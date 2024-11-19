AlphaMetricx is Transforming Media Monitoring & Analytics with AI: Interview with Rajesh Kari, Global Business Leader and Vice President of AlphaMetricx

AlphaMetricx, a product of InfoVision Inc., is setting a new standard in media monitoring and analytics. In this exclusive interview with TechBullion, Rajesh Kari, Global Business Leader and Vice President of AlphaMetricx, unveils the platform’s innovative approach to delivering faster, smarter, and more intuitive media insights.

Rajesh shares his journey of conceptualizing and leading AlphaMetricx, drawing from over two decades of experience with global brands like Nike and McDonald’s. With a mission to bridge key gaps in the industry, AlphaMetricx addresses the need for real-time, accurate analysis of vast data landscapes, and the ability to explain the “why” behind the “what” in media trends.

Powered by advanced AI and deep learning models, AlphaMetricx stands apart by offering: PR Impact Score, a ground-breaking metric for quantifying media effectiveness, Message Congruence Metrics, which assess the alignment of PR narratives with audience perceptions, and Holistic monitoring across traditional, digital, and social platforms for a comprehensive view of brand perception.

Supported by InfoVision’s expertise in digital transformation, AlphaMetricx empowers PR teams with customizable dashboards, predictive analytics, and automated insights, freeing them to focus on crafting impactful strategies. With exciting plans for 2025, including expanded data sources and cutting-edge features, AlphaMetricx is poised to redefine media analytics and decision-making for years to come.

Please tell us more about yourself and what you do at AlphaMetricx.

My name is Rajesh Kari, and as the Global Business Leader & Vice President at InfoVision Inc., I’m thrilled to introduce AlphaMetricx—a vision I’ve nurtured from concept to reality. Leading its development, strategy, and go-to-market planning has been an incredible journey, fueled by my passion for blending AI with human expertise to drive transformative insights. With over two decades of experience working with leading brands like Nike, McDonald’s, NetApp, Nokia, Energizer, and more, I’ve always been committed to pushing boundaries in strategic decision-making. AlphaMetricx is a result of that vision—a platform designed to deliver faster, smarter insights and seamlessly integrate them with business intelligence, setting the stage for a new era of data-driven strategy.

AlphaMetricx is entering a highly competitive media monitoring market. What gaps did you identify that led to its creation, and how does AMX differentiate itself from existing solutions?

There are two major gaps that we are addressing with AlphaMetricx:

Generating accurate insights faster by analyzing the entire universe of data instead of just a sample

Answering the “why” and not just the “what”

We position AlphaMetricx as Smarter, Faster, Intuitive. The primary differentiators of AlphaMetricx are:

Advanced AI Tech: This helps us generate smarter insights faster.

Advanced PR Metrics: These give instant access to trends, competitor benchmarking and help quantify impact of strategies.

Intuitive Design: This ensures that data can be turned into insights and executive dashboards easily with minimum human intervention.

Media monitoring is more than just data collection; it’s about actionable insights. How does AMX leverage AI and machine learning to deliver customized insights that matter to businesses?

At AlphaMetricx, we combine cutting-edge AI technology & custom deep learning models to ensure businesses get actionable insights—not just data. The platform enables users to go beyond basic media tracking by delivering near real-time insights on key aspects like trends, competitor benchmarking, brand coverage, campaign performance, reach, and sentiment analysis.

Additionally, AlphaMetricx quantifies the impact of PR strategies with advanced dashboards, including the PR Impact Score, Message Congruence Metric, and Author Impact analysis. By moving beyond raw metrics, the platform provides businesses with a comprehensive view of their strategies, delivering insights that drive meaningful and measurable outcomes.

The PR Impact Score is a standout feature of AMX. Can you explain how this metric is calculated and why it’s a game-changer for measuring media effectiveness?

The PR Impact Score is a revolutionary metric that provides a holistic view of media effectiveness by combining key PR metrics such as brand coverage, reach, and awareness into a single, actionable score. Here’s why it’s a game-changer:

Expert-Driven Design: Developed by seasoned media insights professionals with over decades of experience, the PR Impact Score reflects a deep understanding of the metrics that matter most to PR teams, offering a tailored approach to quantifying their efforts.

Real-Time Insights: The dashboard provides real-time updates, enabling PR teams to instantly gauge what’s working and what needs adjustment in their strategies.

Customizability: The score can be tailored to align with specific campaign objectives. For instance, if the goal is to boost brand awareness, teams can assign greater weight to that metric when calculating the score, ensuring the results are directly tied to campaign priorities.

This level of adaptability and insight makes the PR Impact Score an indispensable tool for measuring and optimizing media effectiveness.

AlphaMetricx includes a PR Message Congruence metric. Why is measuring the alignment of PR narratives with audience perceptions crucial, and how does this feature work?

PR Message Congruence is a critical metric and dashboard crafted exclusively for corporate communications teams to amplify their messaging resonance with target audiences. This metric delivers an in-depth look at how well their key narratives align with brand voice, objectives, and audience engagement. It can be used to analyze message consistency, quantify narrative resonance, spot engagement trends, and strengthen market positioning.

In addition to traditional media, AMX monitors social platforms, online blogs, and forums. How do these capabilities provide a more holistic view of brand perception in today’s digital landscape?

We see a lot of cross pollination between media platforms today. Brand stories that start from traditional media often go viral on social and digital media platforms and vice versa. Additionally, narratives emerging on social and digital channels cannot be directly controlled by corporate PR teams. Hence it becomes crucial to stay on top of them always to amplify the positives and mitigate the negatives in a timely manner.

What role did InfoVision Inc. play in the development of AlphaMetricx, and how did its expertise in digital transformation influence the platform’s capabilities?

AlphaMetricx is one of the flagship products of InfoVision Inc., a Dallas-based leader in IT solutions and digital transformation founded in 1995 by Sean Yalamanchi & Raman Kovelamudi.

InfoVision played a pivotal role in the platform’s development, guiding every step of the process—from integrating advanced AI technologies to customizing deep learning models and neural network architectures. The expertise of InfoVision’s digital innovation team was instrumental in shaping AlphaMetricx’s forward-thinking design, ensuring it remains a cutting-edge tool that continues to deliver value well into the future. Today, AlphaMetricx stands as an independent business vertical within InfoVision, leading its product portfolio and exemplifying the company’s commitment to digital innovation.

The customized insight dashboards in AMX allow users to create visual reports and newsletter digests. How do these features empower PR teams to make better strategic decisions?

AlphaMetricx converts data into visual charts and graphs which makes it legible and adds value. The AI of the platform generates human-like insights which can then be validated by a human analyst. AlphaMetricx also enables media analyst teams to automate preparing the daily monitoring report and send it to different stakeholder groups as newsletters. All of this helps media teams save valuable time spent cleaning up data and analyzing it for insights. Instead, they can use this time to focus on creating better strategies. AlphaMetricx enables its users to do their jobs better and add more value for their companies.

Looking ahead, what future enhancements or additional features can users expect from AlphaMetricx as it evolves in the coming years?

The future of AlphaMetricx is nothing short of thrilling, with an innovative roadmap set for 2025. We’re expanding the platform’s magnitude by integrating a wider range of data sources, allowing users to uncover even deeper insights. One of the most exciting developments is the introduction of advanced predictive analytics capabilities, enabling businesses to stay ahead by forecasting trends and outcomes with precision. But that’s not all—2025 will also see the launch of more cutting-edge features that will redefine how media analytics drive decision-making. It’s shaping up to be a landmark year for AlphaMetricx, and we can’t wait to share these with our users!