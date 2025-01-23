How to cheat Pokemon Go & Monster Hunter Now in Official App?[NO PC& NO BAN]

Pokémon Go, an AR location-based game, has become one of the most addictive mobile games among Android users in recent years. The excitement of playing Pokémon Go lies in the fact that you need to travel to catch virtual Pokémon without physically going there. However, if you live in rural or geo-restricted areas, you might face location detection errors, which can limit your gameplay experience.

The recent update (version 315.2) to Pokémon Go has introduced a new failsafe feature that effectively detects players’ in-game and device locations. As a result, spoofing apps and fake VPNs no longer work as they did before, making it difficult for players to enjoy the game in restricted areas.

Monster Hunter Now, another popular AR game, also faces similar location-based restrictions. The game requires you to physically visit certain locations to hunt monsters, but this can be inconvenient for players living in remote areas. Both Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now limit players based on their real-world locations, affecting the overall gaming experience.

The good news is that iAnyGo Fake GPS App is available for both Mac and Android devices, providing a reliable solution to this issue. As one of the best Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now spoofers for Android, iAnyGo allows players to spoof their location and play both games in their desired city without risking a ban. With iAnyGo, you can bypass location restrictions easily and safely, all without the need for a PC.

Section 1: Understanding Pokémon GO Error 11/12

The Pokémon GO iOS version 315.2 update introduced the error message “Failed to Detect Location 12” due to the integration of an advanced virtual location monitoring interface.

Signs of Error 11/12

If you’re experiencing the Error 12 message, you may notice the following symptoms:

Your in-game location appears incorrect or needs fixing.

PokéStops and Gyms don’t show up on the map.

Your character can’t move normally within the game.

Common reasons behind Pokemon GO 11/12 Error

You might be wondering, “Why does my phone think I’m in a different state?” The “location services not working” error usually stems from misconfigured settings in your Pokémon GO GPS spoofing app. Here are some common reasons why the “Failed to Detect Location 12” error occurs, or why Google might think you’re in a different country:

Mock Location Settings: Players often encounter Error 12 if the mock location option isn’t disabled in their device settings. Poor GPS Signal Reception: Sometimes, the error happens due to poor or insufficient GPS signal quality. Outdated Pokémon GO Version: In rare cases, an outdated or incompatible version of Pokémon GO may cause the GPS joystick to fail, triggering location detection errors. Unreliable Spoofing Apps: Unstable or unreliable spoofing apps can also cause issues, preventing Pokémon GO from properly detecting your location.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH-jiCOYgOE

Section 2: How iAnyGo Resolves the Problem

iAnyGo has long overcome the problem of error11/12 and unable to modify the location, but occasionally there are problems with the connection due to network problems. You can solve it like this:

iAnyGo Android App updated to the latest version If you are using Android Game Mode, please restart your phone and try again. If you are using iOS Bluetooth Mode, you can play genuine LBS games on your iOS device without any risk of being banned.

When playing games in iAnyGo Bluetooth mode, as long as you pay attention to the movement speed and the cooldown time of teleportation, your account will not be banned.

Section 3: Features of iAnyGo App

The iAnyGo is a free spoofer that allows you to change your location and life effectively.

No Computer Required: The iAnyGo App is the best Android&iOS spoofing method that doesn’t require a computer.

Easy to Operate: With just one app, you can modify the GPS location on both iOS and Android devices.

Advanced Spoofing Options: This free spoofer offers plenty of advanced spoofing options, such as single-point and multi-point movement, a Joystick function, and a location guard to change your destination anytime.

Troubleshooting Tips

Whether using mobile data or connecting to wifi, ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Enable Location Accuracy Settings for GPS

Turn off the Mock Location option in the settings

Turn off the “Find My Device” option in the settings

Use reliable and compatible GPS spoofing apps

Clear app cache and location history

Use the cooldown timer and joystick feature to control your movements in-game flexibly.

Conclusion

iAnyGo Fake GPS App, the best Pokémon GO spoofer for Android, works wonders for fixing the “Pokémon GO Failed to Detect Location Error 12” without risking a soft ban. With its advanced spoofing options, users can easily manipulate their GPS location anywhere in no time. If you want to enjoy geo-restricted games like Pokémon GO without jailbreaking or dealing with Error 12, download iAnyGo today. Enjoy your game with no rooting, no errors, and no game flags!