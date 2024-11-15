Flexibility is the Future: How Composable Technology is Transforming Information Management

With each new tool added to a company’s tech stack, efficiency should improve. But too often, the opposite happens. Employees juggle multiple platforms, work is duplicated, and costs rise as businesses pay for features they rarely use. A new approach—composable modularity—is transforming how companies manage technology. By breaking down complex systems into tailored components, composable technology helps companies pay only for what they need when they need it. For small and mid-sized businesses especially, this microservices-based model isn’t just a cost-saver—it’s a smarter way to manage information and scale with agility.

To reduce this cognitive strain and create a streamlined, cost-effective experience, businesses are increasingly turning to solutions based on composable modularity. By allowing companies to pay only for the features they use, composable technology offers a way to consolidate, simplify, and scale in a way that’s tailored to individual needs. For document and information management, this approach is particularly powerful. Digitech Systems, a 27-year leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Intelligent Information Management (IIM), has pioneered this model with its latest platform, Sys.tm. Built on a microservices model, Sys.tm is the first platform of its kind to bring flexible, pay-per-use technology to the ECM space, making advanced information management accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Composable Modularity, Flexible Consumption, and Microservices: A Smarter, Scalable Model

To understand the value of Sys.tm’s approach, it’s important to break down these concepts: composable modularity, flexible consumption, and microservices. Each reflects a different aspect of the same goal—to enable businesses to build technology systems that fit their precise needs without excess features or costs. Gartner coined the term composable modularity to describe systems that can be assembled piece-by-piece, allowing companies to build a customized tech stack by combining the tools they actually use. Deloitte describes flexible consumption as an approach where companies pay for software according to how much they use, avoiding the upfront costs and rigidity of traditional licensing models.

At the heart of both of these models is the use of microservices, which break down complex applications into independent, smaller services. Instead of deploying one massive system with broad functionality, businesses can activate individual features as standalone services, scaling and managing them independently. This approach lets companies quickly add or remove capabilities, keeping costs more closely aligned with needs.

Sys.tm from Digitech Systems exemplifies this concept as a microservices-based Intelligent Information Management platform designed to meet the evolving demands of businesses. For companies still relying on outdated document management or who haven’t yet implemented IIM systems, Sys.tm provides a unique opportunity to adopt these tools with minimal barriers. Rather than forcing businesses to invest in an all-in-one suite, Sys.tm lets them begin with essential components, such as document storage and secure file management, and expand as needed.

Cutting Costs with Flexible, Pay-For-Use Models

One of the driving forces behind the shift to composable technology is the inefficiency of traditional software models. Studies show that up to 80% of software features in typical enterprise systems go unused, especially in industries with varying needs. Companies often purchase feature-rich suites, only to discover that the majority of tools aren’t relevant to their daily operations. This results in significant financial waste, as businesses effectively pay for a one-size-fits-all product when they only need specific tools.

Like those implemented in Sys.tm, flexible consumption models offer a more cost-effective alternative. In a pay-per-use system, companies are no longer locked into paying for capabilities they don’t need. For instance, small businesses with limited automation requirements might only activate workflow automation features during peak operational periods, paying only for their use time.

This adaptable approach is especially valuable for companies managing large amounts of data and strict compliance standards but with limited budgets. Sys.tm’s usage-based billing model, which ties costs directly to actual feature use, allows these companies to control expenses while accessing advanced functionality as needed. By eliminating traditional, all-inclusive licenses, Sys.tm reduces waste and makes high-level information management affordable to small and medium-sized businesses that previously may have considered such technology out of reach.

Microservices: Making Information Management Scalable, Modular, and Efficient

One of the core benefits of microservices in information management is scalability. In traditional IIM systems, scaling a single feature often requires expanding the entire system, leading to inefficiencies and downtime. Microservices solve this problem by breaking down large systems into smaller, independently deployable units, which can be managed and scaled individually.

For information management, businesses can incrementally add capabilities as needed rather than making wholesale changes. For instance, a company might begin by deploying a microservice for secure document storage and later activate additional microservices for automation or data capture as their data needs evolve. Each service operates independently, so adding or modifying one component doesn’t disrupt the entire system—a significant advantage for businesses looking to scale in a controlled, cost-effective way.

Sys.tm’s microservices-based model makes it easier for IT teams to manage and deploy new tools without overhauling their entire infrastructure. Instead of updating a monolithic application, they can work with targeted features, keeping processes streamlined and reducing downtime. This approach aligns Sys.tm with the needs of modern businesses that require agility, enabling companies to adapt to regulatory changes, data growth, and shifting operational demands without unnecessary complexity.

Real-World Benefits of a Composable Model in Information Management

Adopting a composable, microservices-based model doesn’t just offer theoretical advantages—companies that have made the shift report tangible improvements in flexibility, cost efficiency, and employee productivity. Here are several key benefits businesses can expect:

Adaptability to Changing Needs: As data demands fluctuate, businesses can turn individual services on or off without impacting overall operations. This flexibility ensures that companies only pay for what they use, reducing wasted resources and making it easier to handle high-demand periods. Focus on High-Impact Tools: Businesses can concentrate resources on the tools that bring real value to their operations, such as compliance, automation, and data security. With composable technology, companies avoid the pitfalls of feature bloat and direct budget toward the capabilities that directly improve performance. Lower Operational Burden for IT: By segmenting information management into modular components, IT teams can reduce maintenance complexity, allowing them to deploy, update, or scale specific features without the risk of a system-wide overhaul. This modularity reduces the need for lengthy system upgrades and minimizes operational disruptions.

Why Now is the Right Time to Transition to ECM and IIM

The demands on modern information management are greater than ever. With stricter regulatory requirements, increased data volumes, and the rise of remote work, companies face growing pressure to secure, store, and manage information efficiently. For businesses without a robust ECM or IIM system, the time to make the switch is now. Composable solutions like Sys.tm remove traditional adoption barriers, allowing companies to start small and scale as they grow.

A flexible, modular approach offers an affordable entry point into the safety of sophisticated document management systems. Rather than investing in an all-in-one solution, companies can adopt essential features and add advanced functionalities as needs arise. This “build-as-you-grow” model helps companies stay agile in a rapidly evolving tech landscape, avoiding the lock-in of static systems.

Flexibility as a Strategic Advantage

Composable technology isn’t simply an upgrade in information management—it’s a turning point. By allowing companies to activate only the features they need, composable solutions cut out unnecessary costs, reduce mental load, and offer unprecedented flexibility. For businesses adopting Sys.tm, the microservices-based model provides both immediate and long-term advantages: secure, scalable, and tailored information management that adapts to their growth. As organizations face ever-evolving data demands, composable technology shifts the focus from simply managing information to strategically empowering it.