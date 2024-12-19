Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025’s Title Sponsor OKX Web3 Launches Exclusive NFT Tickets

Shanghai, China, 19th December 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, OKX Web3 has confirmed its continued support to Hong Kong Web3 Festival, recommitting as a Title Sponsor of the third edition of this epic conference taking place from April 6 to 9 at HKCEC. Its exclusive NFT tickets, 15% off the regular ticket price, are available for grabs now. See more details at https://www.okx.com/ul/q3xd9N
As a pioneer in driving innovations in the Web3 ecosystem globally, OKX Web3 is committed to fostering industry growth through technological advancements and has developed OKX Wallet as one of the industry-leading decentralized multi-chain wallets, which is capable of supporting over 100 public blockchains and offering users a seamless, one-stop experience in the Web3 world. As of November 20, the OKX Wallet plugin for Google Chrome has surpassed 2 million downloads, serving as a critical gateway for users to securely access and navigate the Web3 space.
The Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025 has announced OKX Web3 as its Title Sponsor, marking a significant step in integrating blockchain and event experiences. OKX Web3 is introducing exclusive NFT tickets for the festival, revolutionizing the ticketing process by leveraging blockchain technology for enhanced security, transparency, and user engagement. These NFT tickets not only grant access to the event but also provide holders with unique benefits, including access to exclusive experiences, perks, and potential airdrops from OKX Web3 and its partners.
Hong Kong Web3 Festival, co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group and organized by W3ME, is Asia’s premiere crypto gathering that convenes the world’s smartest minds in the Web3 and crypto space. Its previous editions, which took place in April 2023 and 2024, brought together over 250 exhibitors, more than 800 speakers, 80,000 visitors and 300 side events. Previous speakers in 2023 and 2024 included prominent figures like Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder of Ethereum, and Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest.
Building on the record-breaking success of its previous editions, this year’s Festival is expected to witness an estimated tens of thousands of attendees from across the globe. The event goes beyond a simple conference, as it unites industry leaders and game-changers to explore the future of Web3 and showcase the latest Web3 solutions and progress.
Taking an area of over 14,000㎡at the iconic HKCEC, which is 1.5 times larger than previous ones, the conference creates an ideal networking and learning environment, with regular conference areas and exhibition spaces embracing professionals, investors, enthusiasts, and leading projects worldwide who will delve into the latest progress, solutions, trends, and policies in Web3 and crypto.
Early bird registration is closing soon! Save $400 by registering before Dec. 31: https://www.web3festival.org/hongkong2025/#/en