FPT Software Receives Job Creation Award at ESGBusiness Awards 2024

The ESGBusiness Awards 2024 honours Asian businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment and achievement in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

This year, the programme received applicants from over 100 leading companies in Asia.

What Award did FPT Software Receive?

FPT Software said on Monday that it recently received the Job Creation Award – Vietnam at the ESGBusiness Awards 2024, marking its debut win in this award. This award marks the company’s steadfast commitment to nurturing top talent across the global IT industry while promoting diverse and inclusive workplaces.

FPT Software currently boasts a global workforce of over 30,000 employees spanning 30 countries, with an annual growth rate of 25 percent and an industry-low attrition rate of 12 percent. Last year, the company recorded 12,000 new hires.

Nguyen Tuan Minh, Chief Human Resources Officer of FPT Software, said, “As FPT Software expands globally, cultivating a highly skilled workforce and creating more employment opportunities are crucial to meeting the diverse needs of our clients across various industries. Our top priorities include investing in education, training, and fostering a dynamic workplace environment. FPT Software is dedicated to building a future-ready IT talent pool, contributing to the advancement of this sector not only in Vietnam but also globally.”

About the ESGBusiness Awards 2024

The ESGBusiness Awards 2024 honours Asian businesses that demonstrate outstanding commitment and achievement in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. According to FPT, this year, the programme received applicants from over 100 leading companies in Asia. The panel of judges comprises leaders and experts from top consulting firms, including KPMG, PwC, Ernst & Young, and Boston Consulting Group.

FPT Deepens Europe Ties with New Office in Nuremberg, Germany

On Sept 25, 2024, FPT said it celebrated the opening of its second office in Germany. As part of the company’s expansion, this move will further strengthen FPT’s delivery capabilities and partnerships in the European region, targeting the automotive, manufacturing, and green transformation sectors.

Dzung Tran, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Europe, speaking at the opening ceremony, said, “As we continue to expand our global presence and client base, Europe remains a cornerstone of our global strategy. Our strategic directions also align with the region’s focus on AI, smart mobility, and green technologies, and we are committed to providing seamless support and cutting-edge solutions that are tailored to different business needs here.”

The signing ceremony was held at the Technology Forum Nuremberg in Germany, with over 120 business leaders in attendance.



About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more.