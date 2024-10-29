Ericsson partners with MasOrange for open-programmable network integration.

Ericsson has partnered with MasOrange for open-programmable network integration.

The project is starting in Oct 2024, and will run in parallel with the deployment of Ericsson-powered 5G Standalone (5G SA) in rural areas of Spain.

The project will also include network optimization and densification.

Why did Ericsson partner with MasOrange?

Ericsson said on Tuesday that it is starting a major five-year Open RAN-ready future-network partnership with MasOrange, Spain’s largest communications service provider (CSP) by customer base, to put the Spanish operator at the forefront of Europe’s open and programmable networks.

Under the deal, Ericsson will combine Orange Spain’s and MASMOVIL’s existing networks, which will enable greater flexibility, scalability, and innovation in network operations and service delivery, Ericsson said.

Meinrad Spenger, Chief Executive Officer, MasOrange, commented, “This collaboration with Ericsson represents a decisive moment not only for MasOrange, but also for European telecommunications industry as a whole and for the Spanish market, as we lead the development of Open RAN and we lay the foundation for an open and programmable mobile infrastructure that will drive technological advances and sustainable growth.”

Jenny Lindqvist, Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, said, “With this agreement we look at the future where high-performance and differentiated networks will be key to digitalizing enterprises and society. Our vision for the industry is based on open and programmable networks with capabilities that are exposed through network APIs and leveraged by an ecosystem of developers – driving rapid innovation and growth. We are very proud of being trusted by MasOrange to initiate this strategic execution in Europe for the development of the 5G innovation cycle.”

When will the project begin?

According to the report, the project is starting in Oct 2024 and will run in parallel with the deployment of Ericsson-powered 5G Standalone (5G SA) in rural areas of Spain.

When complete, the project will equip MasOrange with an extensive, high-capacity, and modern 5G standalone mobile network in Europe, allowing it to provide enhanced 5G services to subscribers throughout the country.

The partnership deal

The company said that through this partnership, MasOrange will enhance its network capabilities and competitiveness using capacity-boosting, cost-effective, and energy-efficient Ericsson Radio System products as well as Core solutions. The latest Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios and RAN compute solutions, compatible with Open RAN, will significantly increase performance and lower costs.

The deal will include extensive deployment of 5G Massive MIMO Time Division Duplex (TDD) technology.

The project will also include network optimization and densification – the process of adding more network nodes and sites to increase network performance, coverage, and capacity and this process will aid MasOrange to address the growing demand for 5G services in urban and rural areas and in large venues such as stadiums, Ericsson said.

