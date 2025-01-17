How Global Brands Use Geo-Targeting To Increase Conversions; Interview With The CMO Of Geo Targetly

Personalization has become an important key to success in digital marketing. Geo-targeting becomes a vital strategy for brands to deliver tailored experiences to their audiences across different regions. In this TechBullion interview with Matt Butler, Chief Marketing Officer at Geo Targetly, we look into how their innovative tools are helping global brands drive conversions, streamline cross-border marketing, and enhance user engagement through location-based personalization.

Matt shares insights into Geo Targetly’s flagship tools, success stories like their collaboration with Bandai Namco Europe, and how they ensure privacy compliance while delivering seamless geo-targeted experiences. With the location-based marketing industry projected to exceed $100 billion by 2025, Matt also discusses emerging trends, the integration of AI, and Geo Targetly’s plans to stay at the forefront of the rapidly evolving geo-targeting landscape.

This interview sheds light on how brands can leverage advanced geo-targeting technology to stay ahead in a competitive market and build stronger connections with their audiences, wherever they are in the world.

Please tell us more about yourself and what you do at Geo Targetly?

I’m Matt Butler, and I have the privilege of serving as the Chief Marketing Officer at Geo Targetly. My passion for digital marketing and data-driven storytelling led me here. Now, as CMO, I’m dedicated to helping businesses provide location-based experiences in a way that’s seamless, impactful, and transparent. My goal is to make sure our customers have the tools and insights to elevate their global marketing efforts and build deeper connections with audiences wherever they are.

Geo Targetly has a suite of geo-targeting tools designed to enhance global user experiences. Can you give an overview of your flagship products and how they address the needs of global brands?

I’ve always believed that the key to a thriving online business is putting the right experience in front of the right audience. Geo Targetly’s tools are built around that simple principle. We offer a suite of geo-targeting solutions from IP-based redirection and geo-specific popups to personalized content and location-aware APIs that ensure every visitor sees the most relevant version of a brand’s online experience.

Using Geo Targetly companies easily tailor their messaging, offers, and user experience based on a visitor’s geographic location. Instead of customers navigating through language menus or searching for their local storefront, we place them exactly where they expect to be. This means a U.S. customer always lands on a page showing prices in dollars and shipping options for their region, or a visitor in Germany receives content in their native language with local promotions, the goal is to eliminate friction and boost conversions.

At their core, these tools scale personalization without adding complexity. For multinational brands, they reduce the need for separate regional websites managed by fragmented teams. Instead, companies can set up a single, unified platform that adapts itself, using location data, integrated short URLs, dynamic images, and geo-targeted banners to each individual customer. The result is a more efficient marketing and operational process, a better user experience, and ultimately stronger returns.

With digital personalization being a game-changer, geo-targeting is at the center of global marketing strategies. How have Geo Targetly’s tools helped clients increase conversions and ROI? Can you share any impactful success stories?

When we talk about personalization and improving ROI through geo-targeting a great example is our work with Bandai Namco Europe, a leader in the entertainment and gaming industry. They needed a way to seamlessly redirect visitors across multiple regional online stores, deliver localized promotions, and preserve their hard-earned SEO rankings. Our suite of geo-targeting tools helped them achieve just that, without complicated code rewrites or additional operational overhead.

By using Geo Redirect to route traffic to the right regional storefronts, and Geo Content to tailor free-shipping offers and marketing messages to each user’s location, Bandai Namco was able to create a more personalized and intuitive shopping experience. Coupled with Geo Link to ensure the correct regional policies were always displayed, they saw an uptick in user engagement and smoother operations that saved both time and resources.

In short, our tools helped Bandai Namco Europe transform a logistical challenge into a strategic advantage. Visitors got the content, currency, and offers relevant to their market, while the company streamlined its global operations all resulting in improved user satisfaction, better conversions, and more efficient marketing. It’s precisely this kind of outcome we aim to deliver for every one of our clients, ensuring that geo-targeting moves beyond a technical feature into a true growth driver.

The geo-targeting industry is seeing rapid growth. Reports suggest that the global location-based marketing market is projected to exceed $100 billion by 2025. How does Geo Targetly plan to capitalize on this growth?

