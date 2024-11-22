How SpatialCut Transformed My Approach to Video Editing

As someone who has been editing videos for over a decade whether as a hobby or for side gigs. I’ve tried countless tools and platforms. From Premiere Pro to Final Cut, I’ve seen it all. Or so I thought. Then, I got my hands on SpatialCut, and let me tell you: video editing will never be the same for me again.

My First Foray into Spatial Video Editing

It all started when I picked up the Apple Vision Pro and the new iPhone 16 Pro Max. Equipped with cutting-edge cameras, I began experimenting with spatial video, a format I had only admired from a distance. But I quickly ran into a roadblock—most traditional editing software just doesn’t support spatial content the way it should.

That’s when I discovered SpatialCut, a revolutionary tool that promised to make spatial video editing effortless. I was sceptical at first; new tools often over-promise and under-deliver. But SpatialCut proved to be a game-changer from the very first project.

Editing Like Never Before

For the uninitiated, spatial video editing is not like your typical 2D timeline editing. You’re working with a whole new dimension—literally. With SpatialCut, I was able to:

Clip, reorder, and merge footage as intuitively as I would in a 2D editor like Final Cut.

Add spatial effects like “Bubbles” and “Color Pop,” which made my videos come alive in ways I never imagined.

Preview my work in real-time, in 180° immersive mode , directly through my Vision Pro headset. This feature alone was mind-blowing. No more breaking my creative flow to switch between editing and viewing.

What impressed me most was how seamlessly SpatialCut supported footage from high-end cameras like the Canon EOS R5 C with dual fisheye lenses. The quality of the output was professional-grade, yet the interface felt so intuitive that even a beginner could jump in and start editing.

The AI Difference

One of SpatialCut’s standout features is its AI-powered assistant. Although still in development, the “Voice to Edit” tool offers hands-free control over your edits. I got a sneak peek of this feature, and I can already see how it will revolutionise the workflow. Imagine just saying, “Add a slow zoom here” or “Change the lighting to a sunset vibe,” and the software does it for you.

How SpatialCut Changed My Perspective

Editing spatial videos isn’t just about creating “cool” effects. It’s about crafting experiences. SpatialCut helped me realize the potential of this medium not just for immersive storytelling but for redefining how we connect with audiences.

One of the first projects I edited was a wedding video. Watching the couple relive their day in a fully immersive, spatial format brought tears to their eyes and mine. It was like they were transported back to the moment.

The Future Is Spatial

SpatialCut isn’t just an app; it’s a vision for where video editing is headed. It bridges the gap between technical complexity and creative freedom, making it accessible for creators at all levels.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to step into your videos, SpatialCut is the tool to try. It has completely transformed how I approach video editing, and I can’t wait to see what others will create with it.

Ready to dive into the world of spatial editing? SpatialCut is now available on the App Store. Whether you’re an experienced editor or someone picking up a camera for the first time, this tool will change the way you think about video editing forever.

Trust me, once you try it, you won’t go back.

SpatialCut is based out of Silicon Valley, the founder and CEO is Talbert Herdon. For any questions or media inquiries email Talbert@spatialcut.com