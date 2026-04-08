The same breakout pattern that sent ETH into a 250% rally last April is forming again on the weekly chart, and the wallets that caught it first are already rotating into earlier entries.

While the ethereum price fights to clear its April ceiling, Pepeto has already collected more than $8 million and pulled thousands of holders into a presale built by the original Pepe cofounder. This article covers what the ETH setup means and why Pepeto sits where the biggest returns are building.

Ethereum Price Repeats the Pattern That Started a 250% Rally

Trader Tardigrade flagged on April 9 that ETH is replicating the exact base breakout from April 2025, this time on the weekly timeframe instead of the three day chart (Blockchain News). The Ethereum Foundation added weight by staking 22,517 ETH worth $46 million into the Beacon Chain in late March, its largest single deposit ever (CoinMarketCap). A proven chart structure combined with the Foundation locking capital into the network signals the next leg is forming while most traders sit on the sidelines.

ETH Recovery and the Presale That Smart Money Found First

Pepeto

The breakout forming on the ethereum price chart is pulling attention back to altcoins, and the capital rotating in is landing where the gap between entry and listing is widest. Pepeto has already gathered more than $8 million and welcomed thousands of wallets since its opening round, powered by an exchange platform that already runs. Unlike other early tokens that sell a timeline instead of a working product, Pepeto holders can use the platform today.

PepetoSwap executes trades at zero cost so profits stay in the position, and the cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks without charges so capital flows where the opportunity lives. Staking pays 186% APY as a bonus, pulling coins out of the open market and tying holders to the listing window.

When tokens sit inside that contract, they vanish from the sell side completely, meaning wallets already positioned face far less pressure when the Binance listing opens to millions of new buyers. If the ethereum price breakout draws fresh money into altcoins, projects built by a proven founder with real exchange tools stand to grab the largest share. Pepeto is exactly that entry, already running a working exchange for traders who need protection before they buy.

Right now, $0.000000186 still reflects presale conditions and not the full market pricing the listing will assign. The cofounder who built the original Pepe coin to an $11 billion valuation with zero products is doing it again with a working exchange behind him, and every hour the entry stays open is one hour closer to the listing that erases it.

Ethereum Price Prediction

ETH trades near $2,222 after climbing roughly 7% in the past day on ceasefire relief and breakout confirmation (CoinMarketCap). The immediate target sits at $2,300, where the CME gap between $2,405 and $2,665 opens above it. Standard Chartered keeps a long range target above $4,000, pointing to layer 2 growth and ETF inflows as the engines.

A weekly close above $2,300 would put $2,665 in play, but the ethereum price still sits 55% below its August 2025 high of $4,953, meaning even a full recovery offers a 2x while the presale math next to it measures in multiples no large cap can deliver.

Conclusion

A $75,000 BTC forecast by month end frames where the cycle is headed. The ethereum price is still grinding to reclaim its April target. Pepeto, in the middle of all of it, is live, funded, and growing fast before the listing opens the gates. When working products scale during presale, the repricing arrives fast once full volume hits, and the wallets that moved while the entry was open are the ones who collect. Every crypto success story started the same way: someone saw the entry and moved before it shut.

Those who turned $500 of early BTC into generational wealth all did one thing, they acted while the price had not been set by the open market, and that same entry is open right now at the Pepeto official website. Entering the presale now is how the returns get secured, and missing it could be the worst decision of the cycle when the Binance candle prints and the presale price disappears forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the latest ethereum price forecast?

ETH targets $2,300 for April with a CME gap above pointing to $2,665, while Pepeto offers earlier entry at the Pepeto official website where the presale math delivers what the ethereum price recovery cannot.

How does the ETH long term outlook compare to presale entries?

ETH needs months to reach its previous high, while Pepeto built by the original Pepe cofounder targets listing returns that large cap timelines will never match.

Is Pepeto a good investment before the listing?

Pepeto has collected more than $8 million during extreme fear, SolidProof audited every contract, and the Binance listing is the event that turns the presale entry into open market pricing.