How to fix the SPF 10 lookup limit in 2026 (compared)

Every email-sending service your organization adds consumes DNS lookups in your SPF record. Hit the RFC 7208 limit of 10, and SPF returns a PermError, which means legitimate email starts failing authentication, landing in spam, or getting blocked outright. For organizations running DMARC at p=reject, a broken SPF record is not a minor inconvenience. It is a direct threat to deliverability and security posture.

The problem compounds as sending environments grow. CRMs, marketing platforms, support desks, and transactional email services each contribute include statements, and those includes often contain nested lookups of their own. Google Workspace alone consumes four SPF lookups. Add Salesforce, HubSpot, and a dedicated transactional sender, and most enterprise domains are at or above the limit before anyone raises a flag.

This guide compares seven SPF lookup limit solutions available in 2026, covering how each one works mechanically, where it fits, and what trade-offs to expect.

TL;DR SPF lookup limit solution comparison table

Feature Red Sift OnDMARC (Dynamic SPF) Valimail (Instant SPF) PowerDMARC (PowerSPF) EasyDMARC (EasySPF) Mimecast (DMARC Analyzer) Sendmarc Proofpoint (Hosted SPF) SPF optimization method Dynamic flattening Patented macro-based response Macros + traditional flattening Dynamic flattening SPF Delegation (hosted record chunking) Automated flattening (IP-level reduction) Hosted SPF record management with macros Uses macros No Yes (patented) Yes Yes (for complex setups) No No Yes Legacy gateway compatibility Full (no macros) Partial (macros may fail on older gateways) Partial (macros may fail on older gateways) Partial (macros for large setups) Full (IP-based chunking) Full (IP-based flattening) Partial (macros may fail on older gateways) Automatic IP change detection Yes (continuous monitoring) Yes (real-time) Yes (periodic re-scan) Yes (continuous monitoring) Yes (periodic checks) Yes (continuous monitoring) Yes (hosted updates) Failover handling Last-known-good config, hosted on separate infrastructure Cloud-based failover Not publicly documented Not publicly documented Not publicly documented Not publicly documented Not publicly documented Standalone SPF tool No (part of OnDMARC) No (part of Valimail Enforce) No (part of PowerDMARC platform) No (part of EasyDMARC platform) No (part of DMARC Analyzer) No (part of Sendmarc platform) No (part of Proofpoint EFD) Broader protocol coverage DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT DMARC, SPF, DKIM (within broader email security) G2 rating 4.8/5 (#1 in EMEA) 4.6/5 4.6/5 4.6/5 4.4/5 4.6/5 Part of broader Proofpoint score Best for Enterprises needing macro-free SPF management with full protocol coverage and legacy compatibility Compliance-driven enterprises wanting a patented, differentiated macro approach Organizations wanting SPF + full DMARC platform at a mid-market price point Teams new to email authentication seeking a guided implementation experience Existing Mimecast customers adding DMARC to their email security stack MSPs and partner-led deployments with guided 90-day enforcement programs Large enterprises already invested in the Proofpoint email security ecosystem

1. Red Sift OnDMARC (Dynamic SPF)

Red Sift OnDMARC is trusted by over 1,200 organizations, including ZoomInfo, Wise, Pipedrive, and Save the Children. The platform holds a 4.8/5 rating on G2, where it has earned #1 rankings across Europe and EMEA in the Winter 2026 report. Red Sift was also named to G2’s 2026 Best UK Software Companies list.

Dynamic SPF works differently from both traditional flattening and macro-based approaches. Instead of inserting macro placeholders that expand at query time, Dynamic SPF resolves all authorized senders at the moment of authentication. The receiving mail server queries a single dynamic include hosted by Red Sift, and the system returns an optimized, flattened response in real time. If a sending service changes its IP ranges overnight, the next query reflects the update automatically without any DNS edits.

The practical impact is that Dynamic SPF does not rely on macros. This matters because while macros are part of the SPF specification (RFC 7208), not all email gateways and legacy systems process them correctly. Organizations running older on-premise gateways, or those with partners and clients using legacy mail infrastructure, can face delivery failures when macro-based SPF records encounter incompatible systems. Dynamic SPF sidesteps that compatibility risk entirely.

