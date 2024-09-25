FS has launched 51.2T 400G and 800G AI Ethernet switches powered by Broadcom Tomahawk 5.

FS Launch 51.2T 400G and 800G AI Ethernet Switches Powered by Broadcom Tomahawk 5.

FS introduced 400G and 800G AI switches with RoCE protocol support, significantly reducing latency and improving data transmission efficiency.

On Sep 19, 2024, FS joined techUK to support digital transformation and ICT sector development.

FS, a trusted provider of ICT products and solutions, on Tuesday announced its latest 400G and 800G Ethernet switches designed for large AI clusters. Featuring the reliable Broadcom Tomahawk 5 chipset, these switches deliver up to 51.2 Tbps (102.4 Tbps Full Duplex) switching capacity and support lossless RoCEv2 networking, making them ideal for AI, big data, high-performance computing (HPC), and distributed storage.

FS said it introduced 400G and 800G AI switches with RoCE protocol support, significantly reducing latency and improving data transmission efficiency. This enables more efficient workflows for AI model training, large-scale parallel computing, and high-performance cloud applications.

Daniel Xiang, CEO of FS, said, “With the launch of our 400G and 800G AI switches, enterprises can leverage greater network capacity and efficiency for their AI clusters. Based on Broadcom’s TH5 chips, these switches deliver high bandwidth and throughput needed for AI workloads. We are thrilled to introduce these switches to the market and look forward to empowering our customers as they expand their AI data centers.”

About the 400G and 800G AI Ethernet Switches

The 400G switch features 128x QSFP112 ports, supporting line-rate forwarding. Each port can be configured as 100/200/400GbE, and with breakout cables, it supports 2x 200GbE or 4x 100GbE connections. Typical deployments support up to 8K 400G ports in Layer 2 networking and scale to 32K 400G ports in Layer 3 networking. The 800G model provides 64x OSFP ports. Each OSFP port can be configured as 400/800GbE. Additionally, it supports 2x 400GbE, 4x 200GbE, or 8x 100GbE via breakout cables.

FS Joins techUK to Support Digital Transformation and ICT Sector Development

On Sep 19, 2024, FS announced its formal membership in techUK, a trade association within the UK technology industry. By becoming a member of techUK, FS will actively participate in supporting the digital transformation and development of the ICT industry in the UK.

As a member of techUK, FS will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with industry leaders and policymakers. This will allow FS to gain deeper insights into market trends and policy developments, driving innovation and optimisation of our network solutions, FS said.

About techUK

techUK is the trade association which brings together people, companies and organisations to realise the positive outcomes of what digital technology can achieve. With over 1,000 members (the majority of which are SMEs) across the UK, techUK creates a network for innovation and collaboration across business, government and stakeholders to provide a better future for people, society, the economy and the planet. By providing expertise and insight, we support our members, partners and stakeholders as they prepare the UK for what comes next in a constantly changing world.

About FS

FS (www.fs.com) is a trusted provider of ICT products and solutions to enterprise customers worldwide. Established in 2009, FS focuses on high-speed communications, customized product development and solution design based on professional customer needs. Leveraging dedicated R&D and testing teams, comprehensive technical service experts, a robust supply chain system, globalized warehousing centers, and convenient shopping platform, FS provides a wide range of highly efficient customer-centric ICT products, solutions and services to global vertical industry and enterprise customers across ISP, telecom, retail, education, etc.