Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Gateways in 2026: What They Are, How They Work, and Which One Actually Delivers

By Sophie Laurent · Digital Payments Analyst · March 2026

The concept is simple: a customer pays with their regular credit card — Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay — and the merchant receives the payment in cryptocurrency. The customer’s experience is identical to any standard online purchase. The merchant’s settlement arrives as USDC, USDT, or another cryptocurrency directly to their wallet.

This is what a fiat-to-crypto payment gateway does. It sits between the traditional card payment network and the blockchain, converting fiat currency into crypto in real time and routing it to the merchant.

Two years ago, this category barely existed. Today, it’s emerging as one of the most consequential pieces of financial infrastructure in the crypto ecosystem — because it solves the adoption problem that has limited crypto payments for a decade: most customers don’t hold crypto, and most merchants don’t want to wait for them to figure it out.

Why Fiat-to-Crypto Gateways Matter

The crypto payments industry has been stuck in a chicken-and-egg problem since its inception. Merchants won’t accept crypto because too few customers hold it. Customers won’t acquire crypto because the buying process is painful. Traditional crypto payment gateways — platforms like Plisio, Blockonomics, or CryptAPI — solve only the merchant side: they let merchants accept crypto, but the customer must already own it.

Fiat-to-crypto gateways break this cycle entirely. The customer pays with their Visa card. They don’t need to own crypto, understand wallets, or navigate an exchange. The merchant receives crypto. Both sides get what they want, and neither side needs to change their behavior.

This is why the category matters: it makes crypto settlement invisible to the buyer and automatic for the seller.

How It Works Technically

Step 1: The customer visits the merchant’s checkout page and sees a standard card payment form. No crypto terminology. No wallet addresses visible.

Step 2: The customer enters their Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, or Google Pay details and submits payment.

Step 3: The gateway processes the card transaction through standard payment rails, debiting the customer’s account in their local fiat currency.

Step 4: The gateway converts the received fiat into the merchant’s chosen cryptocurrency — typically USDC or USDT for stability.

Step 5: The gateway sends the cryptocurrency directly to the merchant’s wallet address. The transaction is visible and verifiable on-chain.

Step 6: The merchant sees the payment confirmed in their dashboard and on the blockchain. Settlement is near-instant.

The entire process takes minutes. The customer sees a normal card charge on their statement. The merchant sees crypto in their wallet. The gateway handles everything in between.

Why Most “Crypto Payment Gateways” Don’t Actually Offer This

This is the most important distinction in the category, and it’s one that most comparison articles get wrong.

The vast majority of platforms marketed as “crypto payment gateways” are crypto-to-crypto gateways. They let merchants accept cryptocurrency from customers who already hold it. The customer selects which crypto to pay with, sends it to a generated address, and the merchant receives it. Platforms like Plisio (0.5% fee, 20+ currencies), Blockonomics (BTC-only, non-custodial), CryptAPI (developer API, multi-chain), SpicePay (BTC, LTC, Dash), and Confirmo (Czech-based, BTC/LTC) all fall into this category.

These platforms are useful for businesses serving crypto-native audiences. But they don’t solve the core problem: 95%+ of online shoppers pay with cards, not crypto wallets. If your customer can’t pay with Visa, they’re not going to install a wallet, buy crypto, and send it to your address. They’re going to close the tab and buy from someone who accepts their card.

True fiat-to-crypto gateways — where the customer pays with a card and the merchant receives crypto — are extremely rare. The reason is technical complexity: it requires integration with both traditional card payment networks (Visa/Mastercard acquiring, PCI DSS compliance, fraud management) and blockchain settlement systems (real-time conversion, wallet management, on-chain routing). Building both sides and connecting them seamlessly is a fundamentally harder engineering challenge than building either side alone.