The expansion of the geo-targeting industry is driven by the increasing globalization of businesses, the demand for more personalized customer experiences, and advancements in geolocation technologies. Geo Targetly is well positioned to capitalize on this growth by offering a comprehensive suite of no-code tools that help businesses efficiently manage and optimize their cross-border marketing strategies, ensuring they can effectively engage and grow their global customer base in this thriving market.

Privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA have raised concerns about location-based marketing. How does Geo Targetly ensure data privacy and compliance while delivering effective geo-targeting results?

We take privacy and data compliance seriously at Geo Targetly, it’s a foundational pillar for us. We built our platform to process a visitor’s IP address solely for geolocation purposes, no personal data is stored or retained beyond what’s needed to deliver relevant content or redirection. This minimal data handling helps our clients stay on the right side of GDPR, CCPA, and other global privacy regulations.

More recently, we’ve rolled out solutions like Geo Consent and static blocking pages, which provide extra layers of compliance support. These features allow our customers to clearly communicate consent policies, block access where needed, and ensure complete transparency in how visitors’ location data is processed. Responsible data usage and proactive product development enabled our users to deliver effective geo-targeting results without compromising user trust or privacy.

Geo Targetly’s tools, such as geo-targeted redirects, pop-ups, and personalized content, offer brands an advantage. How do these tools integrate seamlessly to deliver a tailored global experience?

All our products share the same core IP-based geolocation system. That means a single JavaScript integration can unlock multiple features. enabling marketers to create location rules once and apply them in different ways across their website. We’ve also built our platform to be highly modular; businesses can start with one tool and easily add others without reinventing their infrastructure.

Location-based marketing has moved beyond just targeting regions. With the rise of AI and predictive analytics, how does Geo Targetly incorporate advanced technology to optimize geo-targeting efforts?

Our primary focus remains on reliably delivering country-level targeting, often the sweet spot for global ecommerce and marketing. We’re always exploring ways to enhance our technology stack. For instance, we’re introducing proxy-level detection, enabling clients to identify traffic coming through VPNs or other anonymizing tools.

Looking ahead, we’re also excited about using AI for new products that compliment geo-targeting, think context aware translation features and hyper-personalized content experiences. Although some of these innovations are still under wraps, our strategy is to continually refine our core geolocation tools while thoughtfully layering in cutting-edge capabilities that help brands deliver deeply resonant user experiences at scale.

As a CMO in geo-targeting, you’ve likely seen trends evolve. What current trends excite you the most, and how do you predict the future of geo-targeting will look over the next five years?

I’m incredibly excited about the move towards hyper-local personalization and the expanding demand for sophisticated cross-country tools like Geo Targetly. Today, brands are seeking to engage not just at the country level but also within specific regions and even neighborhoods, allowing for more precise and relevant user experiences. This trend is driven by consumers’ expectations for highly personalized interactions.

Over the next five years, I foresee geo-targeting becoming even more granular, and with deeper integration with other personalization technologies. As businesses continue to expand internationally, the need for tools that support both broad and hyper-local strategies will grow, fostering stronger connections with diverse audiences.

With global brands managing campaigns across regions and languages, scaling marketing efforts can be challenging. How does Geo Targetly help simplify and optimize cross-border strategies for these businesses?

One of our major clients in the entertainment industry was able to efficiently route traffic to various regional storefronts while preserving their SEO rankings. We make it easy to handle multiple regions by providing one central place to manage everything from redirects to localized announcements. Marketing teams don’t need to maintain separate sites or constantly update code for each market, our no-code solutions handle it.

What’s next for Geo Targetly? Are there any upcoming innovations, new products, or exciting developments on the horizon that marketers and brands can look forward to?

As we look to the future, Geo Targetly is poised to expand its capabilities to meet the growing demands of an increasingly global market. We are excited to introduce enhanced geo customization features that allow brands to tailor languages, currencies, and other regional preferences with even greater precision. In a world where global reach and local relevance are more important than ever, Geo Targetly is dedicated to empowering brands with the tools they need to deliver truly personalized and effective marketing strategies across all regions.