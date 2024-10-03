euNetworks launches a shorter fibre path linking Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

euNetworks has launched a shorter, long-haul fibre route from Amsterdam to Frankfurt.

euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a European critical bandwidth infrastructure company, on Thursday said that it has delivered its next Super Highway to market – a shorter long-haul fibre route from Amsterdam to Frankfurt. Super Highways are new and uniquely routed state-of-the-art fibre networks. These long haul routes are critical to Europe’s future bandwidth needs and are built, owned, and operated by euNetworks. This is the third of the company’s Super Highways now live – its Dublin to London route, including subsea cable Rockabill went live in 2019 and its London to Amsterdam route, including subsea cable Scylla went live in 2021.

This latest Super Highway was designed in response to the increased demand euNetworks sees on the important connectivity route between Amsterdam and Frankfurt. The company took its existing path as a starting place, then redesigned it to be a Super Highway, euNetworks said.

Kevin Dean, Interim Chief Executive of euNetworks, said, “Super Highways are part of euNetworks’ investment in the future of Europe’s bandwidth infrastructure, and specifically, fibre connectivity between data centres, hubs and data clusters. They’re a strategic priority for us as we continue to focus on supporting our customers with fibre-based data to data centre connectivity. We’ve designed these networks with our customers to ensure they’re directly serving customer’s ever-growing bandwidth needs across Europe, and we’re concentrating on delivering in areas of high bandwidth demand and congestion first. Today that spans connections between Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris and Dublin (FLAP-D).”

“With our Amsterdam to Frankfurt Super Highway, we’ve delivered new, state-of-the-art fibre infrastructure in one of the busiest bandwidth regions in Europe. This brings substantial new fibre capacity on a highly efficient new system, and new route diversity that avoids existing high-traffic areas. I’m delighted to say that this is the first of a number of innovative construction projects going live in the coming months, which makes it an exciting time for the business and for the industry. Thank you to the euNetworks team and to our suppliers and partners who’ve been working so hard together to deliver what we do best – unique, innovative and truly scalable fibre networks,” Dean added.

The new Super Highway

The company explained that the new Super Highway has delivered: A shorter Amsterdam to Frankfurt fibre route, Infrastructure redesigned to modern fibre specifications, Enhanced diversity and The flexibility to connect directly to any of the 136+ data centres. euNetworks directly connects in its metro networks in Amsterdam, Dusseldorf, Cologne and Frankfurt along this Super Highway system, as well as seamlessly connecting to the other 409+ of euNetworks’ portfolio of 545+ connected data centres on their fibre-based networks and Super Highways across Europe.

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 18 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 53 cities in 17 countries. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 545 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider, directly connecting to all key cloud platforms with access to additional platforms. The company offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.