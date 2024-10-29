Ericsson and Telstra Launch 5G Advanced Automated Energy Saver

Ericsson and Telstra have launched 5G advanced automated energy saver in the Southern Hemisphere.

Takeaway Points

Ericsson and Telstra launch 5G advanced automated energy savers in the Southern Hemisphere.

AES ensures that, where possible, user experience is maintained and energy saved during both low-traffic and high demand.

Ericsson’s strategic partnership with Telstra is important in the transition towards programmable, intelligent, performance-based networks.

Where did Ericsson and Telstra launch 5G AES?

Ericsson on Tuesday announced the successful launch of the 5G Advanced Automated Energy Saver (AES) with Telstra, a first-of-its-kind energy management feature in the Southern Hemisphere.

This innovative solution will allow Telstra to be able to manage network operations based on defined business intents in an advanced, intelligent, and automatic fashion, the company said.

Sri Amirthalingam, Telstra Network Engineering Executive, remarked, “Our collaboration with Ericsson on the Automated Energy Saver (AES) is a key step to start the intent driven ways of advanced, intelligent and automated networks. The AES feature is showing promising results as we test, validate and optimise the feature in our live commercial network. Our key objective in implementing intent-based solutions is to optimise performance without impacting the experiences of our customers. We look forward to working with Ericsson to introduce additional automated solutions that support our customer experience while improving the efficiency and sustainability of our 5G network.”

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, said, “As the demand for 5G services continues to grow, it is critical to ensure that we do so in a sustainable way. The introduction of the Automated Energy Saver (AES) for NR Massive MIMO Sleep in Telstra’s 5G network, demonstrates how we can balance network performance with environmental responsibility. This milestone reflects the importance of innovation in driving both sustainability and customer experience, showcasing the potential of intent based automation in 5G networks. Our collaboration with Telstra is key as we move into the next phase of 5G development, and we look forward to expanding these capabilities in the future.”

What is AES?

According to the report, AES in the first release orchestrates based on real-time data and optimizes NR Massive MIMO Sleep function by dynamically finding ideal benchmarks for activating or deactivating antenna branches. This ensures that, where possible, user experience is maintained and energy saved during both low-traffic and high demand.

Why is Ericsson’s partnership with Telstra important?

Ericsson’s strategic partnership with Telstra is important in the transition towards programmable, intelligent, performance-based networks, the company said.

Ericsson said that in this partnership it will use its advanced technology and expertise in network automation to support Telstra’s vision of an efficient and sustainable 5G infrastructure. Together, they are not only implementing energy-saving features like AES but also evaluating other automation use cases, such as Automated Carrier Aggregation.

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality.

ABOUT TELSTRA

Telstra is Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company, offering a full range of communications services. Our purpose is to build a connected future so everyone can thrive.