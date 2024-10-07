Galvanize Climate Solutions has appointed Secretary John Kerry as Co-Executive Chair.

Takeaway Points

Galvanize Climate Solutions Appoints Secretary John Kerry As Co-Executive Chair

He will be working closely alongside co-executive chairs Tom Steyer and Katie Hall, combining the insights and experience of the world’s leading climate statesman with the firm’s blue-chip investment talent.

Who was appointed as Co-Executive Chair at Galvanize?

Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”), an investment firm focused on generating long-term value from the energy transition, on Monday announced the appointment of Secretary John Kerry, the 68th U.S. Secretary of State and former U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, as co-executive chair. He will be working closely alongside co-executive chairs Tom Steyer and Katie Hall, combining the insights and experience of the world’s leading climate statesman with the firm’s blue-chip investment talent, according to Businesswire.

Tom Steyer, the firm’s co-executive chair, while commenting on the appointment said, “Secretary Kerry is a bridge-builder, calling people in rather than calling them out. Having worked on solving the climate crisis since the Rio Earth Summit, all the way through big breakthroughs from Paris to Dubai, he has earned his reputation as the world’s leading climate statesman. This unparalleled knowledge, credibility, and convening power will help Galvanize to expand the firm’s global scope, scale solutions across asset classes, and generate compelling returns.”

Secretary Kerry said, “The energy transition is well underway and is only set to accelerate, driven in part by policy but more so by inexorable technological trends. I am convinced that Galvanize is positioned to play a key role in bringing competitive, commercially viable solutions to market and generating long-term value. Tom is someone I’ve known and trusted for years. I have sought his counsel as a creative and accomplished investor, and I’m deeply impressed with Katie’s skill in building successful investment businesses. We share the thesis that the climate transition is one of the most important secular trends in markets over the coming years and will have a meaningful impact across all sectors of the economy.”

Katie Hall, the firm’s co-executive chair, commented, “Secretary Kerry shares our conviction that climate is good business because it’s delivering something that the market demands, whether its profitably decarbonized commercial real estate, technologies that help companies clean up their supply chains and reduce risks, or providing clean energy to match growing global demand.”

More about his role

According to the report, Secretary Kerry’s role will focus on expanding the resources and reach of Galvanize investment strategies, originating differentiated opportunities, and leveraging firsthand knowledge as to how technology, policy, and geopolitics are shaping the energy transition.

ABOUT GALVANIZE CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Galvanize Climate Solutions (“Galvanize”) is a global investment firm focused on generating long-term value from the energy transition. Founded in 2021 by Katie Hall and Tom Steyer, and led by co-executive chairs Hall, Steyer, and Secretary John Kerry – Galvanize invests across asset classes including venture capital and growth equity, public equities, and real estate, to accelerate commercially competitive solutions, products, and services. Built by investors and operators with decades of experience scaling multibillion dollar strategies, Galvanize is structured to identify and execute on investment opportunities across all sectors of the economy faster than others. Its model pairs best-in-class institutional investment talent with domain expertise across technology, science, market development, policy, geopolitics, and other factors shaping climate landscape.