Reliability is built into the infrastructure. Dynamic SPF runs on enterprise-grade infrastructure with automatic failover, separate from the main tool infrastructure. If a service experiences downtime, the system falls back to the last-known-good configuration, which means SPF authentication continues uninterrupted.

Once a domain owner makes a single DNS change to point SPF to OnDMARC, all future updates are handled centrally through the platform, with no ongoing DNS access, third-party permissions, or manual record editing required.

Dynamic SPF sits inside the broader Red Sift OnDMARC platform, which covers DMARC, DKIM, BIMI (with integrated VMC provisioning), and MTA-STS. Red Sift Radar, the platform’s AI engine, can pinpoint root causes of authentication failures and surface actionable fixes before they impact deliverability. Organizations typically reach full DMARC enforcement (p=reject) within 6 to 8 weeks.

On the downside, Dynamic SPF is not available as a standalone SPF-only tool. Organizations that only need SPF flattening without DMARC management will pay for capabilities they may not immediately use, though most enterprises working on SPF are also working toward DMARC enforcement. Pricing sits at a premium compared to entry-level competitors, reflecting the platform’s breadth and the infrastructure backing it.

Where it fits: Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need SPF management without macro-related compatibility risks, and that want a single platform covering the full email authentication stack from SPF through BIMI.

2. Valimail Enforce (Instant SPF)

Valimail’s Instant SPF is a patented, macro-based technology that generates a tailored SPF response in milliseconds for each individual email query. Instead of publishing a static list of authorized senders, Valimail’s system uses SPF macros (defined in RFC 7208) to create placeholders in the DNS record. When a receiving server checks SPF, the macro dynamically fills in the sender’s IP and domain, and Valimail’s infrastructure returns only the specific authorization response needed for that sender.

This approach eliminates the 10-lookup limit entirely, since each query resolves to a minimal, targeted response rather than walking through a chain of includes. It also hides the full sender list from public DNS queries, which Valimail positions as a security benefit: attackers cannot easily map out which services an organization uses for email delivery.

Valimail Enforce is FedRAMP authorized, making it a strong candidate for U.S. government agencies and organizations with federal compliance requirements. The platform covers DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI, with a guided enforcement path that includes one-click rollback between policy levels.

The macro-based approach does introduce a compatibility consideration. Most modern mail servers process macros without issue, but some older gateways and on-premise security appliances may not interpret them correctly. When a macro fails to resolve, SPF authentication fails for that message. Valimail uses ~all (soft fail) rather than -all (hard fail) in its SPF records to reduce the impact on deliverability in these edge cases, but the risk is worth evaluating against your own infrastructure and your recipients’ infrastructure.

Instant SPF is not sold separately from Valimail Enforce, so organizations looking for SPF management alone will need to invest in the full DMARC platform.

Where it fits: Compliance-driven enterprises, particularly those with FedRAMP requirements, that want a patented and differentiated approach to SPF management and are confident their recipient infrastructure handles macros reliably.

3. PowerDMARC (PowerSPF)

PowerDMARC positions PowerSPF as its hosted SPF solution, and the platform has moved beyond traditional flattening to prioritize macro-based optimization. PowerDMARC’s documentation explicitly notes that macros are more effective than flattening for large enterprises with complex SPF setups, since macros keep records short while handling the lookup limit, void limit, and record length constraints simultaneously.

For organizations that prefer flattening, PowerSPF still offers traditional one-click SPF flattening as an option. The platform auto-detects the current SPF record, resolves includes into IP addresses, and generates a compressed record. It monitors vendor IP changes and re-flattens automatically when infrastructure shifts, though the re-flattening process introduces a brief window where records may be stale.

PowerDMARC covers the full email authentication stack: DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT. The platform includes AI-powered threat intelligence that analyzes sending patterns and flags unauthorized senders. PowerSPF is bundled as part of the broader platform, not available as a standalone purchase.

