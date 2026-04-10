Empowering Speech Launches New Public Speaking Services for Homeschooling Families, Academically Minded Youth, and Community Learning Groups

Structured, college-level communication training now available through asynchronous coursework, parent-guided support, and youth-focused instruction.

LOS ANGELES, CA (April 8, 2026) — Empowering Speech, a structured public speaking and communication program built on academic rigor, disciplined preparation, and real-world application, is announcing expanded services designed to help students, families, and small learning communities develop confident, credible communication skills. At a time when homeschooling continues to grow as a mainstream educational pathway and families increasingly seek flexible, high-quality academic support, Empowering Speech is introducing a set of communication-focused offerings tailored to that need. The new services are designed to equip students not only to speak more effectively, but also to think more clearly, lead more confidently, and perform more capably in academic, professional, and public settings.

“Communication is not an extracurricular luxury,” said Professor Duane Smith, founder of Empowering Speech. “It is the tool through which thinking becomes visible, leadership becomes possible, and competence is recognized. Our goal is to give students and families a serious framework for building that skill with clarity, structure, and accountability.”

Empowering Speech is rooted in a simple but demanding philosophy: strong speaking skills are not a product of personality or natural talent. It is the result of preparation, organization, and responsibility. The program teaches students how to manage anxiety, organize ideas, balance logic and emotion, and deliver speeches with greater composure and credibility.

Rather than emphasizing performance tricks or entertainment value, Empowering Speech focuses on the disciplines that produce lasting communication abilities.

The new offerings include a college-level asynchronous public speaking course delivered through Canvas LMS, support for homeschool parents, guardians, and co-op leaders, speech instruction for academically minded youth, and The Empowering Speech Seminar, a three- hour instructor-led experience that introduces the foundational principles of credible and confident public speaking.

The full Empowering Speech course is organized into eight modules and may be delivered in a 16-week, 8-week, or accelerated 5-week term. Across formats, students move through structured instruction, modeled examples, practical application, and instructor and peer feedback. Assignments include speech preparation, recorded speech delivery to real audiences, peer evaluation, and formal development of informative and persuasive speaking skills. Students who successfully complete the course receive a Certificate of Completion.

For homeschool parents and guardians, the program offers a particularly valuable advantage: it treats adults in the learning environment as capable partners in the development of communication. Parents are given a clear framework for teaching structure, clarity, and confidence without being expected to become speech professors themselves. This service is well suited for homeschool families, hybrid learners, co-ops, pods, and small community- based learning groups seeking serious skill development rather than passive enrichment.

Empowering Speech also includes an offering specifically suited for academically minded middle and high school students preparing for college interviews, presentations, leadership roles, competitive environments, or other high-stakes communication demands. Instruction may be delivered through private coaching, small cohorts, or structured online coursework. The emphasis remains the same throughout: excellence over hype, discipline over improvisation, and confidence built through competence.

What distinguishes Empowering Speech is not only the structure of the curriculum, but also the depth of experience behind it. The program is led by an educator and coach with more than three decades of teaching and coaching experience across homeschool settings, community college classrooms, graduate programs, executive coaching, and organizational leadership development. That experience includes public speaking instruction, speech and debate coaching, online and asynchronous course delivery, and communication training for professionals across industries.

The founder currently serves as a full-time professor of Communication Studies and speech coach at Los Angeles Valley College, where public speaking and communication have been taught since 2000. Past leadership includes directing a nationally recognized speech team and serving as chair of the Communication Studies Department. Over the years, the instructor’s work has been recognized by students through multiple teaching and communication awards, including honors for being an inspiring professor, best online instructor, and best communicator.

Empowering Speech is also shaped by the founder’s experience as a homeschool father. That perspective has helped shape a program grounded in structure, accountability, and disciplined thinking. It also reinforces a core belief behind the work: students grow when expectations are clear, effort is required, and responsibility is embraced. The program arrives at a timely moment for homeschooling families. As the homeschooling sector continues to grow and evolve, demand is increasing for educational services that pair flexibility with strong academic standards. Empowering Speech was developed in response to that need, offering a communication curriculum that is rigorous, transferable, and immediately applicable to academic work, interviews, leadership opportunities, and life beyond school.

Empowering Speech is now available for interested families, students, co-ops, and community groups seeking communication training grounded in structure, accountability, and real-world performance.

About Empowering Speech

Empowering Speech is a structured public speaking and communication program designed to develop confident, credible communicators through discipline, preparation, and real-world practice. Built on classical rhetorical principles and modern instructional structure, the program serves homeschool families, academically minded youth, community learning groups, and individuals seeking practical tools for stronger communication. Offerings include asynchronous coursework, parent-guided support, youth instruction, private coaching, and live seminars delivered online or in person.

Media Contact

Duane Smith, Founder, Empowering Speech Program

Empowering Speech, LLC

(818) 723-2903p]

duanesmith@publicspeakingforhomeschoolers.com

https://publicspeakingforhomeschoolers.com