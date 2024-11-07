How to buy a katana sword?

You want to get a katana. But you don’t know where to start?

Well, follow these steps.

Step 1: Figure Out Your Reasons

Knowing your purpose will help ensure you get the right katana.

Here are some of the main reasons people buy katana swords:

Just for Display

Display katanas won’t be super sharp or made to handle rough use. Their main job is just to look awesome on a shelf or mounted on a wall in your home.

The major plus side is decorative katanas tend to be cheaper than the battle-ready kinds since they’re not built for durability. They’re made to admire, not to slice stuff with on a daily basis.

For Martial Arts Training

Students actually swing katanas around vigorously and even chop wood or roll up straw mats during practice. So their katanas need to be constructed well enough to slice through bamboo stalks or shatter wooden blocks without getting damaged themselves.

These functional training swords will be more expensive than the basic decorative ones, but it’s worth investing for serious martial arts students who need swords able to withstand severe wear and tear.

For Collecting and Display

If you want an investment-grade katana made by a master swordsmith rather than a mass-produced one, collecting authentic Japanese blades can be an intriguing hobby.

Genuine hand-forged katanaswords katana with documented histories are in a whole different league than the normal decoration or training swords. Every detail is meticulously crafted over many painstaking hours specifically to preserve Japanese heritage and culture.

These collector’s items will definitely cost way more money because of the extensive personalized labor involved. But keep in mind—unlike the other kinds, these specially-made katanas are usually considered priceless works of art!

So first figure out whether you want just a basic decorative katana, one that can handle martial arts training, or a specially made collector’s piece. That decision will influence every next step of your buying process!

Step 2: Set Your Budget Limit

Historical katana swords run the monetary gamut from surprisingly affordable to staggeringly expensive. Once you know why you want one and what kind you need, deciding on a comfortable price range is crucial before you start browsing.

Here is a rough breakdown of what you might expect to pay based on the type of katana:

Basic Decorative Blades: These usually cost between $50 – $300. That might still seem steep, but decorative swords are priced more for aesthetics rather than functionality or craftsmanship. They look great mounted in your home but aren’t designed for serious use.

Entry-Level Battle-Ready Katanas: Functional combat-grade training swords typically start around $300 if mass-produced. Well-constructed blades handmade by skilled swordsmiths using traditional techniques can cost anywhere from $500 – $2,000+. Remember, battle-ready katanas are built sturdier to withstand repeated use, so better craftsmanship means a higher price tag.

High-End Collectible Masterpieces: Authentic katanas crafted by renowned Japanese masters often exceed $2,000 minimum, with some selling for over $10,000! That’s because hundreds of meticulous hours go into hand-forging these exclusive blades specifically to preserve cultural heritage through artistic swordsmithing.

Bottom line—you really do get what you pay for when buying katanas. A $75 decorative sword on eBay may look cool at first glance. But serious collectors agree those cheap blades are practically junk compared to a $2,000+ functional sword hand-forged by a seasoned artisan.

Set your budget limit based on whether you want just a basic display piece, a sword to train with, or a prized collectible to pass down for generations. Knowing your budget will help streamline choosing the right katana type.

Step 3: Decide Between Machine-Made vs Hand-Forged

Once you determine budget and purpose, deciding between mass-produced machine-made katanas versus hand-forged blades is key. Both production methods have pros and cons to weigh when picking your perfect sword.

Machine-Made Katanas

Mass-produced swords get churned out swiftly in factories using automated processes for shaping, sharpening, and polishing the blades.

For beginners wanting affordable starter swords to train with, or casual fans wanting eye-catching display pieces, machine-made katanas usually fit the bill.

Hand-Forged Katanas

In contrast, hand-forging makoto sword is practically an art form requiring tremendous skill refined over many decades of apprenticeship. Master swordsmiths shape and fold the steel again and again through laborious processes to remove impurities and align the internal matrix. Then many delicate hours are invested in sharpening, polishing and etching each unique sword by hand.

It takes significant time and skill to produce hand-forged katanas, so of course they cost a lot more than generic machine-made ones. But martial artists, weapon enthusiasts, and serious collectors agree artifacts produced through these venerable artistic methods yield the finest quality Japanese swords money can buy.

