How Expats in the UAE Can Invest in US Stocks

The US stock market remains the largest (by market cap), most liquid, and most transparent in the world. It is also home to the most innovative companies creating wealth for investors, including the likes of NVIDIA, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Apple, among others.

If you are a UAE expat looking to create wealth through stock investing, you should learn how to buy US stocks in the UAE.

In what follows, we consider the steps you can take to start your investment journey right away.

1.Gain a better understanding of the US stock market

Stocks are one of the best investments in the UAE for expats. And US stocks provide some of the best opportunities to explore.

However, you should get familiar with the US stock market before you invest your money in it.

Below are some points to note:

Stock exchanges : There are two main stock exchanges in the US.

The largest is the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It is home to the stocks of popular US companies like JPMorgan, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Bank of America, General Motors, among others.

NASDAQ is the second-largest exchange, and it primarily lists US technology stocks. It is home to the stocks of Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and NVIDIA, etc.

Stock indices : The US stock market also consists of certain popular indices. A stock index is a tool that tracks the performance of a group of selected stocks.

The S&P 500 Index is the most popular in the US. It measures the performance of the 500 largest (by market cap) US stocks.

Other popular indices include the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the NASDAQ 100, and the Russell 2000.

ETFs and index funds : One final point to note is that you can invest in the components of these indices by purchasing an index fund or an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Instead of picking individual stocks, you can just buy an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 Index, for example.

2.Choose the best stocks to invest in

The good thing about the US stock market is that you can find enough free information online to conduct thorough fundamental and technical analysis on any stock of your choice.

Some of these free platforms include Yahoo Finance, TradingView, StockAnalysis, Investing.com, and The Wall Street Journal, among others.

Before you purchase any individual stock, you should have certified yourself that it is a quality stock with long-term potential and that you are buying it at a fair price. As Warren Buffett said, the aim is to buy wonderful companies at fair prices.

If you don’t have the time or skills to do this research, you should consider a passive investing approach, where you should stick to buying ETFs that track some of the US stock indices.

3.Select the right investment platform

Many platforms now offer access to US stocks in the UAE. However, choosing the right platform has never been more important.

Some of the factors to consider include:

Fractional trading : Choose a platform that allows you to buy a fraction of a share of a stock. This helps you to diversify your portfolio even when you don’t have a large capital base.

Fees and commissions : Choose a platform with low trade commissions. Also, prioritise platforms that do not charge fees for deposits, withdrawals, inactivity, or currency conversion. Most importantly, ensure there is transparency about the fees and commissions they charge.

ETFs availability : You might prefer to go the passive investing route at any time. Choose a platform that also offers ETFs.

Multiple order types : Prioritise platforms that support market, limit, and stop orders. These can help you better manage your entry and exit points.

Educational resources : A platform committed to your success will provide educational resources that will improve your investment skills and market knowledge.

Ease of use : The platform should have a mobile trading app that is easy to use. Excellent user experience is a must.

Regulation and security : The platform should be well-regulated by the Capital and Markets Authority (CMA), Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), or the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), as the case may be.

The platform should also have cybersecurity measures in place to protect your data and money.

For UAE expats, Sarwa is one platform that ticks all these boxes. You can buy fractional shares, create different order types, purchase ETFs, and find educational resources on their blog and YouTube channels.

Transfers between your local UAE bank and your brokerage account are free. Also, they do not charge any additional fees (apart from what facilitators charge) on deposits and withdrawals, and there are no currency conversion or inactivity fees.

Sarwa is regulated by the FRSA, and its mobile app is designed to be easily navigable and aesthetically pleasing. Also, its website and app are protected with bank-level encryption, among other cybersecurity measures.

If you are ready to create a portfolio of US stocks and profit from the companies driving the largest economy in the world, consider beginning your investment journey with Sarwa.