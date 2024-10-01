e-Invoice LHDN in Malaysia: A Complete Overview

Malaysia’s tax authority, LHDN (Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri), also known as the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRBM), has introduced e-invoicing as part of the country’s digital transformation of tax administration. The goal is to improve accuracy in tax reporting, streamline operations, and reduce tax fraud. This system, referred to as e-Invoice LHDN, is being rolled out in phases, requiring businesses to transition to electronic invoicing by specific deadlines based on their annual revenue.

What is e-Invoicing?

In its simplest form, an e-invoice is a digital version of an invoice that is exchanged between a supplier and a buyer through a government-sanctioned platform. e-invoicing in Malaysia, specifically under the LHDN, refers to the process of generating, sending, and validating invoices electronically, with the key objective of ensuring accurate tax reporting and minimizing tax fraud.

e-Invoicing Malaysia is mainly managed through the MyInvois portal, a system designed by the LHDN to facilitate real-time validation of transactions, enhance transparency, and reduce tax leakage.

Implementation Timeline for e-Invoicing in Malaysia

The introduction of e-invoice LHDN is being phased in gradually based on the annual revenue of businesses

Phase 1 : Starting from August 1, 2024, businesses with an annual turnover exceeding RM 100 million were required to comply with the e-invoicing mandate.

Phase 2 : Beginning January 1, 2025, businesses with an annual turnover between RM 25 million and RM 100 million must implement e-invoicing.

Phase 3 : By July 1, 2025, all businesses, regardless of size, will be obligated to issue e-invoices for their transactions.

How Does e-Invoicing Work in Malaysia?

The process of generating and validating an e-invoice in Malaysia follows a clear set of steps:

Issuance : The supplier generates the e-invoice using the MyInvois portal or integrates their internal accounting systems via API for direct submission to LHDN. Validation : Once submitted, the LHDN system validates the e-invoice in real-time. This ensures that all the necessary details, such as the supplier’s and buyer’s information, item descriptions, tax amounts, and totals, are accurate and comply with tax regulations. Unique Identification Number (UIN) : After validation, the LHDN issues a UIN for the e-invoice, which serves as proof of its authenticity. QR Code : The validated e-invoice also comes with a QR code, allowing for easy tracking and verification of the transaction. Notification : Both the supplier and buyer are notified once the invoice has been validated. The supplier can share the human-readable version of the invoice (PDF or image format) with the buyer for their records. Rejection or Cancellation : Buyers have the right to reject the invoice within 72 hours if there are any discrepancies, if they offer valid reasons. Suppliers can also cancel the invoice within the same timeframe.

Different Models of e-Invoicing in Malaysia

Malaysia offers two primary models for businesses to implement e-invoicing:

MyInvois Portal : This is a web-based system where businesses can manually upload their invoices, either one by one or in bulk using a predefined spreadsheet.

API Integration : Larger businesses with a high volume of transactions can integrate their accounting or ERP systems with the

Who Needs to Comply?

According to the guidelines set by LHDN, all businesses that engage in transactions, whether B2B (business-to-business) or B2C (business-to-consumer), will eventually need to comply with the e-invoicing regulations.

Some entities are exempt from e-invoicing, including:

Government bodies

Local and statutory authorities

Individuals not conducting business

Benefits of e-Invoicing in Malaysia

The e-invoice LHDN system brings several advantages to businesses and the broader economy:

Improved Accuracy Enhanced Tax Compliance Faster Payments Cost Savings Increased Efficiency

Conclusion

The shift to e-invoicing in Malaysia marks a significant step toward a more efficient and transparent tax administration system. Businesses must stay informed and prepare for the upcoming phases of implementation to ensure compliance with the e-invoice LHDN mandate. Despite the challenges, the long-term benefits of e-invoicing—such as improved accuracy, faster payments, and enhanced tax compliance—make it a worthwhile investment for businesses of all size.