THE BUSINESS OF BASKETBALL: LANCE PITTS VISION FOR THE NPBA

In the dynamic landscape of minor league basketball, one visionary leader stands out for his innovative approach to building not just a league but a community-centered movement. Lance Pitts, the commissioner of the National Professional Basketball Association (NPBA), has transformed what began as a response to adversity into a thriving platform for athletic excellence and community engagement.

From Challenge to Opportunity

The NPBA’s origin story is a testament to Pitts entrepreneurial spirit. When the league where his Milwaukee Falcons team competed suddenly folded, rather than viewing it as a setback, Pitts saw an opportunity. He established the NPBA with a unique vision that would set it apart from traditional minor leagues—a focus on community first, leadership development second, and basketball third.

A Growing Empire

Now in its ninth season, the NPBA has expanded significantly under Pitts’ leadership, boasting 20 teams across five states: Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, and Michigan. Wisconsin leads the charge with four teams, while Illinois and Missouri maintain strong representation. This strategic growth reflects not just the increasing popularity of minor league basketball but also the Pitts commitment to creating sustainable opportunities for both players and team owners.

Beyond the Court

What truly distinguishes the NPBA is its holistic approach to player development. Since 2020, through a partnership with Champions Sports Agency, the league has helped 17 players secure overseas professional contracts. This success rate underscores the NPBA’s role as more than just a competitive platform—it’s a launching pad for international careers.

Community-Centric Model

“We are in the business of basketball,” Pitts often reminds his team owners, but this business model prioritizes community engagement above all. The league has developed a unique atmosphere where game days are family events, featuring halftime shows and meet-and-greet opportunities that bring fans closer to the action. This approach has proven that without community support, even the most talented teams are just playing in “open gym settings.”

Weathering the Storm

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 could have dealt a crushing blow to the young league. Instead, under Pitts’ leadership, the NPBA used this period to restructure its business model. The focus shifted to ensuring team owners could maintain profitability on a game-by-game basis, creating a sustainable framework that continues to attract new teams and markets.

International Horizons

The NPBA achieved a significant milestone recently by becoming the first minor league to host professional basketball games in Mexico. This international expansion not only broadens the league’s footprint but also provides players with unique experiences that enhance their professional development.

Future Aspirations

Pitts vision for the future is ambitious yet grounded in practical experience. Plans include expansion to major markets on both coasts, with cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, D.C. in his sights. The league is also developing plans for tournaments with substantial prize pools ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, further incentivizing competition and excellence.

A Lesson in Leadership

For aspiring team owners and sports entrepreneurs, Pitts offers a crucial piece of wisdom: success requires more than just passion. “You have to put the work in,” he emphasizes, noting that while many are attracted to the idea of owning a minor league team, profitability demands dedication and effort.

Looking Ahead

As the NPBA continues to grow, its focus remains steadfast on three key pillars: minor league excellence, basketball development, and community engagement. Under Lance Pitts leadership, the league stands as a model for how sports organizations can serve as catalysts for both athletic achievement and community building.

