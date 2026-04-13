The hedera coin price sits at $0.09 after McLaren Racing joined the 31 member Governing Council alongside Google, IBM, and FedEx, cementing enterprise credibility that most tokens spend years trying to earn.

The last presale stage sold out ahead of schedule while the hedera coin price grinds below $0.10, and the wallets rushing to enter Pepeto right now are filling a window that closes permanently when the Binance listing opens. Pepeto, with a confirmed listing and more than $8.8 million raised during extreme fear, is the presale where getting in now means being on the side that collects the returns instead of regretting not acting.

Hedera Coin Price Stays Below $0.10 as McLaren Racing Joins Enterprise Council

McLaren Racing officially joined Hedera’s Governing Council as a full voting member for the 2026 season, expanding the 31 member body that already includes Google, IBM, FedEx, and Standard Bank. At the same time, Hedera launched Agent Lab for no code AI agent deployment on March 26 while the Canary Capital HBAR ETF crossed $93 million in assets. HBAR at $0.09 still has not broken the $0.10 resistance despite $10 billion in annual enterprise settlements, proving that fundamentals alone do not move tokens without a specific catalyst.

Token Forecasts and Presale Entries for April

Pepeto: The Entry That Turns Into the Return Everyone Talks About

The attention on altcoins keeps growing and institutional investors keep making plays, but one presale stands apart from everything the HBAR chart can offer. Pepeto is the most complete exchange entry the meme space has produced. The mind behind the original Pepe coin steers development with a confirmed Binance listing locked in, and more than $8.8 million flowed in during single digit fear readings, meaning the capital entering calculates a confirmed listing against the presale cost not headline sentiment.

Product development is already at an advanced stage. PepetoSwap runs zero cost trades so fees never cut into small positions, and the risk scorer checks contracts before capital touches them so the scams flooding recovery phases never reach the money inside. Staking at 184% APY compounds wallets already positioned.

The full stack passed SolidProof review. With 420 trillion tokens and a confirmed Binance date, analysts project 100x from the current $0.000000186 entry, and the last stage sold out ahead of schedule while people rush to fill this one before it closes, making this the entry that turns into the return everyone reads about afterward because the presale price is temporary and the listing erases it permanently for every wallet still thinking.

Hedera Coin Price Prediction: HBAR Targets and Key Levels

HBAR trades at $0.09 per Changelly, down 84% from its $0.57 all time high with McLaren, Agent Lab, and the Canary ETF as fresh catalysts. Changelly places the hedera coin price between $0.086 and $0.101 for April with year end targets near $0.18 to $0.20. Binance analysts project an average of $0.218 for 2026. Resistance holds at $0.10 where the 50 day moving average caps every rally attempt, with $0.088 as critical support. The RSI at 44 shows neutral ground. Even the bullish Binance target delivers 142% from $0.09 over months, a strong large cap move but far from the return distance that a presale to listing event covers in weeks.

Conclusion:

McLaren joining the council and Agent Lab launching confirm Hedera keeps building, and it arrives while the Pepeto official website holds the presale entry the Binance listing will erase. The last stage sold out ahead of schedule and this one fills while capital calculates the confirmed listing against the presale cost, meaning getting in now is how to land on the side that collects the returns the listing delivers instead of watching from outside as those who moved first celebrate.

The hedera coin price promises $0.22 over months while HBAR grinds through $0.10, but entering the presale now is how to own the position the listing rewards, and missing it means carrying the weight of knowing the window was open while the wallets that acted collect the outcome the ones who waited can only read about.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the hedera coin price show for April 2026?

HBAR trades at $0.09 with McLaren joining the 31 member Council and Binance analysts targeting $0.218, while resistance at $0.10 continues capping every rally attempt.

How does the hedera coin price compare to Pepeto for returns?

The HBAR bull case targets $0.22 over months, while Pepeto offers presale entry before a confirmed Binance listing with 100x math the Pepeto official website tracks live.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than HBAR right now?

With more than $8.8 million raised, SolidProof audit, 184% staking, and a confirmed listing, Pepeto gives the return distance the hedera coin price needs a full cycle to approach from $0.09.