 discount using our discounted affiliate link.

FAQ — TradingView Free Trials

How long is the TradingView free trial?

The free trial will give you access to premium features for 30 days. If you wish to continue it will charge you automatically at the end of the trial.

Do I need to provide payment details for the free trial?

Yes, signing up for a free trial requires a credit card or PayPal account.

What if I decide to cancel the free trial?

You can cancel the trial at any time before it expires to avoid any charges. After the trial, standard subscription rates will apply.

Are there any promotional discounts available?

Occasionally, promotional discounts are available. Using our affiliate link might also give you a credit toward your subscription.