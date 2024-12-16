Entrepreneur Jake Setterlun Shares Insights on AI Voice Services in Latest Synthflow AI Podcast

Milwaukee, WI – December 15, 2024 – Jake Setterlun, a distinguished entrepreneur and marketing strategist, recently appeared on the Synthflow AI Podcast to discuss the burgeoning field of AI voice services and their transformative potential for businesses. In the episode titled “Selling Voice AI Services As A Marketer,” Setterlun delves into strategies for effectively integrating AI voice solutions into marketing efforts to enhance customer engagement and drive growth.

As the founder of the #1 ghl agency, Setterlun brings a wealth of experience in scaling businesses through innovative marketing techniques. His conversation on the podcast offers practical advice for marketers and business owners looking to leverage AI voice technology to streamline operations and improve client interactions.

The Synthflow AI Podcast is renowned for featuring industry leaders who provide actionable insights into the evolving landscape of AI technologies. Setterlun’s episode is now available for viewing on YouTube.

About Jake Setterlun:

Jake Setterlun is an entrepreneur, author, and marketing expert based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With a decade of experience, he has founded and scaled multiple successful online agencies, earning recognition such as the 2024 Inc. 5000 award for the fastest-growing marketing company. As the founder and owner, Setterlun continues to innovate in the realm of AI-driven marketing solutions.

About Synthflow AI:

Synthflow AI is a leading platform that enables businesses to create and deploy AI voice assistants without the need for coding. By providing an intuitive interface and robust integration capabilities, Synthflow AI empowers companies to automate customer interactions and enhance service delivery.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jake Setterlun

Jakesetterlun.com

To watch the full episode, click here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Yyds0Fe6A3c