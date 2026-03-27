How Jai Bifulco and Kinesis are Reshaping the Future of Finance

Kinesis Money was created to address a perilous problem in the world of finance. Inflation and overprinting are eroding the value of traditional currencies. To fix the problem, Kinesis brings together the proven, physical value of gold and the efficiency of digital currencies in an entirely new monetary system.

“Gold has always been a safe haven — an asset people turn to when they need stability,” says Jai Bifulco, CCO of Kinesis Money. “What excites me is taking that timeless foundation and combining it with the innovation of blockchain and modern finance. That creates unlimited potential, new markets, new use cases, and an ecosystem where gold is no longer static but active, usable, and integrated into everyday financial systems.”

By bringing gold into the equation, Kinesis also fixes a problem that has played a key role in keeping cryptocurrency use from going mainstream. By backing Kinesis gold (KAU) with a true store of value, Kinesis addresses the volatility issues that have made many consumers wary of embracing digital currencies.

“Unlike fiat or unbacked cryptocurrencies, gold cannot be printed or inflated,” explains Bifulco. “It’s a stable store of value with a track record going back thousands of years. Traditional cryptocurrencies can be highly volatile, while gold-backed assets combine blockchain’s efficiency with the inherent stability of bullion. That makes them a safer long-term play for businesses and investors who need both trust and resilience.”

Bifulco contributes expert insights on digital and physical finance

Bifulco brings to Kinesis diverse commercial and operational experience that spans the fintech, precious metals, mining, financial services, investment, and trading spaces. He also contributes a firm belief that the company’s ethical monetary system will shape the future of precious metals and the monetary space.

“My journey through fintech, payments, financial services, and mining gave me a full view of how technology intersects with both the physical world and the financial system,” Bifulco shares. “That experience developed my commercial acumen and a deep understanding of the nuances within fintech infrastructure, enabling me to bring broad, practical expertise across all the areas needed to establish a startup in this space.”

Bifulco has used his expertise to help engineer a system that makes crypto more reliable while also making gold more accessible. Kinesis describes the combination as “everything money should be.”

“At Kinesis, every unit of digital gold is backed by fully allocated bullion,” Bifulco says. “The legal title of that gold always remains with the holder; it never sits on our balance sheet. That’s like owning your own bar of bullion. What blockchain adds is accessibility, instant transfers, payment integration, debit card spending, and compatibility with other FinTech platforms. You get the security of physical gold with the usability of digital money.”

Kinesis users also earn a yield on the gold they hold in their account. The Kinesis Holder’s Yield gives users a share of the transaction fees that are assessed each time a Kinesis user buys, sells, or spends gold.

“Our system is ethical because it’s built on transparency and fairness,” Bifulco shares. “Every unit of Kinesis gold or silver is one-to-one allocated to its holder. Beyond that, we share over 57.5% of our revenues back to users. That means when the system grows, everyone benefits. In an era where trust in financial institutions is at a low, building a system where integrity is the foundation is essential.”

Kinesis is paving the way to a more secure financial future

As the value of fiat currency continues to decline, governments have begun to look to gold as an alternative. Some have even passed laws protecting gold’s use as legal tender. Kinesis gives consumers and companies who want to shift to gold the tools they need to leverage it for everyday transactions.

“Gold is now recognised in certain jurisdictions as legal tender,” Bifulco says. “The barriers historically have been cost, accessibility, and trust. We’ve addressed all three. Kinesis provides low-cost, near-spot transactions, one-to-one allocated reserves; and seamless rails for spending, including debit cards launching this year. ”

The confidence users have in the Kinesis system is rooted not only in the historical reliability of gold but also in the security and transparency the company has built into its operations and infrastructure. All gold represented digitally exists in physical form in a vault, securely held on a one-to-one basis by Kinesis for its customers. Records of holdings are reliable due to both the immutability of blockchain and full physical audits.

“Everything represented digitally exists in a vault, securely held on a one-to-one basis for our users,” Bifulco says. “Businesses know their assets are redeemable, liquid, and fully accounted for. That transparency gives them the confidence to adopt digital gold at scale.”

Bifulco believes business should prepare now for a financial future fueled by digital gold

Many central banks around the world already hold gold as part of their reserves. Digitizing those holdings would be an easy next step to unlocking liquidity, creating yield-bearing opportunities, and integrating into a global ecosystem without losing the security of the asset. Bifulco believes that once the general public starts to understand how gold is more advantageous than fiat currency, the shift could happen quickly.

“Gold should be a cornerstone of any digital currency framework,” Bifulco says. “Central banks already hold it as part of their reserves. By digitizing gold, they can unlock liquidity, create yield-bearing opportunities, and integrate into a global ecosystem without losing the security of the asset. For business leaders, the message is simple: prepare for a world where gold isn’t just stored, it’s actively used.”