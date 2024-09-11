Symetra Recognized as the 2024 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune.

Symetra has been recognized as 2024 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune.

Takeaway Points

Symetra has been recognized as 2024 Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance by Fortune.

This is Symetra’s second consecutive appearance on the list, coming in at No. 30 among organizations in the large workplaces category.

Symetra has received different recognition, which includes Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (2024), Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (2023, 2022), and Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers (2023).

Symetra Recognized by Fortune Magazine

Symetra Life Insurance Company said on Wednesday that Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work have recognized the company as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance. This is Symetra’s second consecutive appearance on the list, coming in at No. 30 among organizations in the large workplaces category.

last year, Great Place To Work surveyed companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S. and received 1.3 million survey responses of those, over 194,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list, the company said.

Anne-Marie Diouf, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, said, “We are thrilled to once again be named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list. This recognition is a meaningful validation of our ongoing commitment to support a culture where every employee feels empowered to make a difference — and a testament to our remarkable team, who collectively strive every day to deliver on Symetra’s vision “to create a world where more people have access to financial freedom.”

Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, said, “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

Ninety-one percent of Symetra’s surveyed employees say it is a great place to work compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, while 95 percent said you are made to feel welcome when you join the company and 94 percent feel good about the ways the company contributes to the community, Symetra said.

The company said it has received different recognition, which includes Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (2024), Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (2023, 2022), and Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers (2023).

Symetra Enhances Stop Loss Coverage with New Critical Illness Deductible Endorsement

On Sept. 10, 2024, Symetra Life Insurance Company announced a new critical illness step-down deductible endorsement that offers self-insured employers additional protection. Employers who have a Symetra stop-loss policy and offer Symetra critical illness insurance will enjoy a streamlined service experience and cost-savings while providing their employees with broader coverage for serious health events.

Jeremy Freestone, senior vice president, Stop Loss Business Strategy, said, “Symetra is committed to being a stop loss provider of choice by helping employers manage the cost of providing critically important health care coverage while safeguarding their employees against catastrophic medical events. As employers who self fund their health plans seek new ways to manage expenses, we saw an opportunity to enhance our stop loss policy with an endorsement that delivers both savings and critical illness coverage.”

About Symetra

Symetra Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers.