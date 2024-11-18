Galvan Announces Byron Belka as New President to Drive Next Phase of Growth in Health and Wellness Blockchain Technology

[Lehi, Utah] — Galvan, a pioneering health and wellness blockchain technology company and makers of the g+ Wellness App, announced the appointment of Byron Belka as President on a recent Community Call. With an extensive background in taking companies to global markets, Belka will bring strategic leadership and a vision for expanding Galvan’s impact in empowering individuals to take charge of their health through blockchain.

Belka joins Galvan with years of experience in growing brands internationally and has held key leadership roles across multiple sectors. A forward-thinking innovator, Belka has consistently been at the forefront of integrating technology solutions that make health and wellness more accessible and transparent.

“I am honored to join Galvan at such an exciting time,” said Belka. “I’m inspired by the company’s commitment to revolutionizing how people approach wellness through blockchain technology. Together with the talented team at Galvan, we’ll continue to drive meaningful change, empowering users and creating a more accessible and secure platform for managing personal health.”

Galvan’s CEO Dr. Adam Sharp, who has been leading the company since 2022, expressed enthusiasm about the addition to the leadership team: “We are thrilled to welcome Byron on board. His proven track record in the industry and visionary approach align perfectly with Galvan’s mission. We look forward to seeing Galvan’s influence and capabilities grow as we work together.”

With Belka on board, Galvan is poised to expand its innovative offerings into marketplace solutions that leverage blockchain to empower users with greater control over their health and wellness data while rewarding them by taking healthy actions.

For more information or to learn more about Galvan or the g+ Wellness App, please visit: galvan.health

About Galvan

Galvan is a health and wellness blockchain technology company dedicated to creating secure, user-centered solutions that revolutionize personal health management. By leveraging blockchain, Galvan enables individuals to control and benefit from their health data securely, contributing to a more empowered, data-driven approach to wellness.