FET and Bitcoin Cash Show Great Recovery as Investors Compare Profit Margin to the New FXGuys

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) introduced new features to its wallet recently and was rewarded with a double-digit price surge. Similarly, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) saw an increase in its Open Interest, signaling an increase in investor confidence. However, a new crypto project is blowing up the crypto industry, and smart traders are betting on its success.
FXGuys ($FXG) will change the financial markets as we know it and deliver a new set of super traders and crypto millionaires. Let’s see how they plan to achieve these lofty goals!
On September 9, 2024, the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance announced an upgrade for its v1.0.2 Wallet, which garnered attention from AI-token enthusiasts.
According to reports, this update will introduce new governance features and auto-lock to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance wallet. Additionally, the upgrade also incorporated the new branding logo from the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance.
The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is a recent merger between SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, and Ocean Protocol, and AI/Crypto investors interpreted this wallet update as a positive development.
As a result, FET saw a double-digit surge in September. On September 4, FET traded for $1.14. A week later, FET gained 17.35% and traded for $1.34. Where it goes from here is yet to be seen as AI projects continue to be at the heart of crypto innovation.
Bitcoin Cash Sees Increase in Open Interest: Will BCH Go Up?
On September 11, 2024, Coinalyze reported that Bitcoin Cash’s Open Interest saw a 3.71% percentage increase in 24 hours.
For context, Bitcoin Cash Open Interest now stands at $177.6 million, and some analysts believe that Bitcoin Cash will record a massive rally before the end of the year due to its halving earlier in April.
Thanks to growing investor confidence, BCH surged in September. On September 4, BCH traded at $314.69. Within seven days, BCH gained 7.61% and traded for $338.32. As a fork, Bitcoin Cash boasts strong fundamentals.
Hence, we believe BCH will rally alongside BTC in the next few weeks and trade for $400 before 2024 ends.
FXGuys: An All-in-One Package for Traders of All Categories
FXGuys is a user-friendly ecosystem created to provide growth opportunities for traders across all financial domains. FXGuys runs a decentralized FX brokerage system that offers multiple trading assets.
In addition, FXGuys also offers a prop firm funding program that allows talented traders to share from the profit cake.
When traders on FXGuys make a profit, the platform takes 20% while you get to keep 80%. Before you get to this stage, you will need to pass through a challenge phase. The purpose of this challenge phase is to pick ambitious and knowledgeable traders and fund them with up to $200,000 in trading capital for their first trial.
By accumulating $FXG, traders on FXGuys will be able to purchase advanced trading analytic tools and social trading props and pay for other platform benefits. Also, traders get $FXG tokens as rewards anytime they implement a trade on FXGuys.
$FXG Will Create a New Class of Crypto Millionaires!
Most successful crypto investors have only one piece of advice for newbies, which is to get in early. One little secret is that you can secure a likely 566% ROI by accumulating $FXG in its presale stages. $FXG is now in its private sale phase and is selling for $0.015.
In a few months, $FXG will list on crypto exchanges for $0.10 and deliver massive gains to early investors. But before launch, $FXG will go through various stages of its public presale, giving substantial returns along the way. Be a part of FXGuys’ incredible journey now!
