Ethereum Price Prediction as Whale Wallets Surge, Pepeto Gains

Large wallets are absorbing ETH at a pace that caught the entire market off guard, with buying addresses going parabolic as data confirms capital is being removed from circulation at levels not seen since the last major bottom. The ethereum price prediction improved because that kind of structural buying reduces the selling pressure that has kept ETH pinned below $2,300 for weeks.

But even with whales loading, ETH at $2,206 needs external factors to move meaningfully from a $270 billion cap. Pepeto has raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching, and the presale stage sells while the crowd reads because the last round filled ahead of schedule.

Ethereum Price Prediction Shifts as Leverage Ratio Hits Record on Binance

ETH’s estimated leverage ratio on Binance reached an all time high of 0.751, meaning more than 75% of ETH trading on the platform now runs on borrowed money (CoinGecko).

The last time the reading approached similar levels, a sharp downturn followed with $19 billion in forced selling across crypto (InvestingNews). TD Cowen projects ETH reaching $3,650 by late 2026, and whale wallets continue absorbing supply during the drawdown while the ETH outlook debate splits between structural bulls and leverage risk.

ETH Outlook and the Presale That Moves Without Waiting for Macro Conditions

Pepeto

Pepeto is a complete crypto trading network built for wallets operating in volatile conditions where speed and protection matter. At its core, PepetoSwap runs zero fee trading and a cross chain bridge feeds into one platform for clarity and speed. The contract scanner is already live, checking every token before capital touches it, while most projects are still at the whitepaper stage.

In a market where the ethereum price prediction depends on clearing $2,600 and the 50 day SMA, Pepeto exists to give wallets back control through tools and a confirmed listing that delivers returns on a fixed date.

The value those tools add is why more than $8 million entered during extreme fear. While the platform already runs, 185% APY staking is live and compounding on every token. Development clearly runs ahead of schedule, and the confirmed Binance listing puts a date on when presale wallets become exchange wallets.

Since wallets can rely on Pepeto to handle trades, verify contracts through the safety engine, and bridge assets across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, the mass adoption case writes itself. The ETH forecast shows whales loading, but those wallets need quarters for returns. A former Binance expert on the development team built the infrastructure at $0.000000186 while SolidProof completed the audit.

Put directly, ETH may lift to $3,650, but the Pepeto presale converts the same bullish environment into personal returns before the listing changes the price, and the platform will stay active for years because exchange infrastructure outlasts leverage cycles.

Ethereum Price Prediction

ETH trades at $2,256 with support at $2,000 and resistance at $2,600, and the 50 day SMA sits near $2,200 acting as a key level for bulls (CoinGecko). TD Cowen projects $3,650 by late 2026, and Changelly targets a range between $2,200 and $2,900 for April (Changelly). Clearing $2,600 opens the path to $3,000, but the leverage ratio at 0.751 adds risk because the last time it reached similar levels, forced selling followed. The ethereum price prediction from $2,256 to $3,650 delivers 61%, a gain that takes months and depends on macro conditions, a fraction of what presale entries compress into one listing event.

Conclusion

The ethereum price prediction improved after whale wallets went parabolic, but ETH at $2,256 needs $2,600 to clear before the bull case confirms, and the leverage ratio at record highs adds risk that was not present in previous setups. With ETH, macro conditions and leverage unwinds control the timeline. With Pepeto through the Pepeto official website, the Binance listing is the confirmed event that turns presale positions into exchange positions.

The presale price is the entry that turns into the return everyone wants, and the last round sold out ahead of schedule with wallets rushing to enter before the window closes. Getting in now means being on the side that collects the returns instead of regretting, and the pricing disappears permanently when the listing opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the latest ethereum price prediction show after whale buying went parabolic?

The ethereum price prediction shows ETH at $2,206 with whales absorbing supply and TD Cowen targeting $3,650, but the leverage ratio at 0.751 adds risk from borrowed positions.

How does the ETH leverage ratio affect the crypto outlook?

ETH leverage at 0.751 means 75% of Binance ETH trading runs on borrowed money, a reading that preceded $19 billion in forced selling last time it reached similar levels.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than the ethereum price prediction suggests for ETH?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing, offering presale entry through the Pepeto official website that compresses what the ETH forecast needs months to deliver into one listing.