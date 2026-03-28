The Fear and Greed Index reads 10. Bitcoin dropped below $70,000 this week. Ethereum lost 57% from its peak. Every headline says stay away. But investors who built wealth in crypto never bought when headlines were comfortable. They bought during moments exactly like this one. If you are learning how to buy crypto for the first time or re entering after the correction, this article covers what experienced wallets are doing right now and which entry the math says matters most.

How to Buy Crypto When the Market Is in Extreme Fear and the Smart Money Is Loading

Learning how to buy crypto starts with understanding that the biggest opportunities appear when the market feels the worst. According to Blockchain Magazine, the Fear and Greed Index dropped to its lowest reading in 11 weeks on March 26. CoinDesk confirmed addresses holding more than 100 BTC grew by 0.4% during the sell off, proving large wallets are buying the exact fear retail traders are selling into.

How to Buy Crypto That Gives You the Multiplier Math Large Caps Cannot Offer

Pepeto: The Exchange That Could Deliver the Returns This Cycle’s Success Stories Are Built From

While Bitcoin built the foundation of the entire crypto movement, Pepeto is creating something the meme coin market never had. The project runs a full exchange with PepetoSwap delivering zero fee trades and a risk scoring system that reviews contracts before your capital goes near them, two protections almost no meme coin has offered.

SolidProof completed the full smart contract audit, confirming security at a level that new crypto investors should demand but rarely find. The cross chain bridge transfers tokens between networks at zero cost, so what you send arrives in full. With 192% APY staking and a former Binance expert on the dev team pushing the exchange toward launch, the project is structured for growth that continues after the listing instead of fading.

The cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion with nothing but meme culture is now directing an exchange with real tools, and the presale at Pepeto official website crossed $8 million during the deepest fear of 2026. At $0.000000186 with the same 420 trillion supply, matching Pepe’s peak gives holders more than 150x, and analysts point to 500x to 1,000x if the exchange captures daily meme volume after launch. Binance listing is confirmed as the target, and anyone entering crypto right now stands at the same entry Shiba Inu offered in 2020 before it delivered 25,000% to wallets that committed when nobody else would.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades near $66,470 with a $1.4 trillion market cap. BTC dropped 44% from its $126,000 peak in October 2025 and is testing support with $14.16 billion in options expiring today. For someone learning how to buy crypto, BTC remains the safest start, but the distance from $66,470 to a life changing return takes years.

XRP

XRP sits at $1.32 after falling 43% in 2026. The SEC classified XRP as a digital commodity on March 17, and spot ETFs pulled $1.4 billion since November 2025. XRP’s legal clarity makes it a strong choice, but at $1.32 with $88 billion in market cap, the 100x math available in presale entries does not exist here.

How to Buy Crypto That Positions You Where the Returns Actually Live

Bitcoin could reach $200,000 before the cycle ends. XRP could hit $5 with enough ETF flows. Those are real targets. But the gains that turn an ordinary entry into wealth come from finding the right project before the market prices it correctly. The cofounder who created Pepe to $7 billion with zero products is now building an exchange at presale pricing, and every investor who entered Pepe early said the same thing: they wished they had bought more. Pepeto is that second chance with better tools, the same supply, and a presale that fills faster every week. The Pepeto official website is where investors who know how to buy crypto at the right moment are entering right now, and the listing will turn this entry into a memory everyone who hesitated carries for the rest of the cycle.

Visit Pepeto official website and enter the presale before the Binance listing closes the window that every experienced wallet is using right now.

FAQ

What is the best way to learn how to buy crypto in 2026? Start with a regulated exchange for BTC or ETH, then research presales with audited contracts and proven teams like Pepeto where early entries deliver the highest potential returns.

Does how to buy crypto change during extreme fear markets? Extreme fear historically marks the best entry points, and whales buying while retail panics confirms the pattern through the Pepeto official website where $8 million entered during fear.

Is Pepeto a smart first crypto purchase? The SolidProof audit, former Binance expert on the team, and the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion make Pepeto the presale designed for investors entering at the cycle’s best moment.