What Is 5G Network Architecture

Unless you’ve been completely cut off from society, you should’ve heard of the 5G concept. This is the new iteration of mobile networks that overshadows its predecessors in terms of latency and speed. With 5G, we can transfer large quantities of data over long distances in an instant, which makes it vital for modern businesses.

In this article, we’ll dissect the concept of 5G network architecture. We’ll specifically put emphasis on certain functions that were made possible with the introduction of these networks. For example, we’ll explain why IoT can now be used due to this modern network.

5G Network Basics

So, the main question is, how does this architecture differ from everything we’ve seen in the past? Let’s start by saying that 5G network architecture relies on 3GPP (3rd generation partnership project) standards. These are international standards that reign supreme within the mobile communications industry.

Each decade or so, ITU (The International Telecommunication Union) defines the timeliness and requirements for current and future systems. When they introduced 3GPP, they thought about how it would reflect upon 5G network architecture and maximize its potency.

In other words, these networks are heavily regulated to provide users with the best possible experience. We know exactly what constitutes a 5G and how strong it needs to be to meet customers’ demands.

5G and Past Technologies

Interestingly enough, many people still don’t know what “5G” stands for. Basically, this is a phrase that tells us we’re dealing with the 5th generation of mobile network architecture. The current iteration of systems is a major leap forward in comparison to 4G, which simply couldn’t meet the demands of modern electronic products and networks.

It’s worth mentioning that new systems don’t replace the old ones overnight; the change is gradual, during which both networks will exist simultaneously. Here are a few reasons why we couldn’t simply shut down 4G with the introduction of 5G:

Deploying new tech over a large surface takes lots of time. In fact, the new 5G tech requires completely new infrastructure to function the way it should. During that time, many people would lack coverage.

It makes sense that early adopters would want to benefit from 5G as soon as possible. However, users and companies that invested sizable funds in 4G and previous networks would want to squeeze as much value from previous systems.

Benefits of 5G

Like the previous versions of mobile networks, 5G represents a major leap forward compared to previous tech solutions. Specifically, its large cell density provides an incredible boost to its performance. As if that wasn’t enough, these networks have enhanced security and rely on BSF Key Capabilities.

In a nutshell, these are the main advantages you get with 5G networks:

Quicker data transfer, which can be measured in several gigabits of speed.

Much more capacity, making it vital for the utilization of numerous IoT devices concurrently.

Latency is measured in single-digit milliseconds, allowing the use of connected vehicles in ITS applications.

Based on that, it would seem as if 5G is a fully finished, advanced product. But is it really so in practice?

5G Planning and Design

As you can see, the main reason for using 5G is that you can utilize sophisticated devices that exist nowadays. To allow for the use of these products, 5G design also has to be comprehensive and all-encompassing.

The biggest issue with these devices is that they vary significantly in terms of data volumes, travel distances, and their combinations. So, to allow smooth use, 5G network architecture must be flexible enough to support low, mid, and high-band spectrum. This includes private, licensed, and shared sources.

The creators have solved this issue by allowing 5G networks to support radio frequencies that go from below 1 GHz to extremely high GHz. When it comes to frequencies, the golden rule is that lower frequencies are able to travel much further. On the other hand, high frequencies are able to transfer much larger quantities of data.

With that in mind, here’s how 5G networks support different frequency bands:

When we talk about low-band frequencies, we mainly refer to signals below 2 GHz. These provide large coverage and are still found within 4G LTE. In fact, the performance of 4G LTE very much resembles that of low-band 5G.

Mid-hand networks support the range of 2 to 6 MHz, making them ideal for urban environments. The peak rates of mid-band 5G can be measured in hundreds of Mbps.

As the name implies, a high-band 5G network provides the highest frequencies out of all the configurations. They go from 24 GHz to around 100 GHz. The biggest issue with high-band is that it offers fairly limited penetration, which is why it performs so poorly in urban environments with many buildings.

Deploying 5G Apps

To use 5G networks in an optimal fashion, you’ll have to be ready for some tradeoffs. Specifically, here are a few main things to consider:

Where are you planning to deploy the app? For example, apps customized for mmWave will not perform well within buildings, so you’ll need some extra range. As a result, 5G networks provide the best results when used within the 24 to 39 GHz range (airport scanners, police radars).

What is your planned throughput? ITS (intelligent transportation systems) generally require more speed to perform the right way. As such, you’ll have to achieve almost instantaneous transfer of data. Otherwise, your smart car won’t be able to make a turn at a crossroad, leading to a crash.

We also have devices that prioritize data handling. The best example of that is medical imaging equipment, which processes large quantities of information for each patient. So, make sure your connection is appropriate to support it.

Conclusion

While 5G is the best network at our disposal, it still requires some refining. The thing about modern devices and apps is that they’re highly demanding, so the supporting networks have to be up to the challenge. Hopefully, engineers will solve these issues in the near future so that users have an optimal experience.

