Gary Gensler Set To Resign In January, What Does This Mean For Crypto? Can Pepe & Shiba Inu Reward Holders This Winter?

Gary Gensler was the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission during Biden’s administration but his upcoming resignation in January is fueling positive momentum across the crypto market. Meme coins like Pepe and Shiba Inu are experiencing significant increases in demand this week while new altcoin Lunex Network is already delivering massive staking rewards to its early investors.

Pepe (PEPE) Records Price Surge After Significant Whale Accumulation

Pepe’s price has rallied by a massive 115.87% during the last 30 days after Trump’s reentry into the White House fueled a positive community sentiment. Although Pepe’s price was experiencing a consolidation over the last seven days, the token is regaining momentum after significant whale activity. Since a crypto whale purchased $6.42 million worth of PEPE tokens from KuCoin this week, analysts believe Pepe’s price will record a massive 60% uptick from its current level soon.

Pepe is currently trading for $0.00001933 after a minor intraday decline of 2.05%. Although Pepe’s volume has also dropped by 10.36% during this period, Pepe’s overall community sentiment remains very bullish. Since Pepe is trading above all of its Simple Moving Averages on the PEPE/USDT daily chart, analysts are expecting the token’s price to hit a new record at $0.000035 soon.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reduces Circulating Supply to 410 Trillion Tokens After Massive Token Burn

Shiba Inu was trading sideways for the last several months until the post election rally pushed the token’s price up by 53.36%. As Shiba Inu regained investor interest, the platform also began its massive token burn strategy that has already reduced the circulating supply from 999 trillion to only 410 trillion. Since a lower supply means more price pressure, analysts expect Shiba Inu’s price to record massive demand induced rallied until the end of Q4.

Shiba Inu is currently trading for $0.00002547 after an intraday increase of 1.70%. As last week’s SHIB rally cools down, Shiba Inu’s volume has decreased by 41.42% over the last 24 hours. Despite this dip in network activity, Shiba Inu is forming a golden cross with its 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages which typically suggests a massive price breakout. If the ongoing rally continues, Shiba Inu’s price could record a massive 75% uptick from its current level before the end of December.

Lunex Network (LNEX) Holders Earn Massive Staking Rewards Before Token’s Official Launch

Lunex Network is positioning itself as one of the leading DeFi exchanges despite being in its presale phase. Since Lunex Network has already accumulated more than $3 million in record time, analysts believe this new low cap crypto has what it takes to overthrow the gains of the meme coin market in 2025. If Lunex Network can maintain its upward momentum until the end of Q4, analysts are already projecting up to 1,800% returns for LNEX holders before its official launch in early 2025.

Aside from the huge potential for gains, Lunex Network’s presale investors can start earning staking rewards in as little as 30 days. Since Lunex Network is distributing tokens immediately after purchase, traders can add them to the staking pool right away and start receiving rewards with up to 18% APYs. As these rewards are paid out through a buyback mechanism on the open market, traders can also benefit from Lunex Network’s consistently high demand and capped supply of 8 billion tokens which is likely to keep the token’s price highly deflationary.

While meme coins like PEPE and SHIB fail to offer any real world utility to investors, Lunex Network is committed to offering real world adoption to its investors. By investing in LNEX during its presale, VIP tier holders can get a chance to receive one of the 200 exclusive Lunex Black Cards that can be used to make seamless crypto to fiat payments anywhere in the world.

Although Lunex Network’s main selling point is the platform’s cross chain interoperability, analysts believe this new noncustodial exchange has much more to offer than just token swaps. With these optimistic predictions, it is no surprise that LNEX’s price has already rallied by a massive 158% during its presale with analysts projecting another price jump before the end of this week. For now, LNEX tokens are selling for a surprisingly low price of just $0.0031 each.

