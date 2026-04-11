From Ghosts to Murder Scenes: The Enduring Appeal of Wendy Roberts

Before the World Wakes

And at some point in the city, before the traffic congestion and before the day fully declares itself, Wendy Roberts sits down to write. There’s no grand ritual. A cup of coffee, a screen, and a loose idea that is yet to determine what it is going to be.

It has been the case over the years. More than two decades, in fact. Roberts has penned her mysteries, thrillers, and tales that border on the supernatural. Ghosts, crimes, and inconvenient truths all make their way into her work. However, what the readers are willing to continue flipping through the pages is not necessarily what is occurring. It’s how it unfolds.

Her narrations do not hurry to impress. They nest, pull you into them, and suddenly, nearly without any notice, they squeeze their trigger.

No Map, Just Momentum

Ask Roberts about the way she plans a novel, and she gives a simple answer: she does not, at least not the way many writers do. No plan of action tacked to the wall, no hard and fast line of action.

Rather, she begins with a scenario. A question. Occasionally, only a voice she can hardly forget. From there, she follows, which can feel uncertain. It is not always clear where to go. But that indecisiveness is one of the things that makes the work alive. Unless she is aware of what is coming next, the reader will not be either.

There is some vigor in that style. You can feel it in the pacing of her, in the manner in which scenes are constructed without appearing to be forced upon you. The novel is moving because it cannot help but move.

When the Stories Turned

Her books before were more light-hearted. They were tense, naturally, but also familiar, the sort of stories you could relax into, in which the world seemed to be enclosed.

Over time, something changed. The tone deepened. The questions became harder. Her later work borders on darker realms where the reasons are not always evident, and results are not easily achieved.

It wasn’t a dramatic pivot. Rather, a gradual drift, being formed by the experience and the curiosity. And oddly enough, her readers did not object to it. They followed along.

Something to do with trust. This was because, although the stories grew darker, the essence remained the same. People have always interested Roberts: what they conceal, what they show, and what they might do when driven to extremes.

The Slow Build of a Career

Roberts has collaborated with publishers such as Penguin Random House, Harlequin, Red Dress Ink, and Carina Press over the years. Those relations helped get her books to a broader audience, yet it took time.

Publishing does not rest on its laurels. Formats change. Readers shift. Something that was effective ten years back may not be effective today. Roberts has remained on track through all of that.

She did not build her career on a breakout moment. It had developed, book after book, decision after decision. Such a strategy is not always headline-grabbing, though it is usually sustainable.

Stories That Travel

What began as a local writing life in Vancouver has extended well past this. Several of her books are now available in other countries, in formats that were not available when she started.

Nevertheless, access is not sufficient to explain it. Books abound in all places. Not all of them stick. Readers suggest them, refer to them, and go back to them. Something in the manner in which she tells a story makes people want to remain with it – and then tell it.

Why Mystery Still Works

It is not in vain that the genre of mystery never really dies out. It is something basic and potent at its core, a question, a search, and, after all, an answer.

Roberts realizes rhythm. She is also a painstaking curve-baller, but she understands when to take the pressure off. At the climax, everything turns out. Not always clean, but evidently enough.

For readers, that matters. Life does not necessarily provide solutions. Stories can.

But in solving the puzzle, her books do not end. They linger on the “why.” The reason why one made a decision. What pushed them there? What does it cost?

That is where the stories stick with you.

The Work Between the Pages

At first glance, a writing profession may appear like a list of published books. What you do not see is everything in between.

Roberts’ workspace indicates the middle ground. Notes that lead nowhere. Ideas that almost work. Dialogue lines and the appropriate time.

Other tales are put together quickly. Others resist. She works through both in the same way, appearing and persisting.

It has multiple projects at any given time. When one moves slowly, another one goes on. It is not about waiting until you feel inspired, but about keeping the process alive.

Noticing What Others Miss

When you wait to talk with writers, you will find that there is a pattern. The good ones pay attention.

Roberts is no exception. She observes the interruption between one person answering a question. The manner in which a dialogue becomes slightly derailed. The fact that does not really fit.

It is sometimes the little things that form the beginning. Not a full plot, just a thread. Something to follow.

With time, such threads become stories that become true, despite their being concerned with the unreal.

Even After So Many Years, I am Still Curious

Roberts has not yet found a home in monotony after more than 20 years. In fact, she appears to be more amenable to the direction a story can take.

New ideas are always on the way. There are those full-bodied, and there are those almost nonexistent. She doesn’t rush them. She lets them develop.

Neither does she take much time to look back. It is forward-looking – the following page, the following story.

For readers, that matters. It implies that the work lacks a recycled feel. There is something new in each book, despite the feeling that the voice has been part of one.

And perhaps that is the actual cause of the persistence of her stories. It is not only the mysteries or the twists, but the feeling that they are yet to be discovered, even today.