Step 4: Learn About Steel Types Used in Katanas

Historically, the best katana swords have always been forged from a specialized kind of Japanese steel called tamahagane, which swordmakers derive from iron sand. But today different steel types get used for reasons spanning cost, durability, aesthetics and more.

Knowing about the properties of each common steel will help you pick the right katana type for your needs. Common steel types include:

Carbon Steel Blades

Tamahagane Steel Blades

Stainless Steel Blades

There are also some newer particle-metal blades combining multiple alloys for novel effects. But broadly speaking, most shoppers focus on traditional carbon steel or tamahagane for authenticity. Knowing about steel types equips you to ask sellers smarter questions later about their katanas.

Step 5: Understand Katana Size Standards by Blade Length

Standard full-length katanas have roughly 28-inch blades, which suits most users of average height. But katanas historically got crafted in various lengths for specialized battlefield roles. Understanding the size terminology helps pick your optimal blade length.

Here are the basic size classifications by blade length:

Katana – The full-sized samurai longsword with over 24-inch cutting length. This standard size works well for most practice and display purposes.

Wakizashi – A slightly shorter sword at 12-24 inches long, traditionally accompanying the full katana as a 2-sword set. The compact wakizashi provided samurai close-quarters self-defense indoors where longer katanas were unwieldy.

Tanto – Less than 12 inches long, the tanto classifies more as a dagger or knife than a proper sword. Women carried these petite blades for self-protection and as concealed weapons.

Choosing the right size katana depends on your body height, strength and what activities you’ll use it for. Longer & heavier blades provide more power but require better technique. Beginners often start with basic 70cm (28 inch) katanas and then graduate to longer swords as their skills improve.

The moral of the story—first consider what size sword you can most comfortably swing and control before buying, so you don’t end up with the wrong size!

Step 6: Buy from Reputable Dealers with Proven Expertise

Always verify seller credibility before handing over your hard-earned cash for any katana!

Here are the best places to shop smart:

Custom Sword Shops

Specialty brick-and-mortar stores catering specifically to martial arts weaponry like katanas often offer the best overall buying experiences. Knowledgeable owners directly work with master bladesmiths domestically and abroad to source quality stock for both practice and display. Reputable custom sword shops stand behind what they sell if issues ever arise. And their staff can advise you expertly on finding the right katana for YOUR needs.

Vetted Online Dealers

Buying katanas sight-unseen online does entail some risk with fewer chances to inspect the blades firsthand before purchasing. However, several specialty online retailers have outstanding decades-long track records importing and distributing authentic Japanese swords to happy repeat customers worldwide.

These trustworthy vendors work directly with acclaimed swordsmiths and provide tons of details on exactly what materials and processes create each blade. They handle customs paperwork, and provide certificates of authenticity plus fair warranty coverage too. Many have ordered from some stellar merchants online and have been very glad they did.

Auctions & Estate Sales

Sometimes you can score outstanding deals on prize collector katanas bidding at premier weapon and armor auctions held globally. Household estate sales occasionally put high-quality family heirloom swords up for grabs also after the original owners pass away.

Just know with auctions, common caveats apply—be sure to closely inspect items beforehand in person if possible, check for signs of alteration or reproduction, and set a maximum bid threshold for yourself before the paddle wars drive prices into orbit!

No matter where you shop, avoid sellers who seem shady or evasive about details on construction, materials and region of origin. Legit katanas always come with certificates of authenticity and warranty coverage too.

Step 7: Research Local Laws on Sword Ownership

It astonishes some people to learn that certain areas actually prohibit civilians from owning authentic swords—even display pieces! So before finalizing any katana purchase, be absolutely sure possessing one where you live is well within the law.

In many U.S. states, Japan, and Canada for example, owning properly registered swords causes zero issues. Check your local ordinances for specifics on registration requirements, blade length limits, carrying issues, etc.

But in Australia, the UK and certain other countries, stringent restrictions may forbid private sword ownership outright, or at least without jumping through permit application hoops first. Even traveling abroad with swords can get you arrested in spots where customs agents enforce antiquated anti-weapon policies.

Save yourself potential trouble down the road by double-checking all state, federal, county and city laws on sword possession, transportation and use laws applicable where you live before spending a lot of money on a katana. Being in compliance may require registering your purchase with local law agencies within 10 days too. Simply tell them the length, materials, serial number and where you bought it.