The trade-off with PowerDMARC’s dual approach is complexity. Organizations need to decide between macros and flattening, and the platform’s documentation recommends macros as the preferred path. For large MSP deployments managing dozens of client domains, users have reported that re-running PowerSPF after IP changes requires manual intervention, which can become a bottleneck at scale.

Where it fits: Mid-market organizations wanting a comprehensive DMARC platform with flexible SPF optimization (macros or flattening) and a broad protocol coverage, particularly those already evaluating PowerDMARC for DMARC management.

4. EasyDMARC (EasySPF)

EasyDMARC’s EasySPF takes a dynamic flattening approach: it resolves include mechanisms into IP addresses and hosts the optimized record on EasyDMARC’s infrastructure. Domain owners publish a single include pointing to EasySPF, and all future SPF changes are managed through the platform without additional DNS edits. EasySPF continuously monitors for IP changes across sending services and updates the flattened record accordingly.

The platform also uses macros for more complex SPF setups, particularly when flattening alone cannot keep the record within both the 10-lookup and 512-byte character limits. EasySPF displays the volume associated with each inclusion, which helps teams identify unused sending sources and clean up SPF records proactively.

EasyDMARC has built its reputation on guided implementation and an accessible interface. The platform covers DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, and MTA-STS, with a managed service option that assigns a dedicated DMARC engineer for organizations that want hands-on support. EasyDMARC has been expanding its enterprise capabilities, including centralized SPF management across domains and subdomains for large organizations and MSPs.

One limitation is that EasySPF’s flattening can still hit edge cases with very large or deeply nested SPF records. Their support documentation acknowledges that indirect includes from providers like Mimecast can add up even after flattening, and that multiple providers with complex records may still cause lookup overruns. The platform falls back to macros in these scenarios, which reintroduces the same legacy compatibility question that applies to any macro-based approach.

Where it fits: Organizations new to email authentication that value a guided experience and accessible pricing, or those with moderately complex SPF records that benefit from dynamic flattening before needing macros.

5. Mimecast DMARC Analyzer (SPF Delegation)

Mimecast’s DMARC Analyzer includes an SPF Delegation feature that hosts and manages SPF records on Mimecast’s infrastructure. SPF Delegation works by resolving all authorized sources, including nested lookups, and processing the resulting IP addresses into chunks that fit within UDP packet size limits. Domain owners point their SPF record to Mimecast’s delegation service with a one-time DNS change, and the platform handles ongoing updates.

This approach is IP-based rather than macro-based, which means it avoids the legacy gateway compatibility issues associated with macros. Mimecast periodically checks all authorized sources for IP changes and updates the delegated record accordingly. The DNS Manager within DMARC Analyzer provides a centralized interface for adding and editing SPF entries without direct DNS access.

Mimecast’s strength is its established position in enterprise email security. For organizations already using Mimecast as their secure email gateway (SEG), adding DMARC Analyzer keeps SPF management within the same vendor ecosystem. The platform covers DMARC, SPF, DKIM, and BIMI, with optional managed services for guided enforcement.

The downside is that DMARC Analyzer is a smaller part of Mimecast’s broader email security portfolio, and the depth of SPF-specific tooling does not match dedicated DMARC platforms. The SPF Delegation feature is functional but less granular in its reporting and automation compared to vendors whose primary focus is email authentication. Organizations that do not use Mimecast for their email gateway may find it less compelling as a standalone DMARC and SPF management tool.

Where it fits: Existing Mimecast customers that want to consolidate DMARC and SPF management within their current email security vendor, and that prefer an IP-based delegation approach over macros.

6. Sendmarc

Sendmarc provides SPF Optimization as part of its DMARC platform. When enabled, the feature monitors the SPF record continuously and reduces all include mechanisms to IP-level entries when the lookup limit is reached. It uses automated flattening, resolving source references into actual IP addresses while displaying the original source names in the platform interface for clarity.

The platform focuses on guided DMARC enforcement with a 90-day implementation program, and its channel-first model makes it a popular choice among MSPs and IT partners. Sendmarc covers DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, with lookalike domain monitoring and breach detection bundled into the platform.

