Can Ethereum Break $3,500 Resistance? Toncoin Eyes $7 by Year-End As Lunex Network Targets New All-Time High

Ethereum has registered a notable recovery during its ongoing session as the bulls seek to maintain the ETH price above the $3,200 mark. Ethereum has already recorded a monthly surge of over 25% as it seeks to reclaim the $3,500 level, acting as a significant resistance zone for an ETH breakout.

Moreover, Toncoin’s recent price performance suggests it could hit the $7 mark before the end of Q4. TON’s price movement has already recorded a monthly surge of over 4.5%. Lunex Network also targets the $0.0031 surge in just a few hours, representing an ROI of over 158% for early investors.

Lunex Network Price Eyes The $0.0031 Target

According to Emergen research, the global DeFi market will hit $507.92 billion by 2028. Lunex Network aims to tap this significant growth. The project is set to revolutionize the lucrative DeFi market while solving major user problems in exchanges, including security, interoperability, and privacy.

This project was developed to connect blockchains, allowing for easy buying, swapping, and selling of digital assets without the need for a third party. With Lunex Network, users can access more than 50K trading pairs across multiple blockchains at the lowest cost possible.

Lunex Network’s portfolio tracker will allow users to keep track of multiple assets, including stocks and cryptos. These features have seen the Lunex Network presale gain significant momentum, recording over $3 Million in revenue. The LNEX token price has also seen substantial gains, hitting the $0.0031 mark with anticipation of further gains to the $0.004 mark.

Ethereum Price Analysis: Will ETH Reclaim The $3.5K Region?

Ethereum has been showing remarkable bullish strength, breaking past the $3,000 resistance zone, which has become a critical support region. However, resistance near the $3,500 zone seems to have triggered a correction toward the 200-day SMA of around the $3,100 mark, with ETH’s position above the 100 and 200-day moving averages strengthening a positive trend.

This region is significant for maintaining Ethereum’s bullish outlook in the short term. Should a correction be held above this support, upward momentum targeting fresh resistance levels will occur. Its RSI is neutral at 65, giving room for growth before it encounters the overbought region.

According to the token’s previous highs and supply zones, the $3,500 region remains a pivotal challenge. However, despite losing this region, Ethereum’s price movement remains bullish within the 4-hour time frame, which could set the tone for further ETH price increases while aiming to reclaim the $3,500 region.

Toncoin Price Set to Hit $7 Before the End of Q4

The Toncoin price has been hovering between $4.7 and $5.4, with a YTD of over 133%. The RSI is at 57, indicating moderate momentum for Toncoin’s surging momentum. The 10- and 20-day SMAs also support bullish momentum while acting as immediate support in case of TON’s price correction.

However, Toncoin recorded a substantial decline during the current week, failing to stay above the $5.5 mark despite bullish momentum. The price of Toncoin moved past the 50-day SMA at the start of the previous week, rising to the $5.49 region, but faced considerable resistance and dropped to an intraday of $5.09 as sellers attempted to drive its price below the $5.0 region.

Toncoin recovered from this level and settled at $5.48, registering only a slight dip. Breaking past its key resistance level of $6.1 could see the TON token aim for the $7.20 region, as High Stochastic levels support an upward trend in Toncoin’s price. Moreover, its recent Bithumb listing is also set to propel its upward momentum further.

Will Lunex Network Hit the $0.1?

Like Toncoin and Ethereum, which have all managed significant price movements, Lunex Network is also set to follow suit. The LNEX token is already enjoying an impressive surge with over 158% rally. This will also increase in a few hours as the token targets the $0.004 surge, giving investors hopes of a near $0.1 price target.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Lunex Network (LNEX) Presale Today!

Website: Lunex Network

Socials: Join Lunex’s Growing Community