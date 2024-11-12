AIT Worldwide Logistics opens two new offices in Malaysia.

AIT Worldwide Logistics has opened two new offices in Johor Bahru and another in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Takeaway Points

The aim is to continue organic global expansion to better serve its customers, particularly in the technology and manufacturing sectors, throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The Kuala Lumpur office is located in nearby Cyberjaya, which is home to AIT customers from various types of businesses, including companies in the industrial, technology, healthcare, food, consumer retail, and energy sectors.

As part of AIT’s continued investment in Asia, the company is relocating its Taipei office to a larger facility.

AIT Worldwide Logistics, a global supply chain solutions leader, on Tuesday announced the opening of two new offices in Malaysia—one in Johor Bahru and another in Kuala Lumpur. These strategic additions are part of the company’s continuing organic global expansion to better serve its customers, particularly in the technology and manufacturing sectors, throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

The Johor Bahru office is located in one of Malaysia’s key economic states, which is poised for exceptional growth, AIT said.

AIT’s Chief Business Officer, Greg Weigel, commented, “Our new Johor Bahru office will be instrumental in supporting AIT’s expansion strategy across Southeast Asia. By establishing a presence here, we aim to foster deeper connections with customers, especially in the technology and manufacturing sectors, while delivering world-class logistics solutions that meet growing demands.”

AIT’s Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Wilson Lee, said, “With these new locations in Malaysia, we are excited to extend even greater flexibility and efficiency to our customers. These offices reflect our organizational commitment to providing innovative logistics solutions tailored to our customers’ business needs.”

According to the report, the Kuala Lumpur office is located in nearby Cyberjaya, which is home to AIT customers from various types of businesses, including companies in the industrial, technology, healthcare, food, consumer retail, and energy sectors. And with many Tier 2 suppliers based in the region, AIT anticipates strong air cargo demand, particularly in the technology industry.

Both new AIT offices provide a full suite of transportation management services, including comprehensive air, sea, and ground freight solutions, warehouse management, third-party logistics, transborder, white glove delivery, project cargo, and in-house customs clearance, the company said.

As part of AIT’s continued investment in Asia, the company said it is relocating its Taipei office to a larger facility to accommodate growing operations and better serve customer needs.

