Standard Bank, McLaren Racing, and Google all sit on the Hedera Governing Council, yet the hedera coin price cannot crack $0.10 and has not responded to a single enterprise announcement this year.

The right investment at the right time changes everything, and the wallets loading a presale built by a former Binance expert are betting the listing is the event that delivers. For those watching HBAR stall, Pepeto has collected over $8.8 million during extreme fear with a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Hedera Coin Price Holds at $0.088 as Council Revenue Passes $14 Billion

Standard Bank, one of Africa’s largest financial institutions with $150 billion in assets, holds a permanent seat on Hedera’s Governing Council alongside Google, IBM, FedEx, and McLaren Racing, bringing the roster to 31 members with combined annual revenue above $14 billion, according to OpenPR.

Despite this backing, HBAR trades near $0.088 and has failed to hold above $0.10 since March. Binance analysts project a $0.218 average for 2026, but the current hedera coin price shows the market prices tokens on demand, not endorsement. The Canary Capital ETF crossed $93 million in assets, according to 99Bitcoins, yet none of that flow has cracked the overhead wall.

HBAR Outlook and the Presale Built for the Listing Event

Pepeto

While the HBAR outlook depends on enterprise adoption translating into token demand, a different entry has attracted a different kind of capital. Pepeto has introduced a fresh approach to the presale space, offering a full token exchange assembled by a former Binance expert that gives holders working tools instead of just a token and a waiting game.

PepetoSwap removes all trading fees so the full position enters every trade, and the bridge transfers tokens across chains at zero cost so capital moves freely. Beyond the exchange tools, holders earn 184% APY staking powered by contracts that SolidProof checked from top to bottom, turning the wait for listing into time that pays.

The presale has collected over $8.8 million while the Fear and Greed index reads 16, and that capital proves calculated wallets chose this entry while the crowd sold everything else. At $0.000000186 per token, the entry exists only until the confirmed Binance listing opens, and every day the hedera coin price grinds sideways is another day closer to when this number disappears forever.

The fixed 420 trillion supply mirrors what carried PEPE to $11 billion with zero products, and the same creator of the original Pepe coin built this exchange with infrastructure Pepe never had. If the wallets already inside keep growing and the listing opens to the wider market, the gap between presale entry and public trading price is where the returns live, and that gap closes permanently when trading starts.

Hedera Coin Price Prediction

HBAR trades at $0.088, down 83% from its all time high of $0.57, according to CoinGecko. The token has held a $0.085 to $0.095 range since early April. Binance projects $0.218 for 2026 while Changelly targets $0.122 to $0.204 by December. The Canary Capital ETF shows thin but consistent inflows, creating a floor but not a breakout. HBAR outperformed BTC year to date by losing only 13% versus BTC’s 20% decline, but bleeding less is not the same as delivering returns. The hedera coin price faces a structural gap: enterprise settlements do not flow to token holders, so $10 billion in on chain volume does not lift the token. A recovery to $0.218 represents roughly 2.5x from here over months.

Conclusion

The hedera coin price has 31 council members and $14 billion in combined revenue behind it, and the token still sits below $0.10 while capital builds inside a different project. The right entry at the right time can change an entire year. PEPE exploded from its presale entry, and the wallets that acted early made the biggest returns because they moved before confirmation arrived.

The same pattern is visible right now on the Pepeto official website where capital pours in during the deepest fear since 2022, and entering the presale now is acting on the signal before the crowd confirms it. The listing separates the wallets that moved from everyone who spends the next cycle wishing they acted, and that entry still exists right now.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the hedera coin price prediction for 2026?

Binance projects $0.218 for 2026 and Changelly targets up to $0.204 by December, but HBAR must break $0.10 resistance first.

Why is the HBAR token not rising despite enterprise partnerships?

Enterprise settlements on Hedera do not flow directly to HBAR holders, so council members and on chain volume have not translated into token price gains.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than HBAR right now?

Pepeto offers a confirmed Binance listing with working exchange tools, details on the Pepeto official website, while HBAR’s best analyst target of 2.5x stretches across months.