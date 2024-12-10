How LEX Reception Provides 24/7 Support for Legal Professionals

Running an established law firm means handling volumes of calls every day.

Whether a potential lead calls to secure an appointment or an existing client follows up on an active case, keeping track of the huge influx of phone calls can prove mentally strenuous. But that’s where legal reception services come in.

In this blog, we shall review one such company – LEX Reception – and how enlisting their services can transform your legal practice.

About LEX Reception

LEX Reception is a company that provides a suite of reception services to law firms. The company was initially formed to offer professional answering services to law firms seeking to hear more from their existing clients and potential leads.

However, LEX has since evolved to offer various other products designed to bring a wholesome transformation to legal practices. Some of its additional offerings include client onboarding and reception, appointment scheduling, and outbound follow-ups.

One of the things that sets LEX Reception apart from the competition is its flexible pricing plans. Whether you’re a new law firm operating on a shoestring budget or an established practice generating significant revenue, there’s a LEX plan designed specifically for your company’s needs.

LEX Reception’s Core Offerings

1. 24/7 Reception Services

Not many law firms operate around the clock. But that doesn’t mean your practice won’t receive important call-ins after hours or in the dead of the night.

LEX Reception was established primarily to fill such gaps. The company maintains a team of receptionists who work around the clock to take in calls regardless of the time of day or night.

Moreover, LEX receptionists are professionally trained and duly qualified for the task. They’ll engage your callers in a friendly manner while maintaining the level of professionalism required of any reputable law firm. This is just the kind of impression you require for your legal practice.

2. 24/7 Lead Qualification

It’s one thing to have numerous people contact your company on a daily basis, but a completely different thing to convert the calls into meaningful leads.

In fact, lead qualification remains one of the most common challenges faced by legal practices. Fortunately, it’s also one of the problems you can address effectively by tapping into LEX Reception’s services.

LEX Reception deploys ingenious tactics, including custom scripting, to sift through the large volumes of callers and hunker down on those likely to suit your law firm. That way, the company helps your legal practice to capture and pre-qualify leads, allowing you to prioritize which clients to call back first.

3. Speedy Client Onboarding

Client onboarding can be a time-consuming endeavor. First, you have to make many adjustments to your official schedule to secure an appointment. Then comes the part of sending relevant company documents to familiarize new leads with your operations.

LEX Reception understands that time is the greatest resource for any legal practitioner. Therefore, the company takes the hassles from client onboarding by handling all the calls and helping with lead conversion.

Besides, LEX Reception facilitates any customer relationship management (CRM) integrations required to admit new leads into your law firm’s ecosystem. The service integrates with numerous case management and legal software, including LawPay, Lawmatics, Clio, MyCase, Smokeball, CosmoLex, CASEpeer, and PracticePanther, to mention but a few.

4. Outbound Follow-Ups

Every legal practitioner understands that a lawyer-client relationship doesn’t cease to exist upon the completion of a case, regardless of how the matter is determined. Making follow-up calls helps endear clients to your company and prevent them from contacting your competitors the next time they require legal representation.

Routine follow-ups are particularly critical to lead generation. Fortunately, this is another area where LEX Reception delivers exceptionally well.

LEX maintains an outbound calling feature that allows your law firm to follow up on lead forms. With this feature, you can accurately gauge whether a potential lead is still worth pursuing.

Why Choose LEX Reception?

Besides their long list of reception services, the following are additional factors that set LEX Reception apart from its competitors;

1. Experience

In the legal landscape, experience resonates with service delivery. Having been around for several years, LEX has amassed a wealth of experience required of any credible reception service provider.

2. Secure Payment Methods

LEX maintains secure online and mobile payment options to prevent your or your clients’ information from slipping into potentially malicious hands.

The LawPay payment method is particularly recommended for clients that wish to settle their invoices over the phone.

3. Native English Speakers

If your legal practice caters to clients from diverse walks of life, the last thing you want is to engage customer care representatives with sloppy grammar or foreign accents. The good news is that LEX only works with professional UK-based, native English-speaking receptionists.

Besides, LEX’s receptionists boast an impeccable legal background and stellar customer care skills. The personnel are proficient in both English and Spanish too, allowing your law firm to broaden its catchment area.

4. Real-Time Notifications

Staying abreast of important information pertaining to your legal practice is only possible with real-time notifications.

Through the LEX app, you can keep tabs of your client appointments and upcoming court cases. The app will also alert you of potential inbound leads to pursue at your earliest convenience.

Wrap Up

LEX Reception provides a suite of services designed to empower and revolutionize your law firm. Feel free to contact the company for more insights into their operations and pricing plans.

Read More From Techbullion