Sendmarc’s SPF Optimization is disabled by default and must be enabled per domain, which means it does not intervene unless explicitly activated. The platform imports existing SPF records through a smart import tool, though the documentation notes that only valid records are imported, meaning sending sources with configuration issues need to be added manually after validation.

The limitation is that Sendmarc’s SPF optimization is IP-flattening-based and does not use macros or real-time query resolution. For organizations with very complex sending environments where IP addresses change frequently across many providers, the periodic monitoring and re-flattening cycle can lag behind changes, creating brief windows of stale records. The platform also lacks publicly documented failover mechanisms for its hosted SPF records.

Where it fits: MSPs and partner-led deployments that want a guided DMARC enforcement program with SPF optimization included, or organizations that prioritize the 90-day enforcement guarantee and hands-on support model.

7. Proofpoint (Hosted SPF)

Proofpoint offers hosted SPF and hosted DKIM as part of its broader email security platform, which includes Email Fraud Defense (EFD) for DMARC management. Hosted SPF removes the need for manual DNS changes by allowing SPF record updates to be managed through the Proofpoint console, with changes taking effect in near real time.

Instead of publishing a static list of authorized senders, Proofpoint’s system uses SPF macros (defined in RFC 7208) to create placeholders in the DNS record. When a receiving server checks SPF, the macro dynamically fills in the sender’s IP and domain, and their infrastructure returns only the specific authorization response needed for that sender.

Proofpoint’s approach centers on reducing the operational friction of SPF management: no change tickets to the DNS team, fewer manual edits, and lower risk of human error. The hosted service is designed to complement Proofpoint’s secure email gateway, and it integrates with the broader Proofpoint platform for unified email security management.

As a Secure Email Gateway vendor first, Proofpoint’s DMARC and SPF capabilities are positioned as add-ons to its core email filtering product. The SPF management features are less purpose-built than dedicated DMARC platforms. Proofpoint’s own documentation notes that by default, Proofpoint Essentials uses its own domain in the Return-Path address, which does not pass SPF alignment. Organizations relying on Proofpoint for outbound email need to configure DKIM signing separately to ensure DMARC compliance, since SPF alignment will not pass in the default configuration.

Pricing for Proofpoint’s email security suite reflects its position as an enterprise platform, and the DMARC/SPF management capabilities are typically bundled with the broader email protection license rather than sold independently.

Where it fits: Large enterprises already invested in the Proofpoint email security ecosystem that want to add hosted SPF and DMARC management without introducing a separate vendor for email authentication.

How to choose an SPF lookup limit solution

The first question is whether your recipient infrastructure can handle SPF macros reliably. Macros are part of the SPF specification and work with all compliant mail servers, but real-world email delivery involves legacy gateways, on-premise security appliances, and third-party filtering services that may not process them correctly. If your organization sends to a broad range of recipients, including partners and clients running older infrastructure, a non-macro approach reduces the risk of silent delivery failures. If your sending environment is primarily business-to-consumer with recipients at major mailbox providers (Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo), macros are generally safe.

Automation depth matters more than it appears on a feature checklist. Every vendor claims automatic IP change detection, but the mechanism varies. Some platforms resolve IPs at the moment of each authentication query (true real-time resolution). Others periodically re-scan and regenerate flattened records, creating brief windows where stale records could cause failures. Ask how long the gap is between a vendor IP change and the updated record being live in DNS.

Consider how SPF management fits into your broader email authentication project. Most organizations working on SPF are also working toward DMARC enforcement and may be evaluating BIMI, MTA-STS, or certificate management. A platform that handles the full stack from a single interface reduces the number of vendor relationships and consolidation points. On the other hand, if you already have a DMARC platform and need SPF optimization specifically, check whether your current vendor’s SPF tooling is sufficient before adding a second platform.

Failover and resilience deserve scrutiny. Your SPF record is queried for every inbound email your organization sends. If the hosted SPF service goes down and there is no failover, SPF fails for every message until the service recovers. Ask specifically what happens during downtime and whether the vendor has documented SLA commitments for SPF resolution uptime.