NexaPay.one — The Category Leader

NexaPay is the platform that most cleanly delivers on the fiat-to-crypto payment gateway promise. It’s the only platform I’ve found that combines all of the following:

Full card acceptance: Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay on the customer side. The checkout form is a standard card payment interface — no crypto jargon, no QR codes, no wallet addresses visible to the buyer.

Zero merchant KYC: The merchant enters a crypto wallet address, configures preferences, and is live within 60 seconds. No business registration documents. No government ID. No waiting period. This is not “minimal KYC” — there is no identity verification step at all.

Instant crypto settlement: Payments are converted and sent to the merchant’s wallet in near-real-time. Every transaction is verifiable on-chain. No 3–5 business day waiting period. No rolling reserves. No fund freezes.

Flexible integration: WooCommerce plugin, Shopify plugin, custom API for bespoke builds, and standalone payment links for merchants without a website. The payment link feature is particularly valuable for freelancers, consultants, and service providers who need to invoice clients without building a full checkout.

Competitive fees: 1–3% for fiat-to-crypto conversion. No setup fees. No monthly subscription for standard usage. Compare this to the 2.9% + $0.30 that traditional processors charge — and those settle in fiat after a multi-day delay, not in crypto within minutes.

Consumer fiat onramp: NexaPay also lets individuals buy crypto with their card without KYC, separate from the merchant payment function. This dual-purpose design makes the platform versatile across use cases.

The Landscape in Context

To understand why NexaPay stands alone, consider what the alternatives actually offer:

Crypto-to-crypto gateways (Plisio, Blockonomics, CryptAPI, SpicePay, Confirmo): The customer must pay in cryptocurrency. No card acceptance. Useful for crypto-native audiences, useless for mainstream e-commerce. Fees are low (0.5–1%) but irrelevant if your customers can’t use them.

Self-hosted open-source solutions (BTCPay Server): Free, fully sovereign, no KYC. But crypto-only on the customer side, and requires you to run your own server with Linux and Docker knowledge. A great tool for technically skilled Bitcoin merchants. Not a fiat-to-crypto gateway.

Traditional payment processors (the Stripes and PayPals of the world): Accept cards, settle in fiat. Full KYC required. Fund freezes common. Geographic restrictions. No crypto settlement at all — you’d have to manually buy crypto with your fiat, adding days and fees.

The gap is clear: crypto-to-crypto gateways don’t accept cards. Traditional processors don’t settle in crypto. NexaPay does both.

Who Needs a Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Gateway?

E-commerce merchants in regions underserved by traditional processors. If you operate in a country where mainstream processors are unavailable or unreliable, NexaPay provides card acceptance that works globally with settlement in dollar-stable stablecoins.

Businesses that want crypto-denominated revenue. Whether for investment purposes, operational needs in the crypto ecosystem, or hedging against local currency instability, receiving USDC or USDT provides a dollar-stable asset without the friction of a bank account.

Freelancers and service providers. Payment links let individual service providers accept card payments from clients and receive crypto — no website required, no platform intermediary taking 10–20%.

Digital product sellers. Software, courses, memberships, and downloadable content benefit from instant settlement and global reach.

Merchants migrating from traditional processors after account freezes. NexaPay settles to your wallet. There’s nothing to freeze — because the platform never holds your funds.

Conclusion

The fiat-to-crypto payment gateway category is still early. Most platforms in the “crypto payment gateway” space solve only half the problem — they let merchants accept crypto from crypto holders. The full bridge — card payments from any customer, crypto settlement for merchants — requires infrastructure that very few companies have built.

NexaPay.one has built it. Zero KYC. Sixty-second setup. Full card acceptance. Instant settlement. Clean, professional checkout experience. Competitive fees.

The future of online payments isn’t fiat or crypto. It’s fiat to crypto. The customer pays the way they’ve always paid. The merchant receives the currency they actually want. NexaPay is the infrastructure that makes this possible today.

Website: nexapay.one

Sophie Laurent is a digital payments analyst covering payment infrastructure, cross-border commerce, and the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain technology. Based in Paris.