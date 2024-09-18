Fortune Selects Rockwell Medical as Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production

Fortune has selected Rockwell Medical as the Best Workplace in Manufacturing and Production.

On Sept 3, 2024, Rockwell Medical entered into a multi-million-dollar distribution agreement with Nipro Medical Corporation.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the “Company”), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, announced on Wednesday that Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine selected Rockwell Medical for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production List in the small & medium category.

Lesley Spriggs, Vice President of Human Resources at Rockwell Medical, said that it’s an honor for the company to be selected as one of the best companies to work for.

“It is an honor for Rockwell Medical to be named one of the best companies to work for in the country. We have great leaders who care about each and every employee. I am incredibly proud of the talented team we have at Rockwell Medical and am grateful for their continued commitment and dedication to manufacturing and delivering life-sustaining dialysis solutions to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease,” Spriggs said.

Rockwell Medical Enters into a Multi-Million Dollar Distribution Agreement with Nipro Medical Corporation

On Sept. 3, 2024, Rockwell Medical, Inc., said that the company executed a distribution agreement with Nipro Medical Corporation (“Nipro”), as part of Nipro Corporation Japan, a leader in the global healthcare and medical device industry.

According to the company, the agreement will remain in effect for two years with the option to extend the agreement for an additional one-year period and includes product purchasing minimums of $5.0 million for the first year and incremental increases each subsequent year.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) is a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. Rockwell Medical’s mission is to provide dialysis clinics and the patients they serve with the highest quality products supported by the best customer service in the industry. Rockwell is focused on innovative, long-term growth strategies that enhance its products, its processes, and its people, enabling the Company to deliver exceptional value to the healthcare system and provide a positive impact on the lives of hemodialysis patients. Hemodialysis is the most common form of end-stage kidney disease treatment and is typically performed at freestanding outpatient dialysis centers, hospital-based outpatient centers, skilled nursing facilities, or in a patient’s home. Rockwell Medical’s products are vital to vulnerable patients with end-stage kidney disease, and the Company is relentless in providing unmatched reliability and customer service. Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 2023 and 2024 and named Fortune Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production in 2024, Rockwell Medical is Driven to Deliver Life-Sustaining Dialysis Solutions.