Finally, evaluate the vendor’s support model relative to the complexity of your environment. Organizations with hundreds of domains, multiple business units, and decentralized IT teams need a platform with multi-tenant management and scalable onboarding. Smaller teams may prioritize guided setup and responsive human support over self-service dashboards.

Your SPF lookup limit questions answered

What is the SPF 10 lookup limit?

The SPF specification (RFC 7208) caps the number of DNS lookups during SPF evaluation at 10 per record. Each include, a, mx, ptr, and redirect mechanism in your SPF record counts toward this total, including nested lookups inside included records. Exceeding the limit triggers an SPF PermError, which causes authentication to fail for all email sent from that domain.

What happens if I exceed the SPF lookup limit while enforcing DMARC?

If your SPF record exceeds 10 DNS lookups, SPF returns a PermError during evaluation. Most mailbox providers treat a PermError the same as an SPF failure. If you have set DMARC to p=quarantine or p=reject and SPF fails, legitimate email may be sent to spam or blocked entirely. DMARC requires either SPF or DKIM to pass for a message to authenticate, so DKIM can compensate, but relying on a single protocol leaves no safety margin.

Is SPF flattening a reliable long-term solution?

Traditional manual flattening replaces include mechanisms with resolved IP addresses, which eliminates lookups but creates static records. The core problem is that email service providers update their sending IP ranges regularly. A flattened record that is accurate today may be stale within days, causing SPF failures without any visible warning. Automated flattening tools reduce this risk by re-resolving periodically, but there is always some latency between an IP change and the updated record. Real-time resolution and macro-based approaches both attempt to eliminate that latency entirely.

Are SPF macros safe to use?

SPF macros are defined in RFC 7208 and are fully supported by all specification-compliant mail servers. Major mailbox providers, including Gmail, Microsoft, and Yahoo, process macros without issue. The risk lies with older on-premise gateways and legacy email filtering appliances that may not handle macros correctly. For organizations sending primarily to modern mailbox providers, macros are safe. For organizations with diverse recipient infrastructure that includes legacy systems, testing macro compatibility before deployment is important.

Can I use a dedicated SPF tool without a full DMARC platform?

Most SPF optimization tools are bundled as features within broader DMARC platforms rather than sold as standalone products. AutoSPF and MxToolbox offer more targeted SPF-specific solutions, but neither is included in this comparison. If your organization only needs SPF flattening, a dedicated tool may be more cost-effective. If you are also working toward DMARC enforcement, BIMI, or MTA-STS, a full platform avoids tool sprawl.

How does Dynamic SPF differ from macro-based SPF?

Dynamic SPF, as implemented by Red Sift OnDMARC, resolves authorized senders into a flattened record at the moment of each DNS query. The response to the receiving mail server contains standard IP-based SPF entries, not macros. This means every mail server, including legacy gateways, can process the result without compatibility issues. Macro-based solutions insert placeholders into the SPF record that the receiving server must interpret and expand. Both approaches solve the 10-lookup limit, but they differ in how the receiving server processes the response. You can run a free SPF check with Red Sift Investigate to see where your current record stands.

How many DNS lookups does a typical enterprise SPF record consume?

A medium-sized enterprise using Google Workspace (4 lookups), a marketing platform like HubSpot or Marketo (1 to 2 lookups), a CRM like Salesforce (1 to 2 lookups), and a secure email gateway (1 to 2 lookups) will often hit 8 to 10 lookups before adding any additional services. Every new tool that requires an SPF include pushes the record closer to or past the limit. Organizations with multiple business units or acquired domains frequently exceed the limit across several domains simultaneously.

Do I need to fix the SPF lookup limit if DKIM is passing?

DMARC requires only one of SPF or DKIM to pass and align for a message to authenticate. If DKIM is reliably configured and passing, email will continue to deliver even if SPF fails. The risk is redundancy. If DKIM breaks for any reason, such as a key rotation error, a misconfigured signing service, or a forwarding scenario that strips signatures, there is no fallback. Best practice is to maintain both SPF and DKIM in a healthy state so that neither protocol is a single point of failure.