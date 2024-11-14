Clarity AI partners with IIGCC to tackle climate change risks.

Clarity AI has partnered with IIGCC to tackle climate change risks.

Why did Clarity AI Partner with IIGCC?

Clarity AI, the leading global sustainability tech company, announced on Thursday during COP29 that it has become an associate member of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC). This membership underscores Clarity AI’s commitment to driving the sustainable investment market forward, empowering investors to address climate risk within their portfolios, and contributing to the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

As part of its membership, Clarity AI said it looks forward to contributing its expertise in climate data needs and potential solutions to IIGCC’s working groups, helping to shape future investor guidance on key climate issues,

Lorenzo Saa, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clarity AI in Baku, commented, “Joining IIGCC is a significant step for Clarity AI as we continue our mission to help investors navigate the complexities of sustainable investment. We’re excited to learn and contribute our insights with IIGCC members to promote frameworks that support a net-zero, climate-resilient future.”

Saa added, “Our collaborative approach across the ecosystem helps us anticipate and address market changes. As a tech company, we have the flexibility and agility to respond to these changes and meet our clients’ unique needs, whether they are seeking to align with regulations, signal their progress to the market, assess the credibility of companies’ transition plans, or create climate-resilient products.”

What is IIGCC’s mission?

The company said that IIGCC’s mission centers on bringing the investment community together to make significant progress towards a net-zero and climate-resilient future by 2030. IIGCC helps more than 400 investor members to navigate implementation of climate considerations in portfolios, advocate for a more supportive policy environment, and undertake effective stewardship and engagement with companies and the wider market to create practical solutions that can make a real difference in tackling climate change.

About Clarity AI

Clarity AI is the leading sustainability tech company, leveraging advanced technology and AI to provide data-driven environmental and social insights to investors, corporates, governments, and consumers. AI has been at the core of Clarity AI’s offering from the start, supporting a fully flexible set of data solutions, insights, analytics capabilities, and tools used for portfolio management, corporate research and engagement, benchmarking, regulatory reporting, online banking, and e-commerce. Clarity AI was named a leader by independent research in The Forrester Wave: ESG Data & Analytics, Q3 2024.

Within the investment sector, Clarity AI serves a direct network of clients managing over $60 trillion in assets and includes firms like Invesco, Nordea, Lazard Asset Management, and Santander. Our strategic partnerships with financial institutions such as BlackRock, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), BNP Paribas, Caceis, or SimCorp, allow thousands of users to access Clarity AI advanced data analytics capabilities through their usual investment platforms, ensuring a seamless workflow experience. Clarity AI has offices in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

About IIGCC

IIGCC brings the investment community together to work towards a net zero and climate resilient future. We create change the world needs by unlocking investor action on climate change.

We work with our members to address climate risk and ensure they are well positioned to make the most of investment opportunities offered by climate mitigation and adaptation efforts, ensuring that their investments contribute towards a better world for us all to live in.

Our team supports investors to create practical solutions that can make a real difference in tackling climate change – providing guidance and support on investment practices, policies and corporate behaviours that have real impact and deliver change that the world needs.