FPT Software Named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape.

FPT Software has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services 2024 Vendor Assessment.

This regional IDC MarketScape report assessed 18 service providers across Asia Pacific in the SAP implementation services sector based on a comprehensive framework.

The company recently achieved the 2nd Runner-Up Award in the SAP Hackathon APAC 2024.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market.

FPT Software said on Tuesday that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc # AP51467624, August 2024).

According to the report, this regional IDC MarketScape report assessed 18 service providers across Asia Pacific in the SAP implementation services sector based on a comprehensive framework and analyzed each vendor’s SAP implementation offerings, their adoption of SAP solutions, and the effectiveness of their respective growth strategies.

Ngo Minh Tri, Vice President and Director of Enterprise Business Services Unit, FPT Software, commented, “Our SAP implementation and maintenance services are built for resilience, supported by a strong foundation of certified experts, robust project management frameworks, competitive pricing, and exceptional resource readiness. These enable us to deliver successful projects for our clients worldwide, and we remain committed to driving continued excellence that helps our clients stay ahead in their industries.”

The company said that as one of only three companies in Southeast Asia to become a Regional Strategic Services Partner for SAP in Asia Pacific and Japan, it has leveraged its access to SAP’s regional expertise and market insights to deliver enhanced SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration and managed services.

The company recently achieved the 2nd Runner-Up Award in the SAP Hackathon APAC 2024.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more.