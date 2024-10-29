Gaia Partners with EigenLayer to Bring Powerful AVS Security to Decentralized AI

NEW YORK – October 25, 2024 – Gaia, a decentralized, open-source AI infrastructure platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with EigenLayer to integrate Gaia’s innovative AI services with EigenLayer’s advanced Active Validator Services (AVS) framework. This collaboration will significantly enhance AI inferencing capabilities, introduce multitoken staking options, and deliver an added layer of robust security for decentralized AI applications, ensuring resilience and adaptability in various use cases. By uniting these platforms, Gaia and EigenLayer aim to strengthen the decentralized AI ecosystem.

Gaia’s AI agents will closely integrate with EigenLayer’s AVS validators to monitor, secure, and optimize node operations across the Gaia network. This system not only ensures accuracy in AI model updates but also reinforces the proper execution of AI tasks, maintaining consistent node performance and uptime. Furthermore, the partnership with EigenLayer is designed to verify and validate the behavior of AI agents on Gaia’s network, ensuring actions align with positive incentives across the platform. Through EigenLayer’s comprehensive security infrastructure, Gaia can guarantee that its AI tasks and models are safeguarded within a decentralized, secure environment that promotes trust and accountability.

“At Gaia, we envision a future where AI thrives through decentralization, security, and shared innovation,” said Matt Wright, CEO of Gaia. “Our collaboration with EigenLayer solidifies this vision by seamlessly combining Gaia’s decentralized AI infrastructure with EigenLayer’s state-of-the-art security model. Together, we’re empowering developers to build intelligent, secure, and scalable applications that prioritize transparency, community engagement, and trust within a cohesive and innovative ecosystem.”

The partnership will also pave the way for further integrations between Gaia’s AI framework and EigenDA, EigenLayer’s decentralized data availability network. This integration enables shared datasets to be used for AI inference, thereby improving both speed and accuracy. EigenLayer has already implemented an initial Gaia integration to filter user-submitted ideas on the EigenDA feedback board, showcasing the practical impact and potential of this collaboration in enhancing user experience and platform efficiency.

In addition, Gaia and EigenLayer will provide a suite of tools and SDKs to facilitate the deployment of AI-powered decentralized applications. These resources empower developers to deploy AI dApps using both Gaia and EigenLayer frameworks quickly and efficiently, benefiting from streamlined, one-click deployment options and enhanced security through EigenLayer’s AVS.

By partnering with EigenLayer, Gaia aims to enable developers to create more secure, scalable, and efficient AI-driven applications, fostering a robust and collaborative decentralized ecosystem.

About Gaia

Gaia is a pioneering decentralized AI platform dedicated to transforming knowledge into a dynamic, secure, and collaborative ecosystem. By addressing the challenges posed by centralized AI solutions—such as censorship, bias, and IP infringement—Gaia offers a knowledge-sharing ecosystem and a robust foundation for new applications, protecting information while rewarding knowledge contributors. With its commitment to privacy, adaptability, and community-driven collaboration, Gaia is redefining the future of AI, making knowledge a secure and accessible resource for everyone.

Website: www.Gaianet.ai

GitHub: https://github.com/Gaia-AI

Twitter: @Gaianet_AI

About EigenLayer

EigenLayer is a decentralized re-staking protocol that enhances the security and scalability of blockchain ecosystems. It enables Ethereum validators to extend their security guarantees to additional networks and services. By leveraging Ethereum’s established staking infrastructure, EigenLayer allows developers and decentralized applications to benefit from Ethereum’s robust security without needing to set up separate validator networks.

Website: eigenlayer.xyz

Twitter: @eigenlayer

MEDIA CONTACT:

Melrose PR

Email: gaia@melrosepr.com

Phone: (310) 260-7901