Ethereum Sailing to $3,000 Price Point as UNITS Leverages Tokenization

As the crypto sector looks towards the end of the year, we’re seeing both the old and the new take centre stage. On the one hand, Ethereum is eyeing a strong finish for 2024 that appears to be the culmination of several big wins. We also see new tokens that are tapping into long-established consumer pain points and gaining much hype as a result.

Ethereum to Reach $3,000

It is safe to say that 2024 has been a good year for Ether. It secured the long-awaited spot ETF and saw its use cases expand across the board. Now, analysts believe that Ether will be reaching the coveted $3,000 mark following recent market movements. Ether’s price has been up by over 22% in the last three weeks and is trading just above $2,600. If it can maintain this progress and push past key resistance points, $3,000 might just be in view.

One thing that might have an impact on the future of Ethereum is the recent decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to delay the listings for BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA). The decision has been postponed till November 10, 2024, but this could end up working in Ether’s favour. The anticipation could cause investors to buy up more of the token and if the futures are approved, it could see an influx of new investment.

These could not only catapult Ether to the $3,000 price point but well beyond it.

UNITS the Next Big Thing?

A common complaint from investors over the years has been a lack of accessible investment options. Sure, real estate and art are touted as the best ways to invest but they usually come with a high capital requirement, along with other barriers to entry. But UNITS, an upcoming tokenization project, is looking to offer consumers a way around it.

UNITS offers access to tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) like high-value real estate, fine art, and luxury collectibles through NFTs. When a customer enters the marketplace and buys one of these NFTs, they gain a piece of ownership in assets they might not be able to buy outright. This business model allows both entrepreneurs to source liquidity and investors to expand their portfolios in a seamless way.

The first crop of assets consists of 16 new high-value properties and they are pegged to deliver between 11 and 12% return in the first year alone. UNITS also offers income via its native token, which operates using a deflationary model. This means that the price is likely to remain high, giving investors yet another way to earn.

The sale for the native UNITS token goes live in under a week and the price of the token is listed at $0.16 per unit. Given all of its benefits, analysts predict that it will have a strong debut within the market.

Conclusion

The crypto sector never stops innovating, whether it’s legacy assets or new groundbreaking ones. Ether is poised to enter a new era of growth with its futures options and UNITS is solving age-old problems with the power of blockchain. No matter which way investors swing, the markets are looking promising.

