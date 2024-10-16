Gaia Partners with Vana to Empower AI Agents with User-Contributed Data

NEW YORK – October 16, 2024 – Gaia, a decentralized, open-source AI infrastructure platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Vana, a distributed network for user-owned data. Together, Gaia and Vana are making it easier than ever to build custom AI agents powered by private, user-contributed data, while ensuring that users maintain control over their information.

By combining Vana’s data liquidity network with Gaia’s AI agent deployment platform, this partnership unlocks new ways for developers to deploy and monetize AI agents trained on user-owned datasets—helping turn data and knowledge into actionable, intelligent assets.

A New Era of Modular AI Powered by User Data

The collaboration between Gaia and Vana empowers developers with the ability to train and deploy AI agents using Vana’s distributed datasets. This integration helps turn user-contributed knowledge and proprietary data into valuable digital assets, fueling the growth of custom AI agents that offer personalized insights and automation.

“At Gaia, we believe the future of AI lies in transparency, modularity, and collaboration,” said Matt Wright, CEO of Gaia. “Our partnership with Vana brings us closer to that vision. By combining Vana’s approach to data ownership with Gaia’s open-source AI infrastructure, we empower developers to create agents that are intelligent, secure, and privacy-focused—all while properly incentivizing the users generating that data.”

Creating a More Equitable AI Ecosystem

Gaia’s decentralized AI infrastructure enables developers to create and deploy intelligent agents using any data source or expertise. With Gaia’s orchestration layer, these agents can seamlessly integrate into existing knowledge bases to unlock unique, specialized capabilities tailored to specific use cases.

Vana acts as a distributed data network that empowers users to own, govern, and monetize their data. By turning private data into non-custodial, liquid assets, Vana allows developers to build AI models with user-centric incentives, ensuring that privacy and ownership remain in the hands of contributors.



“We’re excited to partner with Gaia to advance AI systems with more incentive-aligned economic models,” said Art A., COO of Vana. “Our data network is designed to give individuals power back over the information they produce. Together with Gaia, we’re building a seamless, end-to-end stack for developing fairer, more transparent AI platforms.”

Building for the Future: Developer-Focused Growth

Gaia and Vana are committed to fostering growth within the decentralized AI space. The partnership will bring Vana’s SDKs, APIs, and documentation into Gaia’s global developer activations, including virtual hackathons, builder days, and community events in 25+ countries.



Through these community initiatives, developers will get hands-on experience with the combined technologies, building new AI applications, sharing knowledge, and driving adoption of decentralized AI. Together, Gaia and Vana aim to enable new AI-powered applications that benefit both developers and users by offering new economic incentives to more fairly compensate user contributions to AI networks.

About Gaia

Gaia is a pioneering decentralized AI platform dedicated to transforming knowledge into a dynamic, secure, and collaborative ecosystem. By addressing the issues introduced by centralized AI solutions, such as censorship, bias, and IP infringement, Gaia offers a knowledge-sharing ecosystem and foundation for new applications that protects information and rewards knowledge sharers.

With a commitment to privacy, adaptability, and collaboration, Gaia is redefining the future of AI, making knowledge a vibrant, protected, and accessible resource for all.

Website: www.Gaianet.ai

Github: https://github.com/Gaia-AI

Twitter: @Gaianet_AI

About Vana

Vana is a distributed data network that empowers users to own, govern, and monetize their data for AI applications. By turning private data into non-custodial, liquid assets, Vana creates a fairer, more transparent AI economy. Through proof-of-contribution and non-custodial data ownership, Vana ensures contributors remain stakeholders in AI outcomes, driving the next generation of decentralized AI.

Website: vana.org

Twitter